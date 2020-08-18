EMX Royalty : Company Presentation German 0 08/18/2020 | 02:46pm EDT Send by mail :

Such forward looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims" "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that aims , anticipates believes certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EMX to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward looking statement, including, without limitation: uncertainties relating to the fluctuations in the prices of the primary commodities that drive our royalty revenue; fluctuations in the value of the Canadian and US dollar, and any other currency in which EMX incurs expenditures or generates revenue; changes in national and local government legislation, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies; regulations and political or economic developments in any of the countries where EMX holds properties or a royalty or other interest are located; exploration and development schedules; the level and area of mining by third parties which impact the level of royalties paid; influence of macro-economic developments; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by EMX; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to EMX's interests or any of the properties in which EMX holds a royalty or other interest; excessive cost escalation as well as development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any of the properties in which EMX holds a royalty, stream or other interest; rate and timing of production differences from resource estimates; risks and hazards associated with the business of development and mining on any of the properties in which EMX holds a royalty or other interest, including, but not limited to unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, flooding and other natural disasters or civil unrest; and the integration of acquired businesses or assets. The forward looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation to assumptions relating to: the ongoing operation of the properties in which EMX holds a royalty, or other interest by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; no material adverse change in the market price of the commodities that underlie the asset portfolio; no adverse development in respect of any significant property in which EMX holds a royalty or other interest; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. However, there can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. EMX cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. For additional information with respect to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please also refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, our most recent Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as our most recent annual and interim MD&As. The forward looking statements herein are made as of the date of this presentation only and EMX does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Cautionary Note to US Investors Regarding Reserve and Resource Reporting Standards Unless otherwise indicated, all resource estimates, and any reserve estimates, included or incorporated by reference in this presentation have been, and will be, prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43- 101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves ("CIM Definition Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC, and reserve and resource information contained or incorporated by reference into this presentation may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the term "resource" does not equate to the term "reserves". Under SEC Industry Guide 7, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. SEC Industry Guide 7 does not define, and the SEC's disclosure standards normally do not permit, the inclusion of information concerning "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" or "inferred mineral resources" or other descriptions of the amount of mineralization in mineral deposits that do not constitute "reserves" by U.S. standards in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors should also understand that "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimated "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an "inferred mineral resource" exists or is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" or "contained pounds" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in-place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. The requirements of NI 43-101 for identification of "reserves" are also not the same as those of the SEC, and any reserves reported by us in the future in compliance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as "reserves" under SEC standards. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable to information made public by companies that report in accordance with United States standards. Statement of Qualified Person Mr. Michael Sheehan, CPG, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and Employee of the Company, has reviewed, verified, and approved disclosure of the technical information presented in this document. 2 August 2020 Einzigartiges Business Model Käufe Exploration Entwicklung Produktion Minenlebens- finanziert vom Partner finanziert von EMX dauer Verkauf von Royalty Projekten, Generation Erhalt von Royalties Kauf von Kauf von existierenden Royalties Royalties Cash S Flow Beteiligung Strategische durch Investments Aktienanteile 3 August 2020 Globales Asset Portfolio Wachsendes Royalty Portfolio ASSET TYP Zahlende Royalty/Strategische Investments Royalty Zum Verkauf Liegenschaft in Allianz Strategisches Investment MAJOR COMMODITY Kupfer Gold Batteriemetalle Ni-Co, (PGE) Pb-Zn-Ag Balya Ensero ROYALTY Rawhide GEWINN Meilenstein zahlungen AMR Optionen 5 August 2020 Diversifikation Geographisch Rohstoffe Asset Klasse Strategische Australienandere Investments Serbien Projekte in Allianz 1% 2% Batterie metalle Ni-Co (PGE) 7% Pb-Zn-Ag Kanada 10% Zum Royalty Kupfer Gold Verkauf 65% 32% 21% 62% USA Projekte & Investments auf 5 Kontinenten

Mehr als 3 Mio Hektar an Liegenschaften nach mehr als 6 Mio Hektar Liegenschaftsauswertungen in den letzten 16 Jahren

