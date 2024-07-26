EN+ GROUP IPJSC announces results of its 2024 annual general shareholders

meeting

26 June 2024 - EN+ GROUP IPJSC (the "Company") (LSE: ENPL; MOEX: ENPG) announces the results of the annual general shareholders meeting of the Company held earlier today in the form of absentee voting (the "Meeting").

The functions of the counting commission were performed by the Company's registrar - Joint- Stock Company "Interregional Registration Center".

The Meeting considered and approved the Company's Consolidated (Annual) Report for 2023 and the Company's annual accounting (financial) statements for the 2023 reporting year.

The Meeting resolved not to distribute the net profit received by the Company for 2023 and not to pay dividends on shares for 2023.

The Meeting elected the following persons to the Board of Directors of the Company:

Christopher Burnham; Lyudmila Galenskaya; Vadim Geraskin; Anastasia Gorbatova; Thurgood Marshall Jr.; Andrey Plugar; J. W. Rayder; Olga Filina; Zhanna Fokina; Andrey Sharonov; James Schwab; Andrey Yanovsky.

TSATR - Audit Services Limited Liability Company was approved as the auditor of the Company for the audit of accounting (financial) statements prepared in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation on accounting.

