Emyria : Application for quotation of securities - EMD
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
EMYRIA LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday February 14, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
EMD
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
100,097,478
12/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
EMYRIA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
625085734
1.3
ASX issuer code
EMD
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
14/2/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
EMDAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
EMD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period
And the date the escrow restrictions
has expired or is about to expire
have ceased or will cease
100,097,478
12/2/2022
Issue date
12/2/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
100,097,478
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Shares being released from escrow
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Application for quotation of +securities
Disclaimer
Emyria Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMYRIA LIMITED
|Sales 2021
|
1,98 M
1,42 M
1,42 M
|Net income 2021
|
-4,91 M
-3,52 M
-3,52 M
|Net cash 2021
|
5,58 M
4,00 M
4,00 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-8,24x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
|
90,8 M
65,1 M
65,1 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|5,68x
|EV / Sales 2021
|21,0x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|8,49%
