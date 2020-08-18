EMX Royalty : Company Presentation 0 08/18/2020 | 01:26pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Corporate Overview NYSE American EMX TSX-VEMX FRANKFURT 6E9 August 2020 www.EMXRoyalty.com June 2018 Forward Looking Statements, Cautionary Note & QP Statement Forward Looking Statements This presentation may contain certain information that may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995, respectively. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance, management's expectations regarding drilling schedules, expected mining sequences, timing of royalty expectations, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims" "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that aims , anticipates believes certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EMX to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward looking statement, including, without limitation: uncertainties relating to the fluctuations in the prices of the primary commodities that drive our royalty revenue; fluctuations in the value of the Canadian and US dollar, and any other currency in which EMX incurs expenditures or generates revenue; changes in national and local government legislation, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies; regulations and political or economic developments in any of the countries where EMX holds properties or a royalty or other interest are located; exploration and development schedules; the level and area of mining by third parties which impact the level of royalties paid; influence of macro-economic developments; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by EMX; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to EMX's interests or any of the properties in which EMX holds a royalty or other interest; excessive cost escalation as well as development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any of the properties in which EMX holds a royalty, stream or other interest; rate and timing of production differences from resource estimates; risks and hazards associated with the business of development and mining on any of the properties in which EMX holds a royalty or other interest, including, but not limited to unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, flooding and other natural disasters or civil unrest; and the integration of acquired businesses or assets. The forward looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation to assumptions relating to: the ongoing operation of the properties in which EMX holds a royalty, or other interest by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; no material adverse change in the market price of the commodities that underlie the asset portfolio; no adverse development in respect of any significant property in which EMX holds a royalty or other interest; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. However, there can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. EMX cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. For additional information with respect to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please also refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, our most recent Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as our most recent annual and interim MD&As. The forward looking statements herein are made as of the date of this presentation only and EMX does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Cautionary Note to US Investors Regarding Reserve and Resource Reporting Standards Unless otherwise indicated, all resource estimates, and any reserve estimates, included or incorporated by reference in this presentation have been, and will be, prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43- 101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves ("CIM Definition Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC, and reserve and resource information contained or incorporated by reference into this presentation may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the term "resource" does not equate to the term "reserves". Under SEC Industry Guide 7, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. SEC Industry Guide 7 does not define, and the SEC's disclosure standards normally do not permit, the inclusion of information concerning "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" or "inferred mineral resources" or other descriptions of the amount of mineralization in mineral deposits that do not constitute "reserves" by U.S. standards in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors should also understand that "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimated "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an "inferred mineral resource" exists or is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" or "contained pounds" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in-place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. The requirements of NI 43-101 for identification of "reserves" are also not the same as those of the SEC, and any reserves reported by us in the future in compliance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as "reserves" under SEC standards. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable to information made public by companies that report in accordance with United States standards. Statement of Qualified Person Mr. Michael Sheehan, CPG, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and Employee of the Company, has reviewed, verified, and approved disclosure of the technical information presented in this document. 2 August 2020 Unique Business Model Acquisition EMX Funded Sell projects, keep royalties Buy existing royalties Take equity stakes Exploration Development Production Mine life cycle Mining Partner Funded Royalty Generation Cash S RoyaltyFlow Acquisition Strategic Investment 3 August 2020 Global Asset Portfolio Growing Royalty Portfolio ASSET TYPE Balya Paying Royalty/Strategic Investment Ensero Royalty Rawhide Available Alliance Property Strategic Investment MAJOR COMMODITY Copper Gold Battery metals Ni-Co, (PGE) Pb-Zn-Ag 5 ROYALTY REVENUE Milestone Payments AMR Option August 2020 Diversification Geographic Commodity Asset Class Strategic Australia Other Alliance Project Investment Serbia 1% 2% Battery Metals Ni-Co (PGE) 7% Pb-Zn-Ag Canada 10% Available Royalty Copper 65% Gold 32% 21% 62% USA Projects & investments on five continents