Gold, Kupfer, Kobalt, Buntmetalle und andere Beteilungen

Assets sind in verschiedenen Entwicklungsstadien, von Royaltyprojekten bis hin zu Explorationsprojekten im Frühstadium Management und Berater Executive Directors und Senior Management David M. Cole President, CEO & Director Douglas Reed Chief Financial Officer Rocio Echegaray Corporate Secretary Malik Duncan General Counsel Thomas Mair General Manager, Corp. Development Dr. Eric Jensen General Manager, Exploration Non-Executive Directors Michael Winn Chairman Brian Bayley Director Brian K. Levet Director Larry Okada, CA Director Beirat Dr. M. Stephen Enders Colorado School of Mines Dr. Mark Barton University of Arizona Chris Wright Liberty Oilfield Services Dr. Richard Schodde MINEX Consulting 7 August 2020 Betreiber und Partner Koonenberry Gold Pty Ltd. Northbound Capital Northern Dominion Metals Shafer Resources Fairchild Gold 8 August 2020 Anteilseigner Hauptaktionäre NYSE American & TSX.V gelisted 15.5% Ausstehende Aktien 84,329,960 Management, Directors, Optionen 6,593,000 & Employees Aktien mit Sperrfrist* 1,076,000 12.6% Voll verwässert 91,998,960 Aktien Stand vom 18. August 2020 5.8% 5.6% 2.3% 1.7% 1.2% Liquidität (6/30/2020) Cash CDN $58,194,000 Sicherheiten CDN $9,576,000 Summe Betriebsvermögen CDN $68,520,000 Die oben genannten Anteile sind vollständig verwässert und werden nach bestem Kenntnisstand geschätzt. * Die Anzahl der RSUs, sind übertragbar basierend auf der Erfüllung von Leistungskriterien. Diese Zahlen werden derzeit berechnet und die entsprechende Anzahl von RSUs wird vorbehaltlich der Genehmigung durch das Compensation Committee eingelöst . 9 August 2020 Cash Flow, kürzliche Deals und Anteile MALMYZH VERKAUF IG Copper verkauft Malmyzh für 200 Mio USD im Oktober 2018 M1 , Wert des Verkaufs für EMX 69 Mio

USD CASH FLOW Leeville Royalty >13,6 Mio USD Gewinn seit dem Kauf (8/2012 - 3/2020)

Cash Dividende von der Rawhide Gold-Silver Mine und Ensero Solutions

Rawhide Gold-Silver Mine Ensero Solutions Vor-Produktionszahlungen und Dividenden von 30 anderen Deals KÜRZLICHE DEALS EMX kauft ein Portfolio von mehr als 39 Royalty Liegenschaften in Ontario und Quebec von Perry English

EMX veroptioniert das Antelope Goldprojekt in Nevada to Hochschild Mining

EMX veroptioniert das Kuusamo Batteriemetallprojekt in Finnland an Sienna Resources

EMX veroptioniert 3 Idaho Goldliegenschaften an Gold Lion

EMX kauft Portfolio von 18 Royalties von Revelo Resources in Chile

in Chile EMX kauft eine 2% NSR auf dem Palladium One Kaukua Nickel-Kupfer-PGE Projekt

Kaukua Nickel-Kupfer-PGE Projekt Strategisches Investment in Ensero Solutions

Balya Royalty Liegenschaft verkauft an anliegenden Produzenten ESAN AKTIENANTEILE Aktienanteile in Boreal Metals Corp, Boreal Energy Metals, Sienna Resources, Norra Metals, Playfair Mining, Gold Line Resources, IG Copper LLC, Ridgeline Minerals, Millrock Resources, Pursuit Minerals, Globetrotters Resource Group, Rawhide Acquisition Holding LLC, Ensero Solutions und District Metals 10 August 2020 Portfolio Weiterentwicklungen NORDAMERIKA Leeville Royalty Produktion vom West Leeville & Turf Betrieb

Newmont erweitert Mineralisierung nach Südosten entlang des Rita K Korridor

140k Hektar an Royalties und Royalty Generierungskäufen

Neue Kupfer & Goldprojekte in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico und Idaho

Projekte von großen Unternehmen vorangetrieben: Kennecott, Rio Tinto, & South32

Bohrprogramme durch vielzählige Partner finanziert

SKANDINAVIEN 11 Projekte verkauft oder veroptioniert in 2019, einschließlich Gold, Bunt- und Batteriemetallliegenschaften

1,650 Km 2 an Royaltygenerierungskäufen

an Royaltygenerierungskäufen 7,000m Bohrungen auf skandinavischen Projekten in 2019. SERBIEN Zügige Weiterentwicklung auf dem Timok Cukaru Peki Kupfer-Gold Royalty Projekt in Richtung Produktion

Kupfer-Gold Royalty Projekt in Richtung Produktion 2018 Upper Zone PFS in der Vorkonstruktion- NPV 8 = 1,82 Milliarden USD S4

= 1,82 Milliarden USD FS Mitte 2019, erste Produktion in 2022

Erste Vorkommenschätzung für Lower Zone Porphyr TURKEI Alle Projekte werden von türkischen Unternehmen weiterentwickelt und betrieben

Balya Royalty Projekt an angrenzenden Produzenten ESAN verkauft  Organisches Portfoliowachstum durch globale Royaltygenerierung  Optionalität des Upsidepotentials durch die betreiberfinanzierten Explorationen 11 August 2020 Royalty Generierung Momentaner Fokus auf westliche USA und Skandinavien

Zahlreiche Neuerwerbungen zum Portfolio hinzugefügt

Cu & Au Projekte im Arizonas Porphyrbezirken & Goldgürteln von Nevada Au, Cu, Ni-Co, & Buntmetallpr ojekte in Skandinavien

