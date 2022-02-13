Log in
    EMD   AU0000073645

EMYRIA LIMITED

(EMD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Emyria : Application for quotation of securities - EMD

02/13/2022 | 05:22pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

EMYRIA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday February 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

EMD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

100,097,478

12/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

EMYRIA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

625085734

1.3

ASX issuer code

EMD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EMDAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EMD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

100,097,478

12/2/2022

Issue date

12/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

100,097,478

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Shares being released from escrow

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emyria Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,98 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
Net income 2021 -4,91 M -3,52 M -3,52 M
Net cash 2021 5,58 M 4,00 M 4,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 90,8 M 65,1 M 65,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,68x
EV / Sales 2021 21,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 8,49%
Chart EMYRIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Emyria Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMYRIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Winlo Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Su-Mei Sain Chief Financial Officer
Stewart James Washer Executive Chairman
Patrizia Washer Research Director
Margaret Somerville National Clinical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMYRIA LIMITED-14.29%65
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-23.37%27 559
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA4.14%23 480
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-10.90%13 749
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.43%11 144
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-11.40%10 354