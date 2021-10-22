En+ International : Group wins 2021 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Award

En+ Group (LSE: ENPL; MOEX: ENPL), the world's largest producer of low carbon aluminium, has won the 'Industry Leadership Award: "Aluminium" at the 2021 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards. The judges noted the Company's sustainable development achievements, its efforts to combat climate change, as well as its strong financial and operational results, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Global Metals Awards are run annually by S&P Global Platts, to recognise leaders of the global metals sector. This year, 113 companies from 21 countries were shortlisted, with only 16 winners selected by an independent panel of judges and awarded in London on October 14.

En+ Group's metals segment is the largest producer of low-carbon aluminium. The Group is ramping up production of its low carbon aluminium brand, ALLOW, and the carbon footprint of the Group's aluminium production is already several times lower than the industry average. Earlier this year, thanks to a grounbreaking new inert anode technology, En+ Group's metals segment successfully produced aluminium with the industry's lowest ever carbon footprint - less than 0.01 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of metal (Scope 1, Scope 2 - direct and indirect energy emissions).

Vladimir Kiriukhin, CEO of En+ Group, said:

"We are pleased to see our sustainable development achievements recognised at such a high level. This is a tribute to the coordinated efforts of our entire team. We believe that it is incumbent on industry leaders like En+ to drive change. We were pleased to set a Net Zero goal by 2050 to help lead the decarbonisation of the metals and power industries, as well as of the global economy. We do not plan to stop here and call on all business representatives to raise awareness of greenhouse gas emissions, and support initiatives aimed at increasing the availability of low-carbon materials."

En+ Group intends to become Net Zero by 2050 and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 35% by 2030 across the whole value chain. In September, En+ Group published its Pathway to Net Zero Report, which provides a detailed overview of initiatives. The Group intends to meet these sector-leading targets by reducing GHG emissions across the whole value chain in line with 1.5°C pathways.