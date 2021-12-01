Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Emyria Limited
  News
  Summary
    EMD   AU0000073645

EMYRIA LIMITED

(EMD)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/30
0.46 AUD   -4.17%
EMYRIA : Application for quotation of securities - EMD
PU
Emyria Appoints Karen Smith to Board
CI
EMYRIA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EMD
PU
Emyria : Application for quotation of securities - EMD

12/01/2021 | 02:31am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

EMYRIA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 01, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

EMD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

68,571

01/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

EMYRIA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

625085734

1.3

ASX issuer code

EMD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EMDAJ : OPTION EXPIRING 28-APR-2024 EX $0.35

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EMD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

68,571

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

1/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

1/12/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

1/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

68,571

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.03500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emyria Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 07:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1,98 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
Net income 2021 -4,91 M -3,51 M -3,51 M
Net cash 2021 5,58 M 4,00 M 4,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 126 M 89,5 M 90,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,68x
EV / Sales 2021 21,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,1%
Technical analysis trends EMYRIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Winlo Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Su-Mei Sain Chief Financial Officer
Stewart James Washer Executive Chairman
Patrizia Washer Research Director
Margaret Somerville National Clinical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMYRIA LIMITED400.00%90
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-26.11%36 792
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-11.48%21 261
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD19.64%13 692
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED137.38%10 964
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED7.46%10 733