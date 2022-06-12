eMudhra : Investor Presentation
EL/SEC/2022-23/ 08
June 12, 2022
Corporate Relationship Department
The Manager Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
1st Floor, New Trading Ring Rotunda
"Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G
Building, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (El, Mumbai - 400 051
Script Code: 543533
Script Code: EMUDHRA
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Earnings Presentation on the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31,,2022
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed a copy of the Earnings Presentation of the financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022 that will be circulated to the Investors/ Analysts for the Earnings Call scheduled on June 13, 2022.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully,
For eMudhra Limited
Johnson Xavier
Company Secretary &
, .Compliance Officer
Membership No. A28304
eMudhra Limited
No.56, Sai Arcade, 3rd Floor, Outer Ring Road, Devarabeesanahalli, Bangalore - 560103
Phone: +91 80 4227 5300 I Fax: +91 80 4227 5306 I Email: corporate@emudhra.com I Web: www.emudhra.com CIN - U72900KA2008PLC060368
FY2022
Investor
Presentation
e-Signatures
Trust
Authentication
Digital
Services
and Access
Transformation
FY2022 Financial Performance
Company Overview
Product Portfolio and Applications
Industry Review
eMudhra Investment Case
1
FY2022 Financial Performance
eMudhra: "One Stop Shop" Solution Provider in Secure Digital Transformation
Market Leadership as the Largest Licensed Certifying Authority in India
"One Stop Shop" Player
"One Stop Shop" Player in Secure Digital
Transformation
Global Service Provider
One of few Global Full Service Enterprise Vendors in eSignature Workflow Management by Gartner
Webtrust Accredited and SSL Certified
Only Indian Company to be Webtrust accredited Public CA recognized by Adobe, Microsoft, Mozilla & Google, Apple
Market Leader
Largest licensed CA in India with 37.9% market share in Digital Signature; strong retail presence
Private Cloud Services
Offer private cloud/on-prem (preferred by Banks and regulated industries)
Marquee Customers
10 out of Top 10 Banks, 6 out of Top 10 Automotive, 19 out of Top 20 companies in ET 500
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
eMudhra Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2022 11:12:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021
1 316 M
16,8 M
16,8 M
Net income 2021
175 M
2,24 M
2,24 M
Net Debt 2021
434 M
5,56 M
5,56 M
P/E ratio 2021
-
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
19 768 M
253 M
253 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
641
Free-Float
99,0%