Total of over 3 million acres of mineral property assets from acquisition & evaluation of >6 million acres over 16 years

years Gold, copper, cobalt, polymetallic, & other interests

Assets range from royalty properties to early stage exploration projects 6 August 2020 Executive Leadership and Advisors Executive Directors and Senior Management David M. Cole President, CEO & Director Douglas Reed Chief Financial Officer Rocio Echegaray Corporate Secretary Malik Duncan General Counsel Thomas Mair General Manager, Corp. Development Dr. Eric Jensen General Manager, Exploration Non-Executive Directors Michael Winn Chairman Brian Bayley Director Brian K. Levet Director Larry Okada, CA Director Advisors Dr. M. Stephen Enders Colorado School of Mines Dr. Mark Barton University of Arizona Chris Wright Liberty Oilfield Services Dr. Richard Schodde MINEX Consulting 7 August 2020 Operators and Partners Koonenberry Gold Pty Ltd. Northbound Capital Northern Dominion Metals Shafer Resources Fairchild Gold 8 August 2020 Committed Ownership Top Shareholders NYSE American & TSX.V listed 15.5% Shares Outstanding 84,329,960 Management, Directors, Options 6,593,000 & Employees Restricted Share Units* 1,076,000 12.6% Fully Diluted 91,998,960 Shares as of August 18, 2020 5.8% 5.6% 2.3% 1.7% 1.2% Liquidity (6/30/2020) Cash CDN $58,194,000 Securities CDN $9,576,000 Total Working Capital CDN $68,520,000 The above amounts are fully diluted and estimated to the best of our knowledge. *The number of RSU's that vest is based on the achievement of performance criteria. These numbers are currently being calculated and the applicable number of RSU's will be redeemed subject to Compensation Committee approval. 9 August 2020 Cash Flow, Recent Deals and Holdings MALMYZH SALE IG Copper sold Malmyzh for US $200 million in October 2018 M1 , value of sale to EMX US $69 million

CASH FLOW

, value of sale to EMX CASH FLOW Leeville royalty >US $13.6M in gross revenue since acquisition (8/2012 - 3/2020)

Cash dividend income from the Rawhide Gold-Silver Mine and Ensero Solutions

Rawhide Gold-Silver Mine Ensero Solutions Pre-production cash payments and dividends from 30 other deals RECENT DEALS EMX Purchases a portfolio of 39+ royalty properties in Ontario and Quebec from Perry English

EMX Options the Antelope gold project in Nevada to Hochschild Mining

EMX Options the Kuusamo battery metals project in Finland to Sienna Resources

EMX Options three Idaho gold properties to Gold Lion

EMX purchases portfolio of 18 royalties from Revelo Resources in Chile

in Chile EMX acquired a 2% NSR on the Palladium One Kaukua nickel-copper-PGE project

Kaukua nickel-copper-PGE project Strategic Investment in Ensero Solutions

Balya royalty property sold to adjacent producer ESAN EQUITY POSITIONS Equity positions in Boreal Metals Corp, Boreal Energy Metals, Sienna Resources, Norra Metals, Playfair Mining, Gold Line Resources, IG Copper LLC, Ridgeline Minerals, Millrock Resources, Pursuit Minerals, Globetrotters Resource Group, Rawhide Acquisition Holding LLC, Ensero Solutions, and District Metals 10 August 2020 Portfolio Advancements NORTH AMERICA Leeville royalty production from West Leeville & Turf operations

Nevada Gold Mines extending mineralization to the SE along the Rita K corridor

140k hectares of royalties and royalty generation acquisitions

New copper & gold projects in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Idaho

Projects advancing with majors: Kennecott, Rio Tinto, & South32

Multiple partner funded drill programs

SCANDINAVIA 11 projects sold or optioned in 2019, including gold, base metal, and battery metal properties

1,650 Km 2 of royalty generation acquisition

of royalty generation acquisition 7,000m drilling completed on Scandinavian projects in 2019. SERBIA Rapid advancement of Timok Project Cukaru Peki copper-gold royalty project towards production

copper-gold royalty project towards production 2018 Upper Zone PFS with pre-construction NPV 8 = US $1.82 billion S4

pre-construction NPV = US $1.82 billion Exploration decline commenced, FS in mid-2019, initial production in 2022

mid-2019, initial production in 2022 Maiden resource for Lower Zone porphyry TURKEY All properties being advanced by Turkish operating companies

Balya royalty property sold to adjacent producer ESAN

Organic portfolio growth via global royalty generation Optionality from upside exposure to counterparty funded exploration

11 August 2020 Royalty Generation Current focus in Western US and Scandinavia

Multiple new acquisitions added to the portfolio

acquisitions added to the portfolio Cu & Au projects in Arizona porphyry districts & Nevada gold belts Au, Cu, Ni-Co, & base metal projects in Scandinavia

Projects advancing through operator and partner funding Drill program at Copper Springs Boreal drilling at Gumsberg Generation Royalty 12 August 2020 Value Drivers in the Western US 19.9% equity interest in Rawhide gold-silver Mine

gold-silver Mine Substantial land positions in world-class districts

world-class districts Regional Strategic Alliance with South32 is focused on exploration for porphyry copper and base-metal projects in the western US

base-metal projects in the western US Half of the North American portfolio is either being advanced by partners or has already attained royalty status Generation Royalty 13 August 2020 Hardshell Skarn - Hermosa Uncappable, unbuyable 2% NSR on EMX land position, strategically positioned adjacent to South32's Hermosa Taylor project

