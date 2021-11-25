Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  En+ Group International
  News
  Summary
    ENPL   US29355E2081

EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL

(ENPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

En+ International : Group ranked ESG transparency leader for Russian companies

11/25/2021 | 08:40am EST
En+ Group (LSE: ENPL; MOEX: ENPG), the world's largest producer of low-carbon aluminium, has been ranked a leader in Expert RA's ESG-transparency rating of Russian companies and banks.

The Rating features 134 companies from 21 market segments. While preparing the ranking Expert RA analysts considered the information the companies disclose within their annual and ESG reports.

En+ has achieved the highest score in all four criteria - E (environmental), S (social) and G (governance), and for overall transparency. En+ was one of only five companies that received the highest marks in all four criteria, making it a leader in ESG transparency.

Vladimir Kiriukhin, CEO of En+ Group, commented:

"We are pleased to see our sustainable development efforts recognised at such a high level. Ever improving our ESG performance is a priority for En+ Group. With our clear and focused strategy, year-on-year we extend our programmes and investment to ensure we remain a global leader in the production of the materials that are critical for the low-carbon economy of the future, and this is impossible without absolute commitment to transparency. Our system allows us to monitor progress towards our goals effectively, ensuring timely and relevant disclosure for all our stakeholders."

En+ Group pays special attention to ESG disclosure, and leads the aluminium industry in ESG transparency. En+ Group is committed to ever improving its ESG practices and setting global best practice.

Disclaimer

EN+ Group International PJSC published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 13:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 566 M - -
Net income 2021 2 482 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 738 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,73x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 5 576 M 5 576 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
En+ Group International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,10 $
Average target price 15,10 $
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Alekseevich Kiryukhin Chief Executive Officer
Mikhail Yuryevich Khardikov Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Leonard George Barker Executive Chairman
Andrey Vladimirovich Lymarev Chief Technical Officer
Vyacheslav Alekseevich Solomin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL6.73%5 576
NORSK HYDRO ASA55.49%14 192
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED88.05%13 487
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED45.99%13 073
ALCOA CORPORATION118.92%9 441
ALUMINA LIMITED-0.54%3 811