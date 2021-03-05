EMX Royalty : Grant Of Stock Options – June 21, 2007

June 21, 2007
Vancouver, British Columbia, June 21, 2007 (TSX Venture: EMX) - Eurasian Minerals Inc. (the Company') announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, 500,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $1.81 per share for a period of five years have been granted to an officer, and certain consultants of the Company.
