Emyria : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EMD

Entity name
EMYRIA LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday December 31, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
ASX +security
Security description
Unlisted Options
to be confirmed
Total number of +securities to be
issued/transferred Issue date
6,000,000 31/12/2021
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
EMYRIA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
625085734
1.3
ASX issuer code
EMD
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
31/12/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other
Please specify
Issue of options as advised on Appendix 3B dated 30 December 2021
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
New +securities
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Unlisted Options
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
31/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
Refer ASX announcement 30/12/2021
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.55000000
31/12/2023
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
Other
Description
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (EMD)
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Issue of options as advised on Appendix 3B dated 30 December 2021
Issue details
Number of +securities
6,000,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Part consideration for corporate advisory services
Purpose of the issue
Other
Additional Details
Part consideration for corporate advisory services
