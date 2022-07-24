Log in
    EMUDHRA   INE01QM01018

EMUDHRA LIMITED

(EMUDHRA)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-07-22 am EDT
253.70 INR   +1.48%
03:04aEMUDHRA : Investor Presentation
PU
06/252,418,668 Equity Shares of eMudhra Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-JUN-2022.
CI
06/22EMudhra Limited Announces Change in Registered Office Address
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

eMudhra : Investor Presentation

07/24/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Q1 FY2023

Investor

Presentation

e-Signatures

Trust

Authentication

Digital

Services

and Access

Transformation

July 2022

www.eMudhra.com

Table of Contents

1

2

3

4

5

6

Q1 FY2023 Performance Highlights

FY2022 Performance Highlights Company Overview

Product Portfolio and Applications Industry Review

eMudhra Investment Case

  • Q1 FY2023 Performance Highlights

Q1 FY2023 Performance Highlights

Revenue up by 22%, EBITDA up 37% and Net Profits up 44% on y-o-y

Revenue from Operations

Rs. 522 Mn

+ 22% YoY

Enterprise SolutionTrust Services

Rs. 331 Mn

Rs. 191 Mn

+ 52% YoY

(9)% YoY

EBITDANet Profits

Rs. 212 Mn

Rs. 137 Mn

+ 37 % YoY

+ 44 % YoY

40.1% Margins

26.0% Margins

Revenue from operations registered a strong growth primarily led by increase in Enterprise Solution business especially in international markets which grew by 140% y-o-y

Trust Services revenue declined on year on year basis however it grew by 6% on a sequential basis

EBITDA growth and margins improvement was driven by higher contribution from Enterprise Solution business and operational efficiencies

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

eMudhra Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2022 07:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