Taylor 2018 PEA M&I Resource Estimate of 101M Tons Grading 10.4% ZnEq. Inferred Resource of 44M Tons Grading 11.9% ZnEq a1

Pb-Zn-Ag mineralization intersected on EMX license Generation Royalty 14 August 2020 Canada - Perry Royalty Portfolio EMX's investment will pay for itself, with EMX retaining upside from NSR royalty interests that range from 0.75% to 2.5% on the 39 optioned projects

The portfolio holds strategic positions in the Red Lake district, western Wabigoon, Wawa, and the Sunday Lake Fault corridor in the Abitibi belt Northbound Capital Northern Dominion Metals Shafer Resources Fairchild Gold Generation Royalty 15 August 2020 Ensero Strategic Investment - Cash Flow The Company's $3.79 million investment in Ensero will result in total payments to EMX of $8.54 million over a seven-year period.

seven-year period. EMX will receive Common Shares representing a 7.5% equity holding of Ensero.

Strategic Alliance to create value from brownfield environments. Generation Royalty 16 August 2020 Scandinavian Royalty Generation Properties The Frasier Institute Policy Perception Index consistently ranks Scandinavian countries amongst the top global jurisdictions for exploration investment

EMX aggressively growing the portfolio:

Polymetallic VMS, CRD and IOCG projects Intrusion-related/orogenic lode gold projects Ni-Cu-Co projects w/ Au and PGE credits PGE-Ni-Cu-Au Layered mafic intrusive projects

EMX acquired a 2% NSR royalty on Palladium One Mining Inc's flagship Läntinen Koillismaa ("LK") project

Playfair Mining using Artificial Intelligence Technology on RKV Project in Norway to focus exploration. This resulted in new targets to be tested in 2020

Goldline Resources funded district-scale greenfield exploration during summer 2019 on their gold projects in Central Sweden. Follow up work expected 2020

district-scale greenfield exploration during summer 2019 on their gold projects in Central Sweden. Follow up work expected 2020 South32 drilled 5,500 m on Riddarhyttan project in Southern Sweden

Boreal has intercepted high grade zinc-lead-silver at the Gumsberg Project in Sweden B5 Generation Royalty 17 August 2020 Kaukua Royalty - Finland EMX acquired the Kaukua royalty in 2020 which covers the Palladium One Inc., NI 43-101 resource F1 as well as the ongoing discovery of the Kaukua South Anomaly F2 Generation Royalty 18 August 2020 Value Drivers in Turkey Entire portfolio sold to Turkish companies for up-front payments, pre- production payments, & retained royalty interests. More than US $4M paid to date from these deals as the operators advance the projects.

up-front payments, pre- production payments, & retained royalty interests. More than US $4M paid to date from these deals as the operators advance the projects. Balya royalty property advancing through adjacent producer ESAN. Sisorta Aktutan Alankoy 3.5-5% NSR 4% NSR 2.5% NSR Akarca Trab-23 1-3% NSR 2.5% NSR Balya 4% NSR Generation Royalty 19 August 2020 Turkey - Balya Royalty Property Historic Balya mining district

Stacked Pb-Zn-Ag carbonate replacement zones

Pb-Zn-Ag carbonate replacement zones EMX holds a 4% NSR royalty on all metals T2

Operated by privately held Turkish miner ESAN

Underground development, stockpiling & processing of higher grade material

Drill campaign testing corridor between Hastanetepe & Southern Zone N1 Schematic section though the Hastanetepe Zone showing Pb-Zn mineralization 20 Generation Royalty August 2020 Goodpaster Royalty and Equity Investment 1.5 to 3% royalty surrounding Northern Star's Pogo Mine and trend, plus an equity position in Millrock N1

Millrock has entered into a JV agreement with Resolution Minerals Ltd. to advance and drill the 64North (Goodpaster) project Totals for Millrock/Corvus deal: 168,000 Acres of royalty ground 235,000 Acre * percent Hole 20AU-001 drilled in 2020 intersected quartz veining and brecciation with pyrite and arsenopyrite mineralization. Generation Royalty Carlin Trend - Leeville Royalty EMX 1% GSR royalty in the heart of Nevada's Northern Carlin Trend

Leeville royalty covers portions of Nevada Gold Mines Leeville, Turf, and other underground gold mining operations

Production royalty revenue of >US $13.6 million since acquisition (8/2012 - 3/2020)

