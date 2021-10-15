Log in
    ENPL   US29355E2081

EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL

(ENPL)
En+ International : Welcomes Secretary John Kerry to pre-COP reception

10/15/2021 | 10:02am EDT
The En+ Group, the world's largest producer of low carbon aluminium and biggest private sector hydro-power business and the first in its sector to adopt a Net Zero target, welcomed US Secretary John Kerry as guest of honour to its pre-COP26 reception at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London on Wednesday.

Secretary Kerry, who joined via video from Washington DC, praised the work of COP President Alok Sharma, recognised the leadership of En+ Executive Chairman Lord Barker in the global aluminium sector and called on the private sector more broadly to play a major role in helping deliver the goals of the forthcoming Climate Change Summit in Glasgow.

At the event, which also show-cased an installation work created with EN+ Group aluminium (made with the world's lowest ever carbon foot print), Lord Barker welcomed participants from the annual LME week as well as many guests who are active in the climate change movement.

Speaking after the reception Lord Barker said:"It was a real honour to be joined by Secretary Kerry. He is not just a very senior member of the new Biden administration but a giant in the fight against climate change. His leadership on this great issue of our time will undoubtedly be crucial in securing a successful outcome in Glasgow next month."




Disclaimer

EN+ Group International PJSC published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 14:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
