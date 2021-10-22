Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  En+ Group International
  News
  Summary
    ENPL   US29355E2081

EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL

(ENPL)
  Report
En+ International : Group wins 2021 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Award

10/22/2021 | 04:04am EDT
En+ Group (LSE: ENPL; MOEX: ENPL), the world's largest producer of low carbon aluminium, has won the 'Industry Leadership Award: "Aluminium" at the 2021 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards. The judges noted the Company's sustainable development achievements, its efforts to combat climate change, as well as its strong financial and operational results, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Global Metals Awards are run annually by S&P Global Platts, to recognise leaders of the global metals sector. This year, 113 companies from 21 countries were shortlisted, with only 16 winners selected by an independent panel of judges and awarded in London on October 14.

En+ Group's metals segment is the largest producer of low-carbon aluminium. The Group is ramping up production of its low carbon aluminium brand, ALLOW, and the carbon footprint of the Group's aluminium production is already several times lower than the industry average. Earlier this year, thanks to a grounbreaking new inert anode technology, En+ Group's metals segment successfully produced aluminium with the industry's lowest ever carbon footprint - less than 0.01 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of metal (Scope 1, Scope 2 - direct and indirect energy emissions).

Vladimir Kiriukhin, CEO of En+ Group, said:

"We are pleased to see our sustainable development achievements recognised at such a high level. This is a tribute to the coordinated efforts of our entire team. We believe that it is incumbent on industry leaders like En+ to drive change. We were pleased to set a Net Zero goal by 2050 to help lead the decarbonisation of the metals and power industries, as well as of the global economy. We do not plan to stop here and call on all business representatives to raise awareness of greenhouse gas emissions, and support initiatives aimed at increasing the availability of low-carbon materials."

En+ Group intends to become Net Zero by 2050 and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 35% by 2030 across the whole value chain. In September, En+ Group published its Pathway to Net Zero Report, which provides a detailed overview of initiatives. The Group intends to meet these sector-leading targets by reducing GHG emissions across the whole value chain in line with 1.5°C pathways.

Disclaimer

EN+ Group International PJSC published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 08:03:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 711 M - -
Net income 2021 2 435 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 574 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,34x
Yield 2021 3,76%
Capitalization 6 782 M 6 782 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
En+ Group International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,50 $
Average target price 14,74 $
Spread / Average Target 9,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Alekseevich Kiryukhin Chief Executive Officer
Mikhail Yuryevich Khardikov Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Leonard George Barker Executive Chairman
Andrey Vladimirovich Lymarev Chief Technical Officer
Vyacheslav Alekseevich Solomin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL29.81%6 782
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED104.01%17 371
NORSK HYDRO ASA70.35%16 663
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED105.41%15 251
ALCOA CORPORATION116.88%9 823
ALUMINA LIMITED16.62%4 707