Mineralization remains open along the known structural and stratigraphic controls according to Nevada Gold Mines Turf Vent Shaft Leeville Mine Acquisition Royalty 22 August 2020 Carlin Trend - Leeville Royalty Excellent upside from Nevada Gold Mines exploration successes at Rita K & Full House along northwest-southeast gold mineralized corridor

northwest-southeast gold mineralized Nevada Gold Mines states "Significant Growth Potential" L3

Nevada Gold Mines states "Mineralization remains open along the known structural and stratigraphic controls" L3 ~Leeville Royalty~ ~Leeville Royalty~ Leeville boundary is approximate & schematic as taken from claim list provided by Newmont. Location of royalty property outline may vary from what is depicted. Drill hole intercept true widths unknown unless otherwise stated. Refer to Nevada Gold Mine's September 2019 Analyst Presentation for original map and sectionL3. Acquisition Royalty 23 August 2020 Rawhide Investment Located ~50 miles from Fallon NV, in the prolific Walker Lane gold-silver belt, and is a fully permitted open pit heap leaching operation that is currently producing gold and silver doré

gold-silver belt, and is a fully permitted open pit heap leaching operation that is currently producing gold and silver doré EMX acquired a 19.9% equity interest in Rawhide

Rawhide distributes 50% of its taxable income to the LLC members on a quarterly basis as a tax distribution N1,V1 Rawhide Acquisition Royalty 24 August 2020 Serbian Royalties - Cukaru Peki- Zijin Mining • Royalty portfolio in Timok Magmatic Complex from royalty generation & purchaseS1 • 0.5% NSR royalty over the Timok Project and the Cukaru Peki discovery* • 2019 MOU between Serbian Government & Zijin for $474M investment and initial production in 2021S7 • Upper Zone Epithermal Copper-GoldS3,S4,S5 Mtonnes Cu (%) Au (g/t) Cut-off Measured 2.2 8.6 5.7 Indicated 26.6 3.3 2.1 US$35/t NSR Inferred 13.9 1.6 0.9 - PFS NPV8 = US$1.82 billionS4,S5 - Probable reserve 27.1 Mt @ 3.3% Cu & 2.1 g/t Au - 10 year underground mine life  1.7 billion lbs payable Cu  516 Koz payable Au - Decline commenced • Lower Zone Porphyry Copper-GoldS6 Mtonnes Cu (%) Au (g/t) Cut-off Inferred 1,659 0.86 0.18 US$25/t At US$45/tonne cut-off includes:

1.1 billion tonnes @ 0.99% Cu & 0.21g/t Au Acquisition Royalty *EMX's 0.5% NSR royalty is subject to reduction only as provided in the royalty agreement. Headframe at the Cukaru Peki project, Serbia August 2020 25 Cash Flow and Optionality Diversified portfolio with multiple sources of cash flow:

Royalty revenue and dividends from producing operations Sale of assets from strategic investments Sale of assets with retained royalty interests Pre-production payments from new and ongoing agreements

