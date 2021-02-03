Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  En+ Group International public joint-stock company    ENPL

EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY

(ENPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

En+ International public joint stock : Group's Metals segment and Hodaka agree low carbon aluminium partnership

02/03/2021 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RUSAL, the metal business of En+ Group, the world's largest producer of low carbon aluminium and independent hydropower, is pleased to announce that it has concluded partnership agreement with Hodaka, an innovative producer of high-quality aluminium alloys, to deliver aluminium products with low carbon footprint.

The partnership between RUSAL and Hodaka brings together the technological excellence of both companies to create a new generation of products using low-carbon aluminium under RUSAL's ALLOW brand. In their operations, both companies prioritize sustainable development, compliance with international standards, and adherence to the best available production practices.

Founded in 2002 in Taiwan, Hodaka is dedicated to the production of high-quality billets and precision extrusions and supplies top-quality aluminium alloys for sporting goods, consumer electronics, automotive industry, and motorcycle parts. Using RUSAL's low-carbon aluminium, Hodaka's custom-made products will enable end users to evaluate and trace the carbon footprint and energy source of the source metