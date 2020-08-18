EMX Royalty : Company Presentation German

This presentation may contain certain information that may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995, respectively. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance, management's expectations regarding drilling schedules, expected mining sequences, timing of royalty expectations, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Einzigartiges Business Model
Käufe
Exploration
Entwicklung
Produktion
Minenlebens-
finanziert vom Partner
finanziert von EMX
dauer
Verkauf von
Royalty
Projekten,
Generation
Erhalt von
Royalties
Kauf von
Kauf von
existierenden
Royalties
Royalties
Cash S Flow
Beteiligung
Strategische
durch
Investments
Aktienanteile
Globales Asset Portfolio
Wachsendes Royalty Portfolio
ASSET TYP
Zahlende Royalty/Strategische Investments
Royalty
Zum Verkauf
Liegenschaft in Allianz
Strategisches Investment
MAJOR COMMODITY
Kupfer
Gold
Batteriemetalle
Ni-Co, (PGE)
Pb-Zn-Ag
Balya
Ensero
ROYALTY
Rawhide
GEWINN
Meilenstein zahlungen
AMR
Optionen
Diversifikation
Geographisch
Rohstoffe
Asset Klasse
Strategische
Australienandere
Investments
Serbien
Projekte in Allianz
1%
2%
Batterie
metalle
Ni-Co (PGE)
7%
Pb-Zn-Ag
Kanada
10%
Zum
Royalty
Kupfer
Gold
Verkauf
65%
32%
21%
62%
USA
Projekte & Investments auf 5 Kontinenten
Mehr als 3 Mio Hektar an Liegenschaften nach mehr als 6 Mio Hektar Liegenschaftsauswertungen in den letzten 16 Jahren
Gold, Kupfer, Kobalt, Buntmetalle und andere Beteilungen
Assets sind in verschiedenen Entwicklungsstadien, von Royaltyprojekten bis hin zu Explorationsprojekten im Frühstadium
Management und Berater
Executive Directors und Senior Management
David M. Cole
President, CEO & Director
Douglas Reed
Chief Financial Officer
Rocio Echegaray
Corporate Secretary
Malik Duncan
General Counsel
Thomas Mair
General Manager, Corp. Development
Dr. Eric Jensen
General Manager, Exploration
Non-Executive Directors
Michael Winn
Chairman
Brian Bayley
Director
Brian K. Levet
Director
Larry Okada, CA
Director
Beirat
Dr. M. Stephen Enders
Colorado School of Mines
Dr. Mark Barton
University of Arizona
Chris Wright
Liberty Oilfield Services
Dr. Richard Schodde
MINEX Consulting
Betreiber und Partner
Koonenberry Gold Pty Ltd.
Northbound
Capital
Northern Dominion
Metals
Shafer
Resources
Fairchild
Gold
Anteilseigner
Hauptaktionäre
NYSE American & TSX.V gelisted
15.5%
Ausstehende Aktien
84,329,960
Management, Directors,
Optionen
6,593,000
& Employees
Aktien mit Sperrfrist*
1,076,000
12.6%
Voll verwässert
91,998,960
Aktien Stand vom 18. August 2020
5.8%
5.6%
2.3%
1.7%
1.2%
Liquidität (6/30/2020)
Cash
CDN $58,194,000
Sicherheiten
CDN $9,576,000
Summe Betriebsvermögen
CDN $68,520,000
Die oben genannten Anteile sind vollständig verwässert und werden nach bestem Kenntnisstand geschätzt. * Die Anzahl der RSUs, sind übertragbar basierend auf der Erfüllung von Leistungskriterien. Diese Zahlen werden derzeit berechnet und die entsprechende Anzahl von RSUs wird vorbehaltlich der Genehmigung durch das Compensation Committee eingelöst
.