Optionality from operators' investments on EMX's royalty properties Leeville, Nevada Partner funded drill program, southwest USA Flow Cash 26 August 2020 EMX Value Drivers & Catalysts Strategic Investment •Malmyzh sold - US $69 million to EMX •19.9% Equity interest in Rawhide and 7.5% equity interest in Ensero Solutions Royalty Generation •New acquisitions and partnerships in Western US •New acquisitions and project sales in Sweden, Norway and Finland Royalty Acquisition •Carlin Trend - Leeville production and resource/reserve upside •Timok Project Cukaru Peki royalty property in Serbia •Perry English Royalty portfolio in Canada Cash Flow •Royalty payments from producing assets •Pre-production payments, retained royalties, and equity interests from asset sales •Payments, dividends & exploration upside from growing portfolio 27 August 2020 Connect with EMX David M. Cole President & CEO Scott Close Director of Investor Relations Isabel Belger Investor Relations Europe Denver Office 10001 West Titan Road Littleton, CO USA 80125 +1 (303) 973-8585 Vancouver Office Suite 501-543 Granville St. Vancouver, British Columbia Canada V6C 1X8 +1 (604) 688-6390 28 August 2020 Appendix Royalty Portfolio Summary United States LOCATION PROPERTY ROYALTY/PAYMENTS COMMODITY OPERATOR STATUS Leeville* 1% GSR Gold Newmont Mining Corporation Producing Rawhide* 19.9% Equity Interest Gold Rawhide Acquisition Holdings LLC Producing NP Placers > Of 50 cents/yd3 or 4% NSR & AAR Payments Gold New Gold Recovery Resource/Development Afgan 1% NSR Gold McEwen Mining Inc. Exploration Nevada, USA Maggie Creek 2% NSR on precious metals; 1% NSR on other metals Gold Renaissance Gold Inc. Exploration Maggie Creek (South) 3% NSR Gold Newmont Mining Corporation Exploration Cathedral Well 2.5% NSR Gold Ely Gold Royalties Exploration Yerington West 20% carried to feasibility or 2.5% NSR Copper Hudbay Minerals Exploration Swift and Selena 3.25% production, AMR & Milestone Payments Gold Ridgeline Minerals Exploration Antelope 4% NSR and other payments Gold Hochschild Mining PLC Exploration Copper King 2.0% NSR, AMR & Milestone Payments Copper Kennecott Exploration Company Exploration Arizona, USA Hardshell Skarn 2.0% NSR & AMR Payments Copper-Gold-Silver South32 Exploration Superior West 2% NSR, AMR & Milestone Payments Copper Kennecott Exploration Company Exploration Midnight Juniper 2% production and other payments Copper South32 Exploration Idaho, USA Erickson Ridge, South Orogrande, 3.5% NSR & other payments Gold Gold Lion Resources Exploration & Robber Gulch Oregon, USA Golden Ibex 1% NSR Gold Golden Ibex (EMX 10% Equity interest) Exploration Utah, USA Ophir 2.0% NSR Copper Kennecott Exploration Company Exploration Alaska, USA Goodpaster 0.5 - 1.5% NSR Gold Millrock Resources Exploration EUROPE LOCATION PROPERTY ROYALTY/PAYMENTS COMMODITY OPERATOR STATUS Timok - Cukaru Peki* 0.5% NSRS1 Copper-Gold Zijin Mining Resource/ Serbia (Brestovac license) Development Timok - Corridor Zone 2.0% NSR on Au and Ag; Gold Zijin Mining Exploration (Brestovac West license) 1% NSR other metals Jasikovo - Durlan Potok 0.5% NSRS1 Copper-Gold Zijin Mining Exploration Viscaria 1.0% NSR Copper (Iron) Copperstone Resources Resource/Development Gumsberg 3% NSR & other payments Zinc-Lead-Silver Boreal Metals Corp. (EMX equity ownership) Exploration Sweden Slättberg 3% NSR & other payments Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Sienna Resources Inc (EMX equity ownership) Exploration Gold Line Properties 3% NSR & other payments Gold Gold Line Resources Exploration Tomtebo & Trollberget 2.5% NSR & other payments Copper-Zinc-Lead-Silver-Gold District Metals (EMX equity ownership) Exploration Bleikvassli, Meråker 3% NSR & other payments Zinc-Lead-Copper Norra Metals Corp. (EMX equity ownership) Exploration 3% NSR & other payments Copper-Zinc-Gold Exploration Burfjord Norway 3% NSR & other payments Copper-Gold Boreal Metals Corp. (EMX equity ownership) Exploration Røstvangen, Vakkerlien 3% NSR & other payments Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Playfair Mining Ltd. (EMX equity ownership) Exploration Espadalen, Hosanger, Sigdal 3% NSR & other payments Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Pursuit Minerals Ltd. (EMX equity ownership) Exploration Finland Kaukua 2% NSR PGE-Nickel-Copper-Gold Palladium One Exploration Kuusamo 3% NSR & other payments PGE-Nickel-Copper-Gold Sienna Resources Inc (EMX equity ownership) Exploration *Material principal property. 