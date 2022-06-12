Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. EMudhra Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMUDHRA   INE01QM01018

EMUDHRA LIMITED

(EMUDHRA)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-06-10 am EDT
253.20 INR   -1.07%
07:13aEMUDHRA : Investor Presentation
PU
05/25EMudhra Limited has completed an IPO in the amount of INR 4.127861 billion.
CI
2021EMudhra Limited has filed an IPO in the amount of INR 2 billion.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

eMudhra : Investor Presentation

06/12/2022 | 07:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EL/SEC/2022-23/ 08

June 12, 2022

Corporate Relationship Department

The Manager Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1st Floor, New Trading Ring Rotunda

"Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G

Building, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (El, Mumbai - 400 051

Script Code: 543533

Script Code: EMUDHRA

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Earnings Presentation on the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31,,2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed a copy of the Earnings Presentation of the financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022 that will be circulated to the Investors/ Analysts for the Earnings Call scheduled on June 13, 2022.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully,

For eMudhra Limited

Johnson Xavier

Company Secretary &,.Compliance Officer

Membership No. A28304

eMudhra Limited

No.56, Sai Arcade, 3rd Floor, Outer Ring Road, Devarabeesanahalli, Bangalore - 560103

Phone: +91 80 4227 5300 I Fax: +91 80 4227 5306 I Email: corporate@emudhra.com I Web: www.emudhra.com CIN - U72900KA2008PLC060368

FY2022

Investor

Presentation

e-Signatures

Trust

Authentication

Digital

Services

and Access

Transformation

June 2022

www.eMudhra.com

Table of Contents

1

2

3

4

5

FY2022 Financial Performance

Company Overview

Product Portfolio and Applications

Industry Review

eMudhra Investment Case

6 Annexures

1

FY2022 Financial Performance

eMudhra: "One Stop Shop" Solution Provider in Secure Digital Transformation

Market Leadership as the Largest Licensed Certifying Authority in India

"One Stop Shop" Player

"One Stop Shop" Player in Secure Digital

Transformation

Global Service Provider

One of few Global Full Service Enterprise Vendors in eSignature Workflow Management by Gartner

Webtrust Accredited and SSL Certified

Only Indian Company to be Webtrust accredited Public CA recognized by Adobe, Microsoft, Mozilla & Google, Apple

Market Leader

Largest licensed CA in India with 37.9% market share in Digital Signature; strong retail presence

Private Cloud Services

Offer private cloud/on-prem (preferred by Banks and regulated industries)

Marquee Customers

10 out of Top 10 Banks, 6 out of Top 10 Automotive, 19 out of Top 20 companies in ET 500

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

eMudhra Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2022 11:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMUDHRA LIMITED
07:13aEMUDHRA : Investor Presentation
PU
05/25EMudhra Limited has completed an IPO in the amount of INR 4.127861 billion.
CI
2021EMudhra Limited has filed an IPO in the amount of INR 2 billion.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 316 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net income 2021 175 M 2,24 M 2,24 M
Net Debt 2021 434 M 5,56 M 5,56 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 768 M 253 M 253 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 641
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart EMUDHRA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
eMudhra Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMUDHRA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Saji K. Louiz Chief Financial Officer
Venkatraman Srinivasan Executive Chairman
Vijay Kumar Senior Vice President & Head-Technology
Johnson Xavier Secretary & Compliance Officer
Nandlal Laxminarayan Sarda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMUDHRA LIMITED0.00%253
CME GROUP INC.-13.36%71 848
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-22.00%57 264
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-28.51%54 799
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC1.76%48 439
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG3.30%29 360