Cash Flow, kürzliche Deals und Anteile
MALMYZH VERKAUF
IG Copper verkauft Malmyzh für 200 Mio USD im Oktober 2018M1, Wert des Verkaufs für EMX 69 Mio
USD
CASH FLOW
Leeville Royalty >13,6 Mio USD Gewinn seit dem Kauf (8/2012 - 3/2020)
Cash Dividende von der Rawhide Gold-Silver Mine und Ensero Solutions
Vor-Produktionszahlungenund Dividenden von 30 anderen Deals
KÜRZLICHE DEALS
EMX kauft ein Portfolio von mehr als 39 Royalty Liegenschaften in Ontario und Quebec vonPerry English
EMX veroptioniert das Antelope Goldprojekt in Nevada toHochschild Mining
EMX veroptioniert das Kuusamo Batteriemetallprojekt in Finnland anSienna Resources
Nevada Gold berichtet "Mineralisierung bleibt entlang der bekannten Strukturen und stratigrafischen Grenzen offen"L3
~Leeville Royalty~
~Leeville Royalty~
Leeville boundary is approximate & schematic as taken from claim list provided by Newmont. Location of royalty property outline may vary from what is depicted. Drill hole intercept true widths unknown unless otherwise stated. Refer to Nevada Gold Mine's September 2019 Analyst Presentation for original map and sectionL3.
Acquisition Royalty
23
Rawhide Investment
Liegt rund 50 Meilen von Fallon NV, im reichen Walker Lane Gold-Silbergürtel und ist ein vollgenehmigter Tagebau- Haufenlaugung Betrieb, der momentan Gold und Silber Doré produziert
EMX kaufte einen 19,9% Aktienanteil in Rawhide
Rawhide verteilt 50% seines zu versteuerenden Einkommens an die LLC Anteilseigner auf vierteljährlicher Basis als SteuerverteilungN1,V1
Rawhide
Acquisition Royalty
Serbische Royalties - Cukaru Peki- Zijin Mining
• Royalty Portfolio im Timok Magmatic Komplex von der Generierung & Kauf des RoyaltysS1
• 0.5% NSR Royalty auf dem Timok Projekt und der Cukaru Peki Entdeckung*
• 2019 MOU zwischen der serbischen Regierung & Zijin über 474 Mio USD Investment und Erstproduktion in 2021S7
• Upper Zone Epithermal Copper-GoldS3,S4,S5
Mtonnes
Cu (%)
Au (g/t)
Cut-off
Measured
2.2
8.6
5.7
Indicated
26.6
3.3
2.1
US$35/t NSR
Inferred
13.9
1.6
0.9
- PFS NPV8 = 1,82 Milliarde USDS4,S5
- Wahrscheinliche Reserve 27.1 Mt @ 3.3% Cu & 2.1 g/t Au - 10 Jahre Untertageminenlebensdauer
1,7 Milliarden Pfund verkaufliches Cu 516 Koz käufliches Au
- Minenbau begonnen
• Lower Zone Porphyry Copper-GoldS6
Mtonnes
Cu (%)
Au (g/t)
Cut-off
Inferred
1,659
0.86
0.18
US$25/t
Bei US$45/Tonne cut-off schließt ein:
1,1 Milliarden Tonnen @ 0.99% Cu & 0.21g/t Au
Acquisition Royalty
*EMX's 0.5% NSR royalty is subject to reduction only as provided in the royalty agreement.