30 August 2020 Royalty Portfolio Summary Canada LOCATION PROPERTY ROYALTY/PAYMENTS COMMODITY OPERATOR STATUS Dixie 17, 18, 19 0.5% NSR & other payments Gold Pistol Bay Exploration Dixie 3 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Pistol Bay Exploration Lucky 7 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Pistol Bay Exploration Red Lake Agreement 2.5% NSR Gold Pacton Gold Exploration Jackson Manion 1.5% NSR Gold Mastadon Exploration Shabu 1.5% NSR Gold Mastadon Exploration Birch/Uchi multiple groups 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Mastadon Exploration Atikokan Group 1.0% NSR & other payments Gold Falcon Gold Exploration Sandy Pines/Fly Lake/Joy 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Pistol Bay Exploration Wabunk Bay 1.0% NSR & other payments Gold Falcon Gold Exploration Dixie Halo 0.8% NSR & other payments Gold BTU Metals Exploration Dash Lake 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Shafer Resources Exploration Cabin Bay North 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold 1106877 BC (J. Lenec) Exploration SLF 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Golden Goliath Exploration Kwai 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Golden Goliath Exploration Bruce Lake 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Goldon Exploration Ontario McDonough/Pipestone/Coli Lake 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Goldon Exploration North Pakwash 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Pistol Bay Exploration Camping Lake 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Prime Meridian Resources Exploration Longlegged Lake Fault 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Silver Dollar Resources Exploration Ears Falls 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Northern Dominion Metals Exploration Shabu 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Northern Dominion Metals Exploration Dent/Jackson Manion 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Northern Dominion Metals Exploration Manitou Fault 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Northern Dominion Metals Exploration Maskootch 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Northern Dominion Metals Exploration Camping Lake 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Falcon Gold Exploration Bruce Lake 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Falcon Gold Exploration South of Otter 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Portofino Exploration Dixie Lake 2 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Infinite Ore Corp. Exploration Dixie Lake 3 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Infinite Ore Corp. Exploration Pakwash 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Silver Dollar Resources Exploration Fairchild 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Fairchild Gold Exploration Gerry Lake 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Infinite Ore Corp. Exploration Swain Lake/Birch-Uchi 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Pacton Gold Exploration Fenelon West/Lower Detour 3.0% NSR & other payments Gold Silver Sands Exploration British Columbia Pyramid 1% NSR Gold Norra Metals Corp. Exploration Fenelon West 1.0% NSR & other payments Gold Victor Cantore Exploration Quebec Amex Southwest 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Frontline Gold Exploration Amex South 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Kanadario Gold Inc. Exploration Sunday Fault North 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Kanadario Gold Inc. Exploration *Material principal property. 31 August 2020 Royalty Portfolio Summary (cont.) ASIA MINOR LOCATION PROPERTY ROYALTY/PAYMENTS COMMODITY OPERATOR STATUS Balya 4% NSR & other payments Zinc-Lead-Silver Esan Eczacibaşi Endüstriyel Hammaddeler San. ve Tic. Producing A.Ş. Resource/ Akarca 1-3% NSR & other payments Gold-Silver Çiftay İnşaat Taahhüt ve Ticaret A.Ş. Development Turkey Sisorta 3.5-5% NSR & other payments Gold (Copper) Bahar Madencilik Sinayi ve Ticaret Ltd Sti Resource/ Aktutan Development 4% NSR & other payments Zinc-Lead-Silver Dedeman Madencilik Exploration Alankoy 2.5% NSR & other payments Copper-Gold Kar Mineral Madencilik İnşaat Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Exploration Trab-23 2.5% NSR & other payments Copper-Gold Kar Mineral Madencilik İnşaat Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Exploration AUSTRALIA LOCATION PROPERTY ROYALTY/PAYMENTS COMMODITY OPERATOR STATUS Australia Koonenberry 3% NSR & AAR Payments (NQM); Gold KNB & Rockwell Exploration 0.5% NSR (Rockwell) CARIBBEAN LOCATION PROPERTY ROYALTY/PAYMENTS COMMODITY OPERATOR STATUS Grand Bois 0.5% NSR Gold-Copper Sono Global Holdings Exploration Grand Bois & Surrounding Properties Haiti La Miel La Mine 0.5% NSR Gold-Copper Newmont Ventures Limited Exploration Northwest Northeast SOUTH AMERICA North Central LOCATION PROPERTY ROYALTY/PAYMENTS COMMODITY OPERATOR STATUS San Guillermo 0.5% NSR Gold-Silver Austral Gold Ltd Exploration Reprado 1.0% NSR Gold-Silver Austral Gold Ltd Exploration Limbo 1.0% NSR Gold-Silver Austral Gold Ltd Exploration Magallanes 1.0% NSR Gold-Silver Austral Gold Ltd Exploration Victoria Norte 2.0% NSR Gold-Silver /Copper-Molybdenum Hochschild Mining PLC Exploration Kolla Kananchiari 1% NSR precious metals, 0.5% NSR base metals Gold-Copper-Silver Masglas America Corporation Exploration San Valentino 