EMX Royalty : Grant Of Stock Options – June 21, 2007

June 21, 2007

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 21, 2007 (TSX Venture: EMX) - Eurasian Minerals Inc. (the Company') announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, 500,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $1.81 per share for a period of five years have been granted to an officer, and certain consultants of the Company.

Forward-Looking Statement

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Eurasian Minerals Inc. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