Headframe at the Cukaru Peki project, Serbia
Cash Flow and Optionalität
Diversifiziertes Portfolio mit vielen Quellen für Geldzuflüsse:
Royalty Gewinne von produzierenden Minen
Verkauf von Assets aus strategischen Investments
Verkauf von Liegenschaften mit Generierung von Royalties
Vor-Produktionszahlungenvon neuen und bestehenden Vereinbarungen
Optionalität der Investments seitens der Betreiber auf EMX's Royalty Liegenschaften
Flow Cash
Leeville, Nevada
Partnerfinanziertes Bohrprogram, Südwesten
der USA
EMX Wertetreiber & Katalysatoren
Strategisches Investment
•Malmyzh verkauft für 69 Mio USD an EMX
•19,9% Aktienanteil in Rawhide und 7.5% Aktienanteil in Ensero Solutions
Royalty Generation
•Neukäufe und Partnerschaften im Westen der USA
•Neukäufe und Verkauf von Projekten in Schweden, Norwegen und Finnland
Royalty Acquisition
•Carlin Trend - Leeville Produktion und Ressourcen/Reserven Upside •Timok Project Cukaru Peki Royalty Projekt in Serbien
•Perry English Royalty Portfolio in Kanada
Cash Flow
•Royaltyzahlungen von produzierenden Projekten
•Vor-Produktionzahlungen, erhaltene Royalties und Aktienanteile von Projektverkäufen •Zahlungen, Dividenden & Explorationsvorteile aus wachsendem Portfolio
Treten Sie in Kontakt mit EMX
David M. Cole
President &
CEO
Scott Close
Director of Investor
Relations
Isabel Belger
Investor Relations
Europe
Büro in Denver
10001 West Titan Road
Littleton, CO
USA 80125
+1 (303) 973-8585
Büro in Vancouver
Suite 501-543 Granville St. Vancouver, British Columbia Canada V6C 1X8
+1 (604) 688-6390
Appendix
Royalty Portfolio Summary
United States
LOCATION
PROPERTY
ROYALTY/PAYMENTS
COMMODITY
OPERATOR
STATUS
Leeville*
1% GSR
Gold
Newmont Mining Corporation
Producing
Rawhide*
19.9% Equity Interest
Gold
Rawhide Acquisition Holdings LLC
Producing
NP Placers
> Of 50 cents/yd3 or 4% NSR & AAR Payments
Gold
New Gold Recovery
Resource/Development
Afgan
1% NSR
Gold
McEwen Mining Inc.
Exploration
Nevada, USA
Maggie Creek
2% NSR on precious metals; 1% NSR on other metals
Gold
Renaissance Gold Inc.
Exploration
Maggie Creek (South)
3% NSR
Gold
Newmont Mining Corporation
Exploration
Cathedral Well
2.5% NSR
Gold
Ely Gold Royalties
Exploration
Yerington West
20% carried to feasibility or 2.5% NSR
Copper
Hudbay Minerals
Exploration
Swift and Selena
3.25% production, AMR & Milestone Payments
Gold
Ridgeline Minerals
Exploration
Antelope
4% NSR and other payments
Gold
Hochschild Mining PLC
Exploration
Copper King
2.0% NSR, AMR & Milestone Payments
Copper
Kennecott Exploration Company
Exploration
Arizona, USA
Hardshell Skarn
2.0% NSR & AMR Payments
Copper-Gold-Silver
South32
Exploration
Superior West
2% NSR, AMR & Milestone Payments
Copper
Kennecott Exploration Company
Exploration
Midnight Juniper
2% production and other payments
Copper
South32
Exploration
Idaho, USA
Erickson Ridge, South Orogrande,
3.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Gold Lion Resources
Exploration
& Robber Gulch
Oregon, USA
Golden Ibex
1% NSR
Gold
Golden Ibex (EMX 10% Equity interest)
Exploration
Utah, USA
Ophir
2.0% NSR
Copper
Kennecott Exploration Company
Exploration
Alaska, USA
Goodpaster
0.5 - 1.5% NSR
Gold
Millrock Resources
Exploration
EUROPE
LOCATION
PROPERTY
ROYALTY/PAYMENTS
COMMODITY
OPERATOR
STATUS
Timok - Cukaru Peki*
0.5% NSRS1
Copper-Gold
Zijin Mining
Resource/
Serbia
(Brestovac license)
Development
Timok - Corridor Zone
2.0% NSR on Au and Ag;
Gold
Zijin Mining
Exploration
(Brestovac West license)
1% NSR other metals
Jasikovo - Durlan Potok
0.5% NSRS1
Copper-Gold
Zijin Mining
Exploration
Viscaria
1.0% NSR
Copper (Iron)
Copperstone Resources
Resource/Development
Gumsberg
3% NSR & other payments
Zinc-Lead-Silver
Boreal Metals Corp. (EMX equity ownership)
Exploration
Sweden
Slättberg
3% NSR & other payments
Nickel-Copper-Cobalt
Sienna Resources Inc (EMX equity ownership)
Exploration
Gold Line Properties
3% NSR & other payments
Gold
Gold Line Resources
Exploration
Tomtebo & Trollberget
2.5% NSR & other payments
Copper-Zinc-Lead-Silver-Gold
District Metals (EMX equity ownership)
Exploration
Bleikvassli, Meråker
3% NSR & other payments
Zinc-Lead-Copper
Norra Metals Corp. (EMX equity ownership)
Exploration
3% NSR & other payments
Copper-Zinc-Gold
Exploration
Burfjord
Norway
3% NSR & other payments
Copper-Gold
Boreal Metals Corp. (EMX equity ownership)
Exploration
Røstvangen, Vakkerlien
3% NSR & other payments
Nickel-Copper-Cobalt
Playfair Mining Ltd. (EMX equity ownership)
Exploration
Espadalen, Hosanger, Sigdal
3% NSR & other payments
Nickel-Copper-Cobalt
Pursuit Minerals Ltd. (EMX equity ownership)
Exploration
Finland
Kaukua
2% NSR
PGE-Nickel-Copper-Gold
Palladium One
Exploration
Kuusamo
3% NSR & other payments
PGE-Nickel-Copper-Gold
Sienna Resources Inc (EMX equity ownership)
Exploration
*Material principal property.