1.0% NSR Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Atacama Copper Exploration Ltd Exploration Chile T4 1.5% NSR Copper-Gold Atacama Copper Exploration Ltd Exploration Las Animas 1.5% NSR Copper-Gold Atacama Copper Exploration Ltd Exploration Victoria Sur 1.0% NSR Gold-Silver-Copper Revelo Resources Exploration Arrieros 1.0% NSR Copper-Molybdenum-Gold Revelo Resources Exploration Redono-Veronica 1.0% NSR Copper-Molybdenum Revelo Resources Exploration Block 2 1.0% NSR Copper-Molybdenum Revelo Resources Exploration Block 3 1.0% NSR Copper-Molybdenum Revelo Resources Exploration Block 4 1.0% NSR Copper-Molybdenum Revelo Resources Exploration Cerro Blanco 1.0% NSR Copper-Molybdenum-Gold Revelo Resources Exploration Cerro Buenos Aires 1.0% NSR Copper-Molybdenum-Gold-Silver Revelo Resources Exploration Morros Blancos 1.0% NSR Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Revelo Resources Exploration 32 August 2020 Endnotes MALMYZH M1 See EMX news releases dated October 11, 2018, April 18, 2019. NEARBY MINES AND DEPOSITS N1 The nearby mines and deposits provide geologic context for EMX's Properties, but this is not necessarily indicative that the Properties host similar mineralization. SCANDINAVIA B1 See Company news release dated April 4, 2019 for details of the Gold Line Resources agreement & properties. B2 See Company news release dated March 4, 2019 for details of the Playfair Mining Ltd. agreement & properties. B3 See Company news release dated December 18, 2018 and February 19, 2019 for details of the OK2 Minerals & Norra Metals agreement & properties. B4 See Company news release dated December 4, 2017 for details of the Sienna agreement & properties. B5 See Company news releases dated November 22, 2016, December 13, 2017, January 16, 2018, February 9, 2018, February 15, 2018, March 1, 2018, March 20, 2018, April 11, 2018, May 2, 2018, May 18, 2018 for details associated with BMC and BMEC agreements, properties, exploration results, and QAQC procedures B6 See Company news releases dated April 19, 2018 for details of the agreements of the South32 agreement & properties. B7 See EMX Company news releases dated September 8, 2016 for more information on drill intercepts, QA/QC, and exploration results. TURKEY T1 Refer to EMX's SEDAR filed Akarca Technical Report and news releases dated July 19, 2012, January 18, 2013, March 1, 2013, June 20, 2013, August 22, 2013, January 27, 2014, July 17, 2014, March 2, 2015, April 17, 2018 for more information on the Akarca exploration results and a description of the QA and QC measures used for the project. The Hishikari and Waihi examples of LSE systems provide general context for district size and extent only in comparison to EMX's Project. T2 See EMX news release dated December 23, 2015 for more information. See www.emxroyalty.comand Company news releases dated August 24, 2007, May 21, 2008, December 05, 2008, August 11, 2011, January 30, 2012, October 02, 2012, and July 23, 2013 for more information on Dedeman's drill results and a discussion of the Quality Assurance/Quality Control procedures used for the project. 33 August 2020 Endnotes SERBIA S1 The 2006 NSR royalty (2% Au-Ag, 1% on other metals) covers the Brestovac West property. The 2013 0.5% NSR royalty purchase covers the Brestovac and Jasikovo East- Durlan Potok properties. EMX's 0.5% NSR royalty is subject to reduction only as provided in the royalty agreement. Property boundaries are schematic & approximate, and are given for general reference purposes only. S2 True widths unknown unless stated. All technical information and data taken from Reservoir & Nevsun websites, news releases, and other public disclosures. See Reservoir/Nevsun news releases of Apr 8, Dec 2, 2013; Jul 27, Oct 19, 2015; Apr 13, Apr 14, Oct 17, Nov 22, Dec 7, 2016; Jun 29, July 19, 2017, Dec 4, 2017, Jan 16, 2018 for more information on drill intercepts, QA/QC, and exploration results. S3 Nevsun reported an Upper Zone resource estimate in a 10/26/2017 news release. The mineral resource was evaluated based on a Resource NSR ("RscNSR") cut off value greater than $35 per tonne. The technical content of Nevsun's press release was reviewed by the following independent Qualified Persons ("QPs") as defined by National Instrument 43- Mineral Resource - Martin Pittuck, SRK UK; Mining - Jarek Jakubec, SRK Vancouver; Economic Evaluation - Neil Winkelmann, SRK Vancouver; Mineral Processing - Ray Walton; and TSF - Mihajlo Samoukovic, Knight Piesold Vancouver. S4 Nevsun announced the results of a pre-feasibility study ("PFS") for the Timok Upper Zone copper-gold project in Serbia in a 03/28/2018 news release. The technical content of Nevsun's press release was reviewed by the following independent Qualified Persons ("QPs") as defined by National Instrument 43-101: Mining & Mineral Reserves- Jarek Jakubec SRK Vancouver, Mineral Processing - Mick Bunyard - Hatch TSF - Mihajlo Samoukovic, Knight Piesold Vancouver, Infrastructure, Capital & Operating Costs- Mark