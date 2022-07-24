eMudhra : Investor Presentation

Q1 FY2023
Investor
Presentation
e-Signatures
Trust
Authentication
Digital
Services
and Access
Transformation
July 2022
www.eMudhra.com
Table of Contents
1
2
3
4
5
6
Q1 FY2023 Performance Highlights
FY2022 Performance Highlights Company Overview
Product Portfolio and Applications Industry Review
eMudhra Investment Case
Q1 FY2023 Performance Highlights
Revenue up by 22%, EBITDA up 37% and Net Profits up 44% on y-o-y
Revenue from Operations
Rs. 522 Mn
+ 22% YoY
Enterprise SolutionTrust Services
Rs. 331 Mn
Rs. 191 Mn
+ 52% YoY
(9)% YoY
EBITDANet Profits
Rs. 212 Mn
Rs. 137 Mn
+ 37 % YoY
+ 44 % YoY
40.1% Margins
26.0% Margins
Revenue from operations registered a strong growth primarily led by increase in Enterprise Solution business especially in international markets which grew by 140% y-o-y
Trust Services revenue declined on year on year basis however it grew by 6% on a sequential basis
EBITDA growth and margins improvement was driven by higher contribution from Enterprise Solution business and operational efficiencies
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
eMudhra Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2022 07:03:03 UTC.