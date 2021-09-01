Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. En+ Group International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENPL   US29355E2081

EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL

(ENPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

En+ International : Group's 360 project wins BRICS award for sustainable development

09/01/2021 | 03:22am EDT
En+ Group, a leading vertically integrated producer of aluminium and power, has been recognised as a winner of the BRICS Solutions for SDGs Awards 2021 for the company's stellar Project 360. Among the many submitted applications from the five BRICS countries, only two Russian companies have received the award.

The awards' jury commended Project 360 in the Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6) category. The project's main goal is to protect Lake Baikal and other reserves in Russia from adverse environmental impacts. Launched in 2011, Project 360's campaign celebrates its 11th season this year. Its 2021 program consists of three main workstreams: an online eco-marathon, eco-actions near water reservoirs in the cities where the company's enterprises are located - Irkutsk, Ust-Ilimsk, Bratsk, Divnogorsk, Miass and Nizhny Novgorod, and traditional waste collection on Baikal organised for municipal entities located around the lake.

Vera Kurochkina, Deputy Director General at En+ Group, commented:

'We are delighted to see Project 360 recognised at such a high level. Being shortlisted for the BRICS Solutions for SDGs Awards was already a huge achievement. The 360 Project has seen growing popularity for more than a decade now, gaining an ever-increasing number of followers and volunteers. We are all inspired by how popular the movement has become in the regions where En+ Group is present. We would like to thank all of the Project 360 volunteers and everyone who made this campaign possible!'

Project 360 is a part of the En+ Group All-Russian Ecological Marathon '360 minutes', and is one of En+ Group's flagship social policy initiatives. Around 148,000 volunteers have participated in the project since its launch in 2011. With their help, about 4,500 tonnes of litter has been collected, disposed of and partially recycled from regions across Russia. In addition, dozens of areas have become protected, unauthorised landfills have been removed, nature trails have been developed and bird-ringing stations equipped.

Disclaimer

EN+ Group International PJSC published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
