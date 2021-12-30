Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Emyria Limited
  News
  Summary
    EMD   AU0000073645

EMYRIA LIMITED

(EMD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 12/30 10:10:10 pm
0.385 AUD   +5.48%
12/30EMYRIA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EMD
PU
12/29Emyria Names Sixty Two Capital as Corporate Adviser
MT
12/22EMYRIA : Application for quotation of securities - EMD
PU
Emyria : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EMD

12/30/2021 | 11:37pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

only

Entity name

EMYRIA LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday December 31, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

use

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

code

Security description

New class - code

Unlisted Options

to be confirmed

personalFor

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

6,000,000 31/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

EMYRIA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

625085734

1.3

ASX issuer code

EMD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

31/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Issue of options as advised on Appendix 3B dated 30 December 2021

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted Options

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

31/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Refer ASX announcement 30/12/2021

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.55000000

31/12/2023

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

For

Other

Description

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (EMD)

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issue of options as advised on Appendix 3B dated 30 December 2021

Issue details

only

Number of +securities

6,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

use

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Part consideration for corporate advisory services

Purpose of the issue

Other

personalFor

Additional Details

Part consideration for corporate advisory services

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emyria Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 04:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
