EMX Royalty : Eurasian to Increase Private Placement by 500,000 Units

September 14, 2007

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 14, 2007 (TSX Venture: EMX) - Eurasian Minerals Inc. (the 'Company') announces that pursuant to its news release dated September 11, 2007, the Company is increasing the number of units offered in its non-brokered private placement financing from 1,500,000 units to 2,000,000 units at $1.40 per unit (a 'Unit') for proceeds of up to $2,800,000. Each Unit shall consist of one common share (a 'Share') and one non-transferable share purchase warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share for a period of two years at an exercise price of $2.00. If, after the expiry of all resale restrictions, the volume-weighted average Share price of the Company is $2.50 or greater on the TSX Venture Exchange for any consecutive 15 days of trading, the Company may, at its discretion, provide notice of an earlier expiry of the Warrants, in which case the Warrants shall expire 20 business days after giving such notice.

A finder's fee of 6.5% will be payable in Units.

This private placement is subject to regulatory approval and all Shares and any Shares issued on exercise of the Warrants are subject to restrictions on transfer for a period of four months from closing.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used to further advance the Company's exploration and property acquisition programs in Turkey, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Haiti as well as on-going working capital purposes.

-30-

For further information contact:

David M. Cole

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (303) 979-6666

Email: dave@eurasianminerals.com

Kim C. Casswell

Corporate Secretary

Phone: (604) 688-6390

Email: kcasswell@eurasianminerals.com

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Eurasian Minerals Inc. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.