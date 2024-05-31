En+ Group MKPAO is a Russia-based global natural resources company. It operates through two segments: Metals and Power. The Metals segment covers the vertically integrated aluminum production operations, including the extraction and refinement of bauxite into alumina and the production and sale of primary aluminum, alumina and related products. The Power segment represents the operation of independent power generation in Russia. The Company is engaged in different areas of the power industry, such as electricity and heat generation; electricity and heat distribution; electricity transmission; electricity, capacity, and heat sales; retail energy trading and supply and engineering services. Hydro power generation is the key area of the Power segmentâs business. Additionally, the Company has solar and combined heat and power plants. The Company owns mines, production plants and under development projects across the globe.

Sector Aluminum