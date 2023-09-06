IN WITNESS WHEREOF the Parties have executed this Agreement as of the date first herein written above.
ZIJIN (EUROPE) INTERNATIONAL MINING
COMPANY LIMITED
|By:
|(signed) "Liu Yonghao"
|Name: Liu Yonghao
|Title: Director
|EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION
|By:
|(signed) "David M. Cole"
|Name: David M. Cole
|Title: President & CEO
[Signature Page to Amended and Restated Net Smelter Returns Royalty Agreement]
MTDOCS 48616272
23
Map (for illustration) - In the event of any conflict or inconsistency between this map and the coordinates of the Royalty Area set out above (or the coordinates within this map), the coordinates will govern.
[Redacted: Commercially Sensitive Information]
MTDOCS 48616272
A-2
SCHEDULE B
SAMPLE ROYALTY STATEMENT
[Redacted: Commercially Sensitive Information]
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
EMX Royalty Corporation published this content on 06 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 16:33:01 UTC.