Projekte werden durch Betreiber und Partner vorangetrieben und finanziert Bohrprogramm auf Copper Springs Boreal bohrt auf Gumsberg Generation Royalty 12 August 2020 Wertetreiber im Westen der USA 19,9% Aktienanteil an der Rawhide Gold-Silber Mine

Gold-Silber Mine Erhebliche Menge an Land in Weltklasse-Bezirken

Weltklasse-Bezirken Regionale strategische Allianz mit South32 errichtet, exploriert Cu-Porphyr und Basismetallprojekte im Westen der USA

Cu-Porphyr und Basismetallprojekte im Westen der USA Hälfte des nordamerikanischem Portfolios wird entweder von einem Partner weiterentwickelt oder hat bereits einen Royaltystatus Generation Royalty 13 August 2020 Hardshell Skarn - Hermosa Unbegrenzte, unkäufliche 2% NSR auf EMX Land, strategisch direkt am South32's Hermosa Taylor Projekt gelegen

Taylor 2018 PEA M&I Ressourcenschätzung von 101 Mio Tonnen mit 10.4% ZnEq Abgeleitete Ressource mit 44 Mio Tonnen mit Graden von 11.9% ZnEq a1

Pb-Zn-Ag Mineralisierung auf EMX Land durchschnitten Generation Royalty 14 August 2020 Kanada - Perry Royalty Portfolio EMX's Investment wird sich, mit dem enthaltenen Upside der NSR Royalties, die sich zwischen 0,75% to 2,5% auf 39 veroptionierten Projekten verteilen, selbst tragen

Das Portfolio enthält strategische Positionen im Red Lake Bezirk, des westlichen Wabigoon, Wawa, und dem Sunday Lake Fault Korridor im Abitibi Gürtel Northbound Capital Northern Dominion Metals Shafer Resources Fairchild Gold Generation Royalty 15 August 2020 Ensero Strategisches Investment - Cash Flow Das 3,79 Mio USD Investment in Ensero wird in Summe ein Ergebnis von 8,54 Mio USD in einem Zeitraum von 7 Jahren an EMXv ergeben.

EMX wird Stammaktien von 7,5% von Ensero erhalten

Strategische Allianz um Wert von "brownfields" offenzulegen . Generation Royalty 16 August 2020 Liegenschaften in Skandinavien zur Royaltygenerierung Beim Frasier Institute Index liegen die skandinavischen Länder fortwährend bei den Top-Jurisdiktionen für Explorationsinvestments weltweit

Top-Jurisdiktionen für Explorationsinvestments weltweit EMX verfolgt aggressiv das Wachstum seines Portfolios:

Buntmetalle in VMS, CRD und IOCG Projekten Intrusionsbezogene/orogene Goldaderprojekte Ni-Cu-Co Projekte PGE-Ni-Cu-Au mafische Intrusivgestein Projekte

EMX kauft ein 2% NSR Royalty auf dem Palladium One Mining Inc Flaggschiff Läntinen Koillismaa ("LK") Projekt

Playfair Mining verwendet künstliche Intelligenz Technologie auf dem RKV Projekt in Norwegen für die Exploration. Das hat zu neuen Zielen geführt, die in 2020 getestet werden sollen

Goldline Resources finanzierte ein bezirksgroßes "greenfield" Explorationsprogramm im Sommer 2019 auf deren Goldprojekten in Zentralschweden, Anschlussarbeiten in 2020

South32 bohrte 5,500 m auf dem Riddarhyttan Projekt in SüdSchweden

Boreal hat hohe Zink-Blei-Silber Grade auf dem Gumsberg Projekt in Schweden B5 durchschnitten Generation Royalty 17 August 2020 Wertetreiber in der Türkei Gesamtes Portfolio an türkische Unternehmen für Barzahlungen, Vor- produktionszahlungen und enthaltenem Royalty verkauft

Mehr als 4 Mio USD sind bis heute während der Weiterentwicklung an EMX gezahlt worden

Balya Royalty Liegenschaft wird vom benachbartem Produzenten ESAN weiterentwickelt. Sisorta Alankoy 3.5-5% Aktutan NSR 4% NSR 2.5% NSR Akarca Trab-23 1-3% NSR 2.5% NSR Balya 4% NSR August 2020 19 Generation Royalty Türkei - Balya Royalty Liegenschaft Historischer Balya Bergbaubezirk

geschichtete Pb-Zn-Ag Karbonataustauschzone

Pb-Zn-Ag Karbonataustauschzone EMX hält einen 4% NSR Royalty auf alle Metalle T2

Vom türkischen Privatunternehmen ESAN betrieben

Untertageentwickung, Lagerung & Weiterverarbeitung von Material mit hohen Graden

Bohrprogramm testet Korridor zwischen Hastanetepe & Southern Zone Schematischer Schnitt durch die Hastanetepe Zone, die die Pb-Zn Mineralisierung zeigt 20 Generation Royalty August 2020 Goodpaster Royalty und Aktieninvestment 1,5 bis 3% Royalty um Northern Star's Pogo Mine herum und dessen Trend, plus Aktienanteil in Millrock N1

