EMX Royalty : Acquires Treuil Copper Porphyry Project in Haiti

April 2, 2007

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 2, 2007 (TSX Venture: EMX) - Eurasian Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'EMX') is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Treuil exploration license in the Caribbean country of Haiti. The license covers 8,800 hectares, and is located immediately south of EMX's La Mine gold-copper property. Historic exploration conducted by the United Nations Development Programs (UNDP), defined two copper porphyry targets on the property.

Treuil Property Geology and Porphyry Copper Mineralization

The Treuil license encompasses a zone of oxide copper occurrences discovered and explored by UNDP during the 1978 - 83 timeframe. The UNDP included regional stream sediment sampling programs (1980- 81), followed by soil sampling, trenching, and ground geophysics surveys (1983-84). No drilling has occurred on the property. All descriptions and results are based upon UNDP reports on the property (1988). The Company is presently in the process of compiling, evaluating, and verifying this historic UNDP information with independent mapping and sampling programs.

The geology of the Treuil project consists of a north-south trending zone of quartz-diorite porphyry intrusions that are hosted in Cretaceous-aged andesitic volcanics and calcareous siltstone and mudstones. Two porphyry-type mineralized systems have been described. The Coupe Conte porphyry is located in the northern area of the property, and is 600 meters north-south by 150 meters east-west as currently defined. The Dacilia porphyry is located 2.2 kilometers to the south, and has dimensions of 400 meters north-south by 150 meters east-west. The intrusive and volcanic rock units at Coupe Conte and Dacilia have undergone intense structural deformation.

Copper mineralization occurs as chalcopyrite with secondary copper sulfides and copper carbonates that occur as disseminations, stringers and fracture fillings, mainly in a quartz diorite porphyry unit. Copper mineralization is accompanied by silver and elevated gold, with values up to 140 grams per tonne ('g/t') silver and 0.70 g/t gold reported from within the porphyry. The Coupe Conte quartz-diorite intrusive is reported to have average copper contents that range from 1.1 % to 3.0 % based on continuous sampling along strike and across mineralized zones in the porphyry unit. The following trench results were highlighted in the U.N. report:

Trench CC-1 3.0 meters @ 3.1% Cu

Trench CC-2 (50m south of CC-1) 5.0 meters @ 10.2% Cu

From the UNDP data, EMX concludes that the Treuil project has significant exploration potential as a copper porphyry target. EMX is initiating an early stage exploration program to assess the property with systematic mapping and sampling during the next six months.

Comments on Historic Exploration Results

To assist in developing Haiti's economy, the UNDP conducted extensive regional geological studies and exploration programs from 1972 to 1985. The UNDP work is credited with discovering and documenting many gold and copper occurrences, including the mineralization at EMX's Treuil property. The Company has referenced historical work results from the UNDP activities that were published as 'Exploration for Precious and Base Metals in Northern Haiti, Final Report Vol. 1, UNDP, 1988' and the exploration results disclosed in this press release are from this report.

The historic UNDP work predates National Instrument 43-101, however, the Company believes that these historic results are reliable and relevant; especially considering the EMX verified UNDP data from the adjacent La Mine property.

The Company's Exploration Manager, Haiti, Keith A. Laskowski, a MMSA Qualified Professional, is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators, and has reviewed and verified the technical information contained in this news release.

Other Company News

The Company has completed the sale of its Kyrgyz subsidiary, Kichi Charat JSC, which holds the Kuru Tegerek exploration and mining licenses. The sale of Kuru Tegerek was previously announced in EMX's press release dated January 19, 2007. For further details of the transaction, please refer to the Company's interim financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter ending December 31, 2006.

