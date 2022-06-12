eMudhra : Investor Presentation

EL/SEC/2022-23/ 08

June 12, 2022

Corporate Relationship Department The Manager Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited 1st Floor, New Trading Ring Rotunda "Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G Building, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (El, Mumbai - 400 051 Script Code: 543533 Script Code: EMUDHRA

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Earnings Presentation on the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31,,2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed a copy of the Earnings Presentation of the financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022 that will be circulated to the Investors/ Analysts for the Earnings Call scheduled on June 13, 2022.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully,

For eMudhra Limited

Johnson Xavier

Company Secretary &,.Compliance Officer

Membership No. A28304

eMudhra Limited

No.56, Sai Arcade, 3rd Floor, Outer Ring Road, Devarabeesanahalli, Bangalore - 560103

Phone: +91 80 4227 5300 I Fax: +91 80 4227 5306 I Email: corporate@emudhra.com I Web: www.emudhra.com CIN - U72900KA2008PLC060368