Millrock ist eine JV Vereinbarung mit Resolution Minerals Ltd. eingegangen um 64North (Goodpaster) Projekt weiterzuentwickeln Totals for Millrock/Corvus deal: 168,000 Acres of royalty ground 235,000 Acre * percent Loch 20AU-001 gebohrt in 2020 durchschnitt Quartzadern und Breccia mit Pyrit und Arsenopyrit Mineralisierung. Generation Royalty Carlin Trend - Leeville Royalty EMX 1% GSR Royalty im Herzen des nördlichen Carlin Trends in Nevada

Leeville Royalty umfasst Teile von Nevada Gold Mines Leeville, Turf und andere Untertage Goldbergbaubetriebe

Gewinn des Royaltys bei über 13,6 Mio USD seit dem Kauf (8/2012 - 3/2020)

Mineralisierung bleibt nach Angaben von Nevada Gold Mines offen entlang der strukturellen und stratigrafischen kontrollierten Grenzen Turf Vent Schacht Leeville Mine Acquisition Royalty 22 August 2020 Carlin Trend - Leeville Royalty Ausgezeichneter Vorteil durch Nevada Gold Mines Explorationserfolge auf Rita K & Full House entlang des Nordwest-Südost Goldk orridors L1

Nordwest-Südost Goldk Nevada Gold berichtet "signifikantes Wachstumspotential" L3

Nevada Gold berichtet "Mineralisierung bleibt entlang der bekannten Strukturen und stratigrafischen Grenzen offen" L3 ~Leeville Royalty~ ~Leeville Royalty~ Leeville boundary is approximate & schematic as taken from claim list provided by Newmont. Location of royalty property outline may vary from what is depicted. Drill hole intercept true widths unknown unless otherwise stated. Refer to Nevada Gold Mine's September 2019 Analyst Presentation for original map and sectionL3. Acquisition Royalty 23 August 2020 Rawhide Investment Liegt rund 50 Meilen von Fallon NV, im reichen Walker Lane Gold-Silbergürtel und ist ein vollgenehmigter Tagebau- Haufenlaugung Betrieb, der momentan Gold und Silber Doré produziert

Gold-Silbergürtel und ist ein vollgenehmigter Tagebau- Haufenlaugung Betrieb, der momentan Gold und Silber Doré produziert EMX kaufte einen 19,9% Aktienanteil in Rawhide

Rawhide verteilt 50% seines zu versteuerenden Einkommens an die LLC Anteilseigner auf vierteljährlicher Basis als Steuerverteilung N1,V1 Rawhide Acquisition Royalty 24 August 2020 Serbische Royalties - Cukaru Peki- Zijin Mining • Royalty Portfolio im Timok Magmatic Komplex von der Generierung & Kauf des RoyaltysS1 • 0.5% NSR Royalty auf dem Timok Projekt und der Cukaru Peki Entdeckung* • 2019 MOU zwischen der serbischen Regierung & Zijin über 474 Mio USD Investment und Erstproduktion in 2021S7 • Upper Zone Epithermal Copper-GoldS3,S4,S5 Mtonnes Cu (%) Au (g/t) Cut-off Measured 2.2 8.6 5.7 Indicated 26.6 3.3 2.1 US$35/t NSR Inferred 13.9 1.6 0.9 - PFS NPV8 = 1,82 Milliarde USDS4,S5 - Wahrscheinliche Reserve 27.1 Mt @ 3.3% Cu & 2.1 g/t Au - 10 Jahre Untertageminenlebensdauer  1,7 Milliarden Pfund verkaufliches Cu  516 Koz käufliches Au - Minenbau begonnen • Lower Zone Porphyry Copper-GoldS6 Mtonnes Cu (%) Au (g/t) Cut-off Inferred 1,659 0.86 0.18 US$25/t Bei US$45/Tonne cut-off schließt ein:

1,1 Milliarden Tonnen @ 0.99% Cu & 0.21g/t Au Acquisition Royalty *EMX's 0.5% NSR royalty is subject to reduction only as provided in the royalty agreement. Headframe at the Cukaru Peki project, Serbia August 2020 25 Cash Flow and Optionalität Diversifiziertes Portfolio mit vielen Quellen für Geldzuflüsse:

Royalty Gewinne von produzierenden Minen Verkauf von Assets aus strategischen Investments Verkauf von Liegenschaften mit Generierung von Royalties Vor-Produktionszahlungen von neuen und bestehenden Vereinbarungen