Royalty Portfolio Summary
Canada
LOCATION
PROPERTY
ROYALTY/PAYMENTS
COMMODITY
OPERATOR
STATUS
Dixie 17, 18, 19
0.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Pistol Bay
Exploration
Dixie 3
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Pistol Bay
Exploration
Lucky 7
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Pistol Bay
Exploration
Red Lake Agreement
2.5% NSR
Gold
Pacton Gold
Exploration
Jackson Manion
1.5% NSR
Gold
Mastadon
Exploration
Shabu
1.5% NSR
Gold
Mastadon
Exploration
Birch/Uchi multiple groups
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Mastadon
Exploration
Atikokan Group
1.0% NSR & other payments
Gold
Falcon Gold
Exploration
Sandy Pines/Fly Lake/Joy
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Pistol Bay
Exploration
Wabunk Bay
1.0% NSR & other payments
Gold
Falcon Gold
Exploration
Dixie Halo
0.8% NSR & other payments
Gold
BTU Metals
Exploration
Dash Lake
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Shafer Resources
Exploration
Cabin Bay North
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
1106877 BC (J. Lenec)
Exploration
SLF
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Golden Goliath
Exploration
Kwai
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Golden Goliath
Exploration
Bruce Lake
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Goldon
Exploration
Ontario
McDonough/Pipestone/Coli Lake
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Goldon
Exploration
North Pakwash
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Pistol Bay
Exploration
Camping Lake
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Prime Meridian Resources
Exploration
Longlegged Lake Fault
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Silver Dollar Resources
Exploration
Ears Falls
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Northern Dominion Metals
Exploration
Shabu
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Northern Dominion Metals
Exploration
Dent/Jackson Manion
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Northern Dominion Metals
Exploration
Manitou Fault
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Northern Dominion Metals
Exploration
Maskootch
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Northern Dominion Metals
Exploration
Camping Lake
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Falcon Gold
Exploration
Bruce Lake
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Falcon Gold
Exploration
South of Otter
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Portofino
Exploration
Dixie Lake 2
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Infinite Ore Corp.
Exploration
Dixie Lake 3
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Infinite Ore Corp.
Exploration
Pakwash
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Silver Dollar Resources
Exploration
Fairchild
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Fairchild Gold
Exploration
Gerry Lake
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Infinite Ore Corp.
Exploration
Swain Lake/Birch-Uchi
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Pacton Gold
Exploration
Fenelon West/Lower Detour
3.0% NSR & other payments
Gold
Silver Sands
Exploration
British Columbia
Pyramid
1% NSR
Gold
Norra Metals Corp.
Exploration
Fenelon West
1.0% NSR & other payments
Gold
Victor Cantore
Exploration
Quebec
Amex Southwest
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Frontline Gold
Exploration
Amex South
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Kanadario Gold Inc.
Exploration
Sunday Fault North
1.5% NSR & other payments
Gold
Kanadario Gold Inc.