Sucharda, Hatch, Economic Evaluation - Robert Duinker, Hatch. S5 The Upper Zone PFS follows on from a PEA published by Steffen Robertson and Kirsten (SRK) Vancouver and others in October 2017. Nevsun declared an initial Resource, including Measured, Indicated and Inferred tonnage and grade on the Upper Zone of the Cukaru Peki deposit in April 2017. The PFS Mineral Reserve Statement by definition, contains less mineralisation than the Resource statement, since a Reserve statement cannot contain Inferred mineralization. S6 Nevsun news release dated June 26, 2018. The Lower Zone inferred resource was evaluated based on a 'dollar equivalent' cut-off value greater than $25 per tonne. The mineral resource model has an effective date of June 19, 2018. Modelling, resource estimation and tabulation were completed by Dr. Gilles Arseneau of SRK Canada. The technical content of Nevsun's press release was reviewed by Gilles Arseneau of SRK Canada, a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by the National Instrument 43-101. Peter Manojlovic, VP Exploration, is Nevsun's designated QP and also reviewed and approved the press release. Resource results are tabulated using a dollar equivalent cut-off. Dollar equivalent is calculated using: Au per ounce = US$1,400; Cu per pound (lb) = US$3.00; Recoveries: Cu = 87%; Au = 69% for Porphyry Copper Lower Zone. Metal equivalent on a post recovery basis. Mining assumed to be by block cave. S7 https://seenews.com/news/chinas-zijin-to-invest-474-mln-in-serbian-copper-project-668240 and https://seenews.com/news/chinas-zijin-to-open-copper-gold-mine-in-serbia-in- h221-energy-min-682094 34 August 2020 Endnotes LEEVILLE L1 Data registration is approximate, and map is provided for general reference purposes only. Exploration information taken from Newmont January 2018, September 2017 and December 2016 Investor Presentations. Geologic base from Nevada Bureau of Mines & Geology Bulletin 111 (2002). Newmont reserves were prepared in compliance with Industry Guide 7 published by the U.S. SEC. Whereas, the term resource, measured resource, indicated resource and inferred resource are not SEC recognized terms, Newmont has determined that such resources would be substantively the same as those prepared using the Guidelines established by the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration and defined as Mineral Resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the inferred resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable. L2 Refer to Newmont's Investor Presentation dated August, 2018. L3 Refer to Nevada Gold Mine's Analyst Presentation dated September, 2019. Arizona A1 Arizona Mining ("AMC") announced the results of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for the Hermosa Property Mineral Resource and Taylor Deposit on January 16, 2018. AMC was responsible for managing and preparing the Technical Report under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") for reporting of Mineral Resources with inputs from Ms D. Nussipakynova AMC, Mr G. Methven AMC, Mr C. Kottmeier AMC, Mr Q. Jin, SGS North America Inc., Mr R. Michael Smith, Newfields Mining Design and Technical Services, Mr E. Christenson of WestLand Resources Inc., Mr D. Bartlett of Clear Creek Associates, Ms L. Bloom, Analytical Solutions Ltd., and Mr C. Kaye, Mine and Quarry Engineering Services Ltd. Zinc equivalent was based on long-term prices of $1.10/lb zinc, $1.00/lb lead and $20/oz silver, respectively. ZnEq Formula: ZnEq=(((PB%/100)*0.95*2000*0.95)+((ZN%/100)*1*2000*0.92)+(AG_OPT*0.9*20))/((1*2000*0.92)/100) Nevada V1 See Company news release dated December 19, 2019 for details of the Rawhide Gold-Silver Mining Operation agreement and property Finland F1 *Technical Report for the Kaukua Deposit, Läntinen Koillismaa Project, Finland", dated September 9, 2019.From Table 1-1 of the Kaukua Technical Report, with explanatory notes that include: "CIM definitions have been followed for the Mineral Resources; Bulk densities of 2.9 t/m3 have been assigned for all lithologies within the block model except the overburden which has a bulk density of 2.1 t/m3 assigned; The optimization used metal prices (in USD) of $1,100/oz for Pd, $950/oz for Pt, $1,300/oz for Au, $6,614/t for Cu and $15,432/t for Ni; Mining dilution and recovery factors have been assumed at 5% and 95% respectively; Pd Eq is the weighted sum of the Pd, Pt, Au, Ni and Cu grades based on the commodity prices as outlined; and Errors may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures." EMX notes that recoveries and net smelter returns are assumed to be 100% for the Pd Eq calculation. See Company news release dated February 25, 2020 for more details of the Kaukua Royalty agreement. F1 *Geological map from Finnish Geological Survey (GTK), Kaukua Open Pit outline and Kaukua South Anomaly are for reference only and are from Palladium Ones' news releases dated August 11, 2020 35 August 2020 Attachments Original document