Optionalität der Investments seitens der Betreiber auf EMX's Royalty Liegenschaften Flow Cash Leeville, Nevada Partnerfinanziertes Bohrprogram, Südwesten der USA 26 August 2020 EMX Wertetreiber & Katalysatoren Strategisches Investment •Malmyzh verkauft für 69 Mio USD an EMX •19,9% Aktienanteil in Rawhide und 7.5% Aktienanteil in Ensero Solutions Royalty Generation •Neukäufe und Partnerschaften im Westen der USA •Neukäufe und Verkauf von Projekten in Schweden, Norwegen und Finnland Royalty Acquisition •Carlin Trend - Leeville Produktion und Ressourcen/Reserven Upside •Timok Project Cukaru Peki Royalty Projekt in Serbien •Perry English Royalty Portfolio in Kanada Cash Flow •Royaltyzahlungen von produzierenden Projekten •Vor-Produktionzahlungen, erhaltene Royalties und Aktienanteile von Projektverkäufen •Zahlungen, Dividenden & Explorationsvorteile aus wachsendem Portfolio 27 August 2020 Treten Sie in Kontakt mit EMX David M. Cole President & CEO Scott Close Director of Investor Relations Isabel Belger Investor Relations Europe Büro in Denver 10001 West Titan Road Littleton, CO USA 80125 +1 (303) 973-8585 Büro in Vancouver Suite 501-543 Granville St. Vancouver, British Columbia Canada V6C 1X8 +1 (604) 688-6390 28 August 2020 Appendix Royalty Portfolio Summary United States LOCATION PROPERTY ROYALTY/PAYMENTS COMMODITY OPERATOR STATUS Leeville* 1% GSR Gold Newmont Mining Corporation Producing Rawhide* 19.9% Equity Interest Gold Rawhide Acquisition Holdings LLC Producing NP Placers > Of 50 cents/yd3 or 4% NSR & AAR Payments Gold New Gold Recovery Resource/Development Afgan 1% NSR Gold McEwen Mining Inc. Exploration Nevada, USA Maggie Creek 2% NSR on precious metals; 1% NSR on other metals Gold Renaissance Gold Inc. Exploration Maggie Creek (South) 3% NSR Gold Newmont Mining Corporation Exploration Cathedral Well 2.5% NSR Gold Ely Gold Royalties Exploration Yerington West 20% carried to feasibility or 2.5% NSR Copper Hudbay Minerals Exploration Swift and Selena 3.25% production, AMR & Milestone Payments Gold Ridgeline Minerals Exploration Antelope 4% NSR and other payments Gold Hochschild Mining PLC Exploration Copper King 2.0% NSR, AMR & Milestone Payments Copper Kennecott Exploration Company Exploration Arizona, USA Hardshell Skarn 2.0% NSR & AMR Payments Copper-Gold-Silver South32 Exploration Superior West 2% NSR, AMR & Milestone Payments Copper Kennecott Exploration Company Exploration Midnight Juniper 2% production and other payments Copper South32 Exploration Idaho, USA Erickson Ridge, South Orogrande, 3.5% NSR & other payments Gold Gold Lion Resources Exploration & Robber Gulch Oregon, USA Golden Ibex 1% NSR Gold Golden Ibex (EMX 10% Equity interest) Exploration Utah, USA Ophir 2.0% NSR Copper Kennecott Exploration Company Exploration Alaska, USA Goodpaster 0.5 - 1.5% NSR Gold Millrock Resources Exploration EUROPE LOCATION PROPERTY ROYALTY/PAYMENTS COMMODITY OPERATOR STATUS Timok - Cukaru Peki* 0.5% NSRS1 Copper-Gold Zijin Mining Resource/ Serbia (Brestovac license) Development Timok - Corridor Zone 2.0% NSR on Au and Ag; Gold Zijin Mining Exploration (Brestovac West license) 1% NSR other metals Jasikovo - Durlan Potok 0.5% NSRS1 Copper-Gold Zijin Mining Exploration Viscaria 1.0% NSR Copper (Iron) Copperstone Resources Resource/Development Gumsberg 3% NSR & other payments Zinc-Lead-Silver Boreal Metals Corp. (EMX equity ownership) Exploration Sweden Slättberg 3% NSR & other payments Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Sienna Resources Inc (EMX equity ownership) Exploration Gold Line Properties 3% NSR & other payments Gold Gold Line Resources Exploration Tomtebo & Trollberget 2.5% NSR & other payments Copper-Zinc-Lead-Silver-Gold District Metals (EMX equity ownership) Exploration Bleikvassli, Meråker 3% NSR & other payments Zinc-Lead-Copper Norra Metals Corp. (EMX equity ownership) Exploration 3% NSR & other payments Copper-Zinc-Gold Exploration Burfjord Norway 3% NSR & other payments Copper-Gold Boreal Metals Corp. (EMX equity ownership) Exploration Røstvangen, Vakkerlien 3% NSR & other payments Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Playfair Mining Ltd. (EMX equity ownership) Exploration Espadalen, Hosanger, Sigdal 3% NSR & other payments Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Pursuit Minerals Ltd. (EMX equity ownership) Exploration Finland Kaukua 2% NSR PGE-Nickel-Copper-Gold Palladium One Exploration Kuusamo 3% NSR & other payments PGE-Nickel-Copper-Gold Sienna Resources Inc (EMX equity ownership) Exploration *Material principal property. 