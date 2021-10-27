Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. En+ Group International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENPL   US29355E2081

EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL

(ENPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

En+ Group announces its operational results for the nine month and three month periods ended 30 September 2021

10/27/2021 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

En+ Group has demonstrated a solid operational performance across both the Metals and Power segments for the first nine months of 2021. The Power segment's hydro assets increased output by 15% as a result of favourable hydrological conditions, with total electricity output up 12% during the period. Aluminium production and sales remained stable, while sales of value-added products (VAPs) increased 21.6% and accounted for 52% of total aluminium sales, compared with 43% in 9M 2020. The London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium price reached levels above USD 3,000/tonne, and the Shanghai Futures Exchange aluminium price rose above RMB 23,510/tonne in 3Q 2021. This resulted in the average aluminium realised price increasing 38% y-o-y in 9M 2021 and 55% y-o-y in 3Q 2021.

Disclaimer

EN+ Group International PJSC published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 06:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL
10/26EN+ INTERNATIONAL : Low-carbon aluminium a key ingredient to deliver Japan's Green Growth ..
PU
10/22EN+ INTERNATIONAL : Group wins 2021 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Award
PU
10/15EN+ INTERNATIONAL : Welcomes Secretary John Kerry to pre-COP reception
PU
09/24EN+ INTERNATIONAL : Group welcomes new report on importance of carbon pricing in global dr..
PU
09/21EN+ INTERNATIONAL : Budweiser Brewing Group together with RUSAL, the Metals segment of En+..
PU
09/20EN+ INTERNATIONAL : Group Invests $284 Million in Emissions Reduction Efforts
MT
09/20EN+ INTERNATIONAL : Group publishes Pathway to Net Zero
PU
09/17EN+ INTERNATIONAL : Group, V&A and Nebbia Works unveil stunning aluminium pavilion to rais..
PU
09/01EN+ INTERNATIONAL : Group's 360 project wins BRICS award for sustainable development
PU
08/19En Group International Public Joint-Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Half..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 540 M - -
Net income 2021 2 435 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 716 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,42x
Yield 2021 3,68%
Capitalization 6 932 M 6 932 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
En+ Group International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,80 $
Average target price 14,74 $
Spread / Average Target 6,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Alekseevich Kiryukhin Chief Executive Officer
Mikhail Yuryevich Khardikov Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Leonard George Barker Executive Chairman
Andrey Vladimirovich Lymarev Chief Technical Officer
Vyacheslav Alekseevich Solomin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL32.69%6 932
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED96.72%16 994
NORSK HYDRO ASA65.63%16 225
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED102.08%14 027
ALCOA CORPORATION114.97%9 572
ALUMINA LIMITED12.26%4 588