Exploration
*Material principal property.
Royalty Portfolio Summary (cont.)
ASIA MINOR
LOCATION
PROPERTY
ROYALTY/PAYMENTS
COMMODITY
OPERATOR
STATUS
Balya
4% NSR & other payments
Zinc-Lead-Silver
Esan Eczacibaşi Endüstriyel Hammaddeler San. ve Tic.
Producing
A.Ş.
Resource/
Akarca
1-3% NSR & other payments
Gold-Silver
Çiftay İnşaat Taahhüt ve Ticaret A.Ş.
Development
Turkey
Sisorta
3.5-5% NSR & other payments
Gold (Copper)
Bahar Madencilik Sinayi ve Ticaret Ltd Sti
Resource/
Aktutan
Development
4% NSR & other payments
Zinc-Lead-Silver
Dedeman Madencilik
Exploration
Alankoy
2.5% NSR & other payments
Copper-Gold
Kar Mineral Madencilik İnşaat Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
Exploration
Trab-23
2.5% NSR & other payments
Copper-Gold
Kar Mineral Madencilik İnşaat Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
Exploration
AUSTRALIA
LOCATION
PROPERTY
ROYALTY/PAYMENTS
COMMODITY
OPERATOR
STATUS
Australia
Koonenberry
3% NSR & AAR Payments (NQM);
Gold
KNB & Rockwell
Exploration
0.5% NSR
(Rockwell)
CARIBBEAN
LOCATION
PROPERTY
ROYALTY/PAYMENTS
COMMODITY
OPERATOR
STATUS
Grand Bois
0.5% NSR
Gold-Copper
Sono Global Holdings
Exploration
Grand Bois & Surrounding Properties
Haiti
La Miel
La Mine
0.5% NSR
Gold-Copper
Newmont Ventures Limited
Exploration
Northwest
Northeast
SOUTH AMERICA
North Central
LOCATION
PROPERTY
ROYALTY/PAYMENTS
COMMODITY
OPERATOR
STATUS
San Guillermo
0.5%
NSR
Gold-Silver
Austral Gold Ltd
Exploration
Reprado
1.0%
NSR
Gold-Silver
Austral Gold Ltd
Exploration
Limbo
1.0%
NSR
Gold-Silver
Austral Gold Ltd
Exploration
Magallanes
1.0%
NSR
Gold-Silver
Austral Gold Ltd
Exploration
Victoria Norte
2.0%
NSR
Gold-Silver /Copper-Molybdenum
Hochschild Mining PLC
Exploration
Kolla Kananchiari
1% NSR precious metals, 0.5% NSR base metals
Gold-Copper-Silver
Masglas America Corporation
Exploration
San Valentino
1.0%
NSR
Copper-Gold-Molybdenum
Atacama Copper Exploration Ltd
Exploration
Chile
T4
1.5%
NSR
Copper-Gold
Atacama Copper Exploration Ltd
Exploration
Las Animas
1.5%
NSR
Copper-Gold
Atacama Copper Exploration Ltd
Exploration
Victoria Sur
1.0%
NSR
Gold-Silver-Copper
Revelo Resources
Exploration
Arrieros
1.0%
NSR
Copper-Molybdenum-Gold
Revelo Resources
Exploration
Redono-Veronica
1.0%
NSR
Copper-Molybdenum
Revelo Resources
Exploration
Block 2
1.0%
NSR
Copper-Molybdenum
Revelo Resources
Exploration
Block 3
1.0%
NSR
Copper-Molybdenum
Revelo Resources
Exploration
Block 4
1.0%
NSR
Copper-Molybdenum
Revelo Resources
Exploration
Cerro Blanco
1.0%
NSR
Copper-Molybdenum-Gold
Revelo Resources
Exploration
Cerro Buenos Aires
1.0%
NSR
Copper-Molybdenum-Gold-Silver
Revelo Resources
Exploration
Morros Blancos
1.0%
NSR
Copper-Gold-Molybdenum
Revelo Resources
Exploration
Endnotes
MALMYZH
M1 See EMX news releases dated October 11, 2018, April 18, 2019.