30 August 2020 Royalty Portfolio Summary Canada LOCATION PROPERTY ROYALTY/PAYMENTS COMMODITY OPERATOR STATUS Dixie 17, 18, 19 0.5% NSR & other payments Gold Pistol Bay Exploration Dixie 3 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Pistol Bay Exploration Lucky 7 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Pistol Bay Exploration Red Lake Agreement 2.5% NSR Gold Pacton Gold Exploration Jackson Manion 1.5% NSR Gold Mastadon Exploration Shabu 1.5% NSR Gold Mastadon Exploration Birch/Uchi multiple groups 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Mastadon Exploration Atikokan Group 1.0% NSR & other payments Gold Falcon Gold Exploration Sandy Pines/Fly Lake/Joy 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Pistol Bay Exploration Wabunk Bay 1.0% NSR & other payments Gold Falcon Gold Exploration Dixie Halo 0.8% NSR & other payments Gold BTU Metals Exploration Dash Lake 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Shafer Resources Exploration Cabin Bay North 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold 1106877 BC (J. Lenec) Exploration SLF 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Golden Goliath Exploration Kwai 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Golden Goliath Exploration Bruce Lake 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Goldon Exploration Ontario McDonough/Pipestone/Coli Lake 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Goldon Exploration North Pakwash 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Pistol Bay Exploration Camping Lake 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Prime Meridian Resources Exploration Longlegged Lake Fault 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Silver Dollar Resources Exploration Ears Falls 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Northern Dominion Metals Exploration Shabu 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Northern Dominion Metals Exploration Dent/Jackson Manion 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Northern Dominion Metals Exploration Manitou Fault 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Northern Dominion Metals Exploration Maskootch 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Northern Dominion Metals Exploration Camping Lake 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Falcon Gold Exploration Bruce Lake 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Falcon Gold Exploration South of Otter 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Portofino Exploration Dixie Lake 2 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Infinite Ore Corp. Exploration Dixie Lake 3 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Infinite Ore Corp. Exploration Pakwash 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Silver Dollar Resources Exploration Fairchild 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Fairchild Gold Exploration Gerry Lake 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Infinite Ore Corp. Exploration Swain Lake/Birch-Uchi 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Pacton Gold Exploration Fenelon West/Lower Detour 3.0% NSR & other payments Gold Silver Sands Exploration British Columbia Pyramid 1% NSR Gold Norra Metals Corp. Exploration Fenelon West 1.0% NSR & other payments Gold Victor Cantore Exploration Quebec Amex Southwest 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Frontline Gold Exploration Amex South 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Kanadario Gold Inc. Exploration Sunday Fault North 1.5% NSR & other payments Gold Kanadario Gold Inc. Exploration *Material principal property. 31 August 2020 Royalty Portfolio Summary (cont.) ASIA MINOR LOCATION PROPERTY ROYALTY/PAYMENTS COMMODITY OPERATOR STATUS Balya 4% NSR & other payments Zinc-Lead-Silver Esan Eczacibaşi Endüstriyel Hammaddeler San. ve Tic. Producing A.Ş. Resource/ Akarca 1-3% NSR & other payments Gold-Silver Çiftay İnşaat Taahhüt ve Ticaret A.Ş. Development Turkey Sisorta 3.5-5% NSR & other payments Gold (Copper) Bahar Madencilik Sinayi ve Ticaret Ltd Sti Resource/ Aktutan Development 4% NSR & other payments Zinc-Lead-Silver Dedeman Madencilik Exploration Alankoy 2.5% NSR & other payments Copper-Gold Kar Mineral Madencilik İnşaat Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Exploration Trab-23 2.5% NSR & other payments Copper-Gold Kar Mineral Madencilik İnşaat Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Exploration AUSTRALIA LOCATION PROPERTY ROYALTY/PAYMENTS COMMODITY OPERATOR STATUS Australia Koonenberry 3% NSR & AAR Payments (NQM); Gold KNB & Rockwell Exploration 0.5% NSR (Rockwell) CARIBBEAN LOCATION PROPERTY ROYALTY/PAYMENTS COMMODITY OPERATOR STATUS Grand Bois 0.5% NSR Gold-Copper Sono Global Holdings Exploration Grand Bois & Surrounding Properties Haiti La Miel La Mine 0.5% NSR Gold-Copper Newmont Ventures Limited Exploration Northwest Northeast SOUTH AMERICA North Central LOCATION PROPERTY ROYALTY/PAYMENTS COMMODITY OPERATOR STATUS San Guillermo 0.5% NSR Gold-Silver Austral Gold Ltd Exploration Reprado 1.0% NSR Gold-Silver Austral Gold Ltd Exploration Limbo 1.0% NSR Gold-Silver Austral Gold Ltd Exploration Magallanes 1.0% NSR Gold-Silver Austral Gold Ltd Exploration Victoria Norte 2.0% NSR Gold-Silver /Copper-Molybdenum Hochschild Mining PLC Exploration Kolla Kananchiari 1% NSR precious metals, 0.5% NSR base metals Gold-Copper-Silver Masglas America Corporation Exploration San