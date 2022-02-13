Emyria : Application for quotation of securities - EMD

For personal use only

Entity name

EMYRIA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday February 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date EMD ORDINARY FULLY PAID 100,097,478 12/02/2022

