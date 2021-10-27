En+ Group announces its operational results for the nine month and three month periods ended 30 September 2021

En+ Group has demonstrated a solid operational performance across both the Metals and Power segments for the first nine months of 2021. The Power segment's hydro assets increased output by 15% as a result of favourable hydrological conditions, with total electricity output up 12% during the period. Aluminium production and sales remained stable, while sales of value-added products (VAPs) increased 21.6% and accounted for 52% of total aluminium sales, compared with 43% in 9M 2020. The London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium price reached levels above USD 3,000/tonne, and the Shanghai Futures Exchange aluminium price rose above RMB 23,510/tonne in 3Q 2021. This resulted in the average aluminium realised price increasing 38% y-o-y in 9M 2021 and 55% y-o-y in 3Q 2021.