Valentino 1.0% NSR Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Atacama Copper Exploration Ltd Exploration Chile T4 1.5% NSR Copper-Gold Atacama Copper Exploration Ltd Exploration Las Animas 1.5% NSR Copper-Gold Atacama Copper Exploration Ltd Exploration Victoria Sur 1.0% NSR Gold-Silver-Copper Revelo Resources Exploration Arrieros 1.0% NSR Copper-Molybdenum-Gold Revelo Resources Exploration Redono-Veronica 1.0% NSR Copper-Molybdenum Revelo Resources Exploration Block 2 1.0% NSR Copper-Molybdenum Revelo Resources Exploration Block 3 1.0% NSR Copper-Molybdenum Revelo Resources Exploration Block 4 1.0% NSR Copper-Molybdenum Revelo Resources Exploration Cerro Blanco 1.0% NSR Copper-Molybdenum-Gold Revelo Resources Exploration Cerro Buenos Aires 1.0% NSR Copper-Molybdenum-Gold-Silver Revelo Resources Exploration Morros Blancos 1.0% NSR Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Revelo Resources Exploration 32 August 2020 Endnotes MALMYZH M1 See EMX news releases dated October 11, 2018, April 18, 2019. NEARBY MINES AND DEPOSITS N1 The nearby mines and deposits provide geologic context for EMX's Properties, but this is not necessarily indicative that the Properties host similar mineralization. SCANDINAVIA B1 See Company news release dated April 4, 2019 for details of the Gold Line Resources agreement & properties. B2 See Company news release dated March 4, 2019 for details of the Playfair Mining Ltd. agreement & properties. B3 See Company news release dated December 18, 2018 and February 19, 2019 for details of the OK2 Minerals & Norra Metals agreement & properties. B4 See Company news release dated December 4, 2017 for details of the Sienna agreement & properties. B5 See Company news releases dated November 22, 2016, December 13, 2017, January 16, 2018, February 9, 2018, February 15, 2018, March 1, 2018, March 20, 2018, April 11, 2018, May 2, 2018, May 18, 2018 for details associated with BMC and BMEC agreements, properties, exploration results, and QAQC procedures B6 See Company news releases dated April 19, 2018 for details of the agreements of the South32 agreement & properties. B7 See EMX Company news releases dated September 8, 2016 for more information on drill intercepts, QA/QC, and exploration results. TURKEY T1 Refer to EMX's SEDAR filed Akarca Technical Report and news releases dated July 19, 2012, January 18, 2013, March 1, 2013, June 20, 2013, August 22, 2013, January 27, 2014, July 17, 2014, March 2, 2015, April 17, 2018 for more information on the Akarca exploration results and a description of the QA and QC measures used for the project. The Hishikari and Waihi examples of LSE systems provide general context for district size and extent only in comparison to EMX's Project. T2 See EMX news release dated December 23, 2015 for more information. See www.emxroyalty.comand Company news releases dated August 24, 2007, May 21, 2008, December 05, 2008, August 11, 2011, January 30, 2012, October 02, 2012, and July 23, 2013 for more information on Dedeman's drill results and a discussion of the Quality Assurance/Quality Control procedures used for the project. 33 August 2020 Endnotes SERBIA S1 The 2006 NSR royalty (2% Au-Ag, 1% on other metals) covers the Brestovac West property. The 2013 0.5% NSR royalty purchase covers the Brestovac and Jasikovo East- Durlan Potok properties. EMX's 0.5% NSR royalty is subject to reduction only as provided in the royalty agreement. Property boundaries are schematic & approximate, and are given for general reference purposes only. S2 True widths unknown unless stated. All technical information and data taken from Reservoir & Nevsun websites, news releases, and other public disclosures. See Reservoir/Nevsun news releases of Apr 8, Dec 2, 2013; Jul 27, Oct 19, 2015; Apr 13, Apr 14, Oct 17, Nov 22, Dec 7, 2016; Jun 29, July 19, 2017, Dec 4, 2017, Jan 16, 2018 for more information on drill intercepts, QA/QC, and exploration results. S3 Nevsun reported an Upper Zone resource estimate in a 10/26/2017 news release. The mineral resource was evaluated based on a Resource NSR ("RscNSR") cut off value greater than $35 per tonne. The technical content of Nevsun's press release was reviewed by the following independent Qualified Persons ("QPs") as defined by National Instrument 43- Mineral Resource - Martin Pittuck, SRK UK; Mining - Jarek Jakubec, SRK Vancouver; Economic Evaluation - Neil Winkelmann, SRK Vancouver; Mineral Processing - Ray Walton; and TSF - Mihajlo Samoukovic, Knight Piesold Vancouver. S4 Nevsun announced the results of a pre-feasibility study ("PFS") for the Timok Upper Zone copper-gold project in Serbia in a 03/28/2018 news release. The technical content of Nevsun's press release was reviewed by the following independent Qualified Persons ("QPs") as defined by National Instrument 43-101: Mining & Mineral Reserves- Jarek Jakubec SRK Vancouver, Mineral Processing - Mick Bunyard - Hatch TSF - Mihajlo Samoukovic, Knight Piesold Vancouver, Infrastructure, Capital & Operating