NEARBY MINES AND DEPOSITS
N1 The nearby mines and deposits provide geologic context for EMX's Properties, but this is not necessarily indicative that the Properties host similar mineralization.
SCANDINAVIA
B1 See Company news release dated April 4, 2019 for details of the Gold Line Resources agreement & properties.
B2 See Company news release dated March 4, 2019 for details of the Playfair Mining Ltd. agreement & properties.
B3 See Company news release dated December 18, 2018 and February 19, 2019 for details of the OK2 Minerals & Norra Metals agreement & properties.
B4 See Company news release dated December 4, 2017 for details of the Sienna agreement & properties.
B5 See Company news releases dated November 22, 2016, December 13, 2017, January 16, 2018, February 9, 2018, February 15, 2018, March 1, 2018, March 20, 2018, April 11, 2018, May 2, 2018, May 18, 2018 for details associated with BMC and BMEC agreements, properties, exploration results, and QAQC procedures
B6 See Company news releases dated April 19, 2018 for details of the agreements of the South32 agreement & properties.
B7 See EMX Company news releases dated September 8, 2016 for more information on drill intercepts, QA/QC, and exploration results.
TURKEY
T1 Refer to EMX's SEDAR filed Akarca Technical Report and news releases dated July 19, 2012, January 18, 2013, March 1, 2013, June 20, 2013, August 22, 2013, January 27, 2014, July 17, 2014, March 2, 2015, April 17, 2018 for more information on the Akarca exploration results and a description of the QA and QC measures used for the project.
The Hishikari and Waihi examples of LSE systems provide general context for district size and extent only in comparison to EMX's Project.
T2 See EMX news release dated December 23, 2015 for more information.
See www.emxroyalty.comand Company news releases dated August 24, 2007, May 21, 2008, December 05, 2008, August 11, 2011, January 30, 2012, October 02, 2012, and July 23, 2013 for more information on Dedeman's drill results and a discussion of the Quality Assurance/Quality Control procedures used for the project.
Endnotes
SERBIA
S1 The 2006 NSR royalty (2% Au-Ag, 1% on other metals) covers the Brestovac West property. The 2013 0.5% NSR royalty purchase covers the Brestovac and Jasikovo East- Durlan Potok properties.
EMX's 0.5% NSR royalty is subject to reduction only as provided in the royalty agreement.
Property boundaries are schematic & approximate, and are given for general reference purposes only.
S2 True widths unknown unless stated. All technical information and data taken from Reservoir & Nevsun websites, news releases, and other public disclosures. See Reservoir/Nevsun news releases of Apr 8, Dec 2, 2013; Jul 27, Oct 19, 2015; Apr 13, Apr 14, Oct 17, Nov 22, Dec 7, 2016; Jun 29, July 19, 2017, Dec 4, 2017, Jan 16, 2018 for more information on drill intercepts, QA/QC, and exploration results.
S3 Nevsun reported an Upper Zone resource estimate in a 10/26/2017 news release. The mineral resource was evaluated based on a Resource NSR ("RscNSR") cut off value greater than $35 per tonne. The technical content of Nevsun's press release was reviewed by the following independent Qualified Persons ("QPs") as defined by National Instrument 43-
Mineral Resource - Martin Pittuck, SRK UK; Mining - Jarek Jakubec, SRK Vancouver; Economic Evaluation - Neil Winkelmann, SRK Vancouver; Mineral Processing - Ray Walton; and TSF - Mihajlo Samoukovic, Knight Piesold Vancouver.
S4 Nevsun announced the results of a pre-feasibility study ("PFS") for the Timok Upper Zone copper-gold project in Serbia in a 03/28/2018 news release. The technical content of Nevsun's press release was reviewed by the following independent Qualified Persons ("QPs") as defined by National Instrument 43-101: Mining & Mineral Reserves- Jarek Jakubec SRK Vancouver, Mineral Processing - Mick Bunyard - Hatch TSF - Mihajlo Samoukovic, Knight Piesold Vancouver, Infrastructure, Capital & Operating Costs- Mark Sucharda, Hatch, Economic Evaluation - Robert Duinker, Hatch.
S5 The Upper Zone PFS follows on from a PEA published by Steffen Robertson and Kirsten (SRK) Vancouver and others in October 2017. Nevsun declared an initial Resource, including Measured, Indicated and Inferred tonnage and grade on the Upper Zone of the Cukaru Peki deposit in April 2017. The PFS Mineral Reserve Statement by definition, contains less mineralisation than the Resource statement, since a Reserve statement cannot contain Inferred mineralization.
S6 Nevsun news release dated June 26, 2018. The Lower Zone inferred resource was evaluated based on a 'dollar equivalent' cut-off value greater than $25 per tonne. The mineral resource model has an effective date of June 19, 2018. Modelling, resource estimation and tabulation were completed by Dr. Gilles Arseneau of SRK Canada. The technical content of Nevsun's press release was reviewed by Gilles Arseneau of SRK Canada, a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by the National Instrument 43-101. Peter Manojlovic, VP Exploration, is Nevsun's designated QP and also reviewed and approved the press release. Resource results are tabulated using a dollar equivalent cut-off. Dollar equivalent is calculated using: Au per ounce = US$1,400; Cu per pound (lb) = US$3.00; Recoveries: Cu = 87%; Au = 69% for Porphyry Copper Lower Zone. Metal equivalent on a post recovery basis. Mining assumed to be by block cave.
L1 Data registration is approximate, and map is provided for general reference purposes only. Exploration information taken from Newmont January 2018, September 2017 and December 2016 Investor Presentations. Geologic base from Nevada Bureau of Mines & Geology Bulletin 111 (2002). Newmont reserves were prepared in compliance with Industry Guide 7 published by the U.S. SEC. Whereas, the term resource, measured resource, indicated resource and inferred resource are not SEC recognized terms, Newmont has determined that such resources would be substantively the same as those prepared using the Guidelines established by the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration and defined as Mineral Resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the inferred resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.
L2 Refer to Newmont's Investor Presentation dated August, 2018.
A1 Arizona Mining ("AMC") announced the results of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for the Hermosa Property Mineral Resource and Taylor Deposit on January 16, 2018. AMC was responsible for managing and preparing the Technical Report under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") for reporting of Mineral Resources with inputs from Ms D. Nussipakynova AMC, Mr G. Methven AMC, Mr C. Kottmeier AMC, Mr Q. Jin, SGS North America Inc., Mr R. Michael Smith, Newfields Mining Design and Technical Services, Mr E. Christenson of WestLand Resources Inc., Mr D. Bartlett of Clear Creek Associates, Ms L. Bloom, Analytical Solutions Ltd., and Mr C. Kaye, Mine and Quarry Engineering Services Ltd.
Zinc equivalent was based on long-term prices of $1.10/lb zinc, $1.00/lb lead and $20/oz silver, respectively. ZnEq Formula:
V1 See Company news release dated December 19, 2019 for details of the Rawhide Gold-Silver Mining Operation agreement and property
Finland
F1 *Technical Report for the Kaukua Deposit, Läntinen Koillismaa Project, Finland", dated September 9, 2019.From Table 1-1 of the Kaukua Technical Report, with explanatory notes that include: "CIM definitions have been followed for the Mineral Resources; Bulk densities of 2.9 t/m3 have been assigned for all lithologies within the block model except the overburden which has a bulk density of 2.1 t/m3 assigned; The optimization used metal prices (in USD) of $1,100/oz for Pd, $950/oz for Pt, $1,300/oz for Au, $6,614/t for Cu and $15,432/t for Ni; Mining dilution and recovery factors have been assumed at 5% and 95% respectively; Pd Eq is the weighted sum of the Pd, Pt, Au, Ni and Cu grades based on the commodity prices as outlined; and Errors may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures." EMX notes that recoveries and net smelter returns are assumed to be 100% for the Pd Eq calculation. See Company news release dated February 25, 2020 for more details of the Kaukua Royalty agreement.
F1 *Geological map from Finnish Geological Survey (GTK), Kaukua Open Pit outline and Kaukua South Anomaly are for reference only and are from Palladium Ones' news releases dated August 11, 2020
