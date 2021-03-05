Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  EMX Royalty Corporation    EMX   CA26873J1075

EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION

(EMX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EMX Royalty : Grant Of Stock Options – June 21, 2007

03/05/2021 | 01:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 21, 2007

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 21, 2007 (TSX Venture: EMX) - Eurasian Minerals Inc. (the Company') announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, 500,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $1.81 per share for a period of five years have been granted to an officer, and certain consultants of the Company.

For further information contact:

David M. Cole
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (303) 979-6666
Email: dave@eurasianminerals.com
Website: www.eurasianminerals.com

Kim C. Casswell
Corporate Secretary
Phone: (604) 688-6390
Email: kcasswell@eurasianminerals.com

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Eurasian Minerals Inc. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

9th Floor - 570 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3P1 Tel: (604) 688-6390 Fax: (604) 688-1157 www.eurasianminerals.com

Disclaimer

EMX Royalty Corporation published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 18:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION
01:17pEMX ROYALTY  : Eurasian to Increase Private Placement by 500,000 Units
PU
01:17pEMX ROYALTY  : Eurasian Minerals Signs Joint Venture Letter Of Intent For The Si..
PU
01:17pEMX ROYALTY  : Announcement Of Private Placement
PU
01:17pEMX ROYALTY  : Grant Of Stock Options – June 21, 2007
PU
01:17pEMX ROYALTY  : Acquires Treuil Copper Porphyry Project in Haiti
PU
01:17pEMX ROYALTY  : 2006 Exploration Review
PU
01:17pEMX ROYALTY  : Significant Gold System Identified At Orgatash, Kyrgyz Republic
PU
01:17pEMX ROYALTY  : Eurasian Minerals Announces an Exchange of Properties on Turkish ..
PU
01:17pEMX ROYALTY  : Eurasian signs Letter of Intent to sell Serbian Properties to Res..
PU
03/04EMX ROYALTY  : EurasianMinerals Inc. Drills 35.2 meters of 3.6 g/t Gold at the S..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 5,08 M 4,01 M 4,01 M
Net income 2019 -13,8 M -10,9 M -10,9 M
Net cash 2019 74,5 M 58,8 M 58,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 -12,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 319 M 252 M 252 M
EV / Sales 2018 9,57x
EV / Sales 2019 20,2x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
EMX Royalty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Morrell Cole President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas L. Reed Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Controller
Michael D. Winn Non-Executive Chairman
Christina Cepeliauskas Chief Administrative Officer
Brian Eric Bayley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION-12.53%253
BHP GROUP13.67%178 786
RIO TINTO PLC7.46%137 748
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.08%55 048
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.53%37 641
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED18.27%11 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