Costs- Mark Sucharda, Hatch, Economic Evaluation - Robert Duinker, Hatch. S5 The Upper Zone PFS follows on from a PEA published by Steffen Robertson and Kirsten (SRK) Vancouver and others in October 2017. Nevsun declared an initial Resource, including Measured, Indicated and Inferred tonnage and grade on the Upper Zone of the Cukaru Peki deposit in April 2017. The PFS Mineral Reserve Statement by definition, contains less mineralisation than the Resource statement, since a Reserve statement cannot contain Inferred mineralization. S6 Nevsun news release dated June 26, 2018. The Lower Zone inferred resource was evaluated based on a 'dollar equivalent' cut-off value greater than $25 per tonne. The mineral resource model has an effective date of June 19, 2018. Modelling, resource estimation and tabulation were completed by Dr. Gilles Arseneau of SRK Canada. The technical content of Nevsun's press release was reviewed by Gilles Arseneau of SRK Canada, a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by the National Instrument 43-101. Peter Manojlovic, VP Exploration, is Nevsun's designated QP and also reviewed and approved the press release. Resource results are tabulated using a dollar equivalent cut-off. Dollar equivalent is calculated using: Au per ounce = US$1,400; Cu per pound (lb) = US$3.00; Recoveries: Cu = 87%; Au = 69% for Porphyry Copper Lower Zone. Metal equivalent on a post recovery basis. Mining assumed to be by block cave. S7 https://seenews.com/news/chinas-zijin-to-invest-474-mln-in-serbian-copper-project-668240 and https://seenews.com/news/chinas-zijin-to-open-copper-gold-mine-in-serbia-in- h221-energy-min-682094 34 August 2020 Endnotes LEEVILLE L1 Data registration is approximate, and map is provided for general reference purposes only. Exploration information taken from Newmont January 2018, September 2017 and December 2016 Investor Presentations. Geologic base from Nevada Bureau of Mines & Geology Bulletin 111 (2002). Newmont reserves were prepared in compliance with Industry Guide 7 published by the U.S. SEC. Whereas, the term resource, measured resource, indicated resource and inferred resource are not SEC recognized terms, Newmont has determined that such resources would be substantively the same as those prepared using the Guidelines established by the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration and defined as Mineral Resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the inferred resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable. L2 Refer to Newmont's Investor Presentation dated August, 2018. L3 Refer to Nevada Gold Mine's Analyst Presentation dated September, 2019. Arizona A1 Arizona Mining ("AMC") announced the results of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for the Hermosa Property Mineral Resource and Taylor Deposit on January 16, 2018. AMC was responsible for managing and preparing the Technical Report under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") for reporting of Mineral Resources with inputs from Ms D. Nussipakynova AMC, Mr G. Methven AMC, Mr C. Kottmeier AMC, Mr Q. Jin, SGS North America Inc., Mr R. Michael Smith, Newfields Mining Design and Technical Services, Mr E. Christenson of WestLand Resources Inc., Mr D. Bartlett of Clear Creek Associates, Ms L. Bloom, Analytical Solutions Ltd., and Mr C. Kaye, Mine and Quarry Engineering Services Ltd. Zinc equivalent was based on long-term prices of $1.10/lb zinc, $1.00/lb lead and $20/oz silver, respectively. ZnEq Formula: ZnEq=(((PB%/100)*0.95*2000*0.95)+((ZN%/100)*1*2000*0.92)+(AG_OPT*0.9*20))/((1*2000*0.92)/100) Nevada V1 See Company news release dated December 19, 2019 for details of the Rawhide Gold-Silver Mining Operation agreement and property Finland F1 *Technical Report for the Kaukua Deposit, Läntinen Koillismaa Project, Finland", dated September 9, 2019.From Table 1-1 of the Kaukua Technical Report, with explanatory notes that include: "CIM definitions have been followed for the Mineral Resources; Bulk densities of 2.9 t/m3 have been assigned for all lithologies within the block model except the overburden which has a bulk density of 2.1 t/m3 assigned; The optimization used metal prices (in USD) of $1,100/oz for Pd, $950/oz for Pt, $1,300/oz for Au, $6,614/t for Cu and $15,432/t for Ni; Mining dilution and recovery factors have been assumed at 5% and 95% respectively; Pd Eq is the weighted sum of the Pd, Pt, Au, Ni and Cu grades based on the commodity prices as outlined; and Errors may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures." EMX notes that recoveries and net smelter returns are assumed to be 100% for the Pd Eq calculation. See Company news release dated February 25, 2020 for more details of the Kaukua Royalty agreement. F1 *Geological map from Finnish Geological Survey (GTK), Kaukua Open Pit outline and Kaukua South Anomaly are for reference only and are from Palladium Ones' news releases dated August 11, 2020 35 August 2020 Attachments Original document

