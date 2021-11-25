En+ International : Group ranked ESG transparency leader for Russian companies

En+ Group (LSE: ENPL; MOEX: ENPG), the world's largest producer of low-carbon aluminium, has been ranked a leader in Expert RA's ESG-transparency rating of Russian companies and banks.

The Rating features 134 companies from 21 market segments. While preparing the ranking Expert RA analysts considered the information the companies disclose within their annual and ESG reports.

En+ has achieved the highest score in all four criteria - E (environmental), S (social) and G (governance), and for overall transparency. En+ was one of only five companies that received the highest marks in all four criteria, making it a leader in ESG transparency.

Vladimir Kiriukhin, CEO of En+ Group, commented:

"We are pleased to see our sustainable development efforts recognised at such a high level. Ever improving our ESG performance is a priority for En+ Group. With our clear and focused strategy, year-on-year we extend our programmes and investment to ensure we remain a global leader in the production of the materials that are critical for the low-carbon economy of the future, and this is impossible without absolute commitment to transparency. Our system allows us to monitor progress towards our goals effectively, ensuring timely and relevant disclosure for all our stakeholders."

En+ Group pays special attention to ESG disclosure, and leads the aluminium industry in ESG transparency. En+ Group is committed to ever improving its ESG practices and setting global best practice.