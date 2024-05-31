Stock ENPL EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL
En+ Group International

Equities

ENPL

US29355E2081

Aluminum

Delayed London S.E.
Other stock markets
 02:00:01 2022-03-03 am EST
9.3 USD
04:00pm EN+ : Power segment provides a valuable cushion amid testing times Alphavalue
May. 22 En+ Group International Public Joint-Stock Company Announces CEO Changes CI
Latest news about En+ Group International

United Company RUSAL, International Public Joint-Stock Company Enters Contract with the Associate of En+ Group International Public Joint-Stock Company CI
EN+ : Power segment provides a cushion in a tough year Alphavalue
En+ Group International Public Joint-Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Earnings Flash (ENPL.L) EN+ GROUP Reports FY23 Revenue $14.65B MT
United Company RUSAL, International Public Joint-Stock Company Enters into the Contract with the Associate of En+ Group International Public Joint-Stock Company CI
EN+ GROUP IPJSC Announces CEO Changes CI
Sberbank Seeks Glencore's Russian Assets as Compensation for Unpaid Oil Supplies MT
PJSC RUSAL Bratsk Enters into the Contract with BEC-repair LLC CI
EN+ : Under pressure H1, but better than Rusal Alphavalue
EN+ GROUP IPJSC Announces Group Operating Results for the First Half Ended June 30, 2023 CI
En+ Group International Public Joint-Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
United Company RUSAL, International Public Joint-Stock Company Enters into Contract with En+ Group International Public Joint-Stock Company CI
EN+ : An inflection point is still awaited Alphavalue
En+ Group Ipjsc Elects James Schwabas New Member of the Board CI
EN+ : Weak 2022 results, but survival instinct remains intact Alphavalue
En+ Group International Public Joint-Stock Company Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt CI
En+ Group International Public Joint-Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
EN+ Group Undertakes Automatic Conversion of Depositary Receipts Into Shares MT
EN+ : Strong H1 results, despite serious geo-political risks Alphavalue
En+ Group International public joint-stock company Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022 CI
En+ Group International public joint-stock company(MISX:ENPG) dropped from RTS Index CI
En+ Group International Public Joint-Stock Company Announces Resignation of Steven Quamme from the Board CI
EN+ GROUP IPJSC Elects J. W. Rayder as A New Member of the Board CI

En+ Group MKPAO is a Russia-based global natural resources company. It operates through two segments: Metals and Power. The Metals segment covers the vertically integrated aluminum production operations, including the extraction and refinement of bauxite into alumina and the production and sale of primary aluminum, alumina and related products. The Power segment represents the operation of independent power generation in Russia. The Company is engaged in different areas of the power industry, such as electricity and heat generation; electricity and heat distribution; electricity transmission; electricity, capacity, and heat sales; retail energy trading and supply and engineering services. Hydro power generation is the key area of the Power segmentâs business. Additionally, the Company has solar and combined heat and power plants. The Company owns mines, production plants and under development projects across the globe.
Aluminum
2024-06-25 - Annual General Meeting
Sector Other Aluminum

1st Jan change Capi.
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL Stock En+ Group International
-.--% 5.94B
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED Stock Hindalco Industries Limited
+12.09% 18.54B
NORSK HYDRO ASA Stock Norsk Hydro ASA
+4.12% 13.27B
ALCOA CORPORATION Stock Alcoa Corporation
+31.47% 8B
HENAN SHENHUO COAL INDUSTARY AND ELECTRICITY POWER CORPORATION LIMITED Stock Henan Shenhuo Coal Industary and Electricity Power Corporation Limited
+39.23% 7.27B
INNER MONGOLIA DIAN TOU ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED Stock Inner Mongolia Dian Tou Energy Corporation Limited
+58.37% 7B
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM COMPANY LIMITED Stock National Aluminium Company Limited
+45.24% 4.18B
ALUMINA LIMITED Stock Alumina Limited
+109.39% 3.5B
SHENZHEN KEDALI INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Kedali Industry Co., Ltd.
+10.08% 3.47B
CONSTELLIUM SE Stock Constellium SE
+7.87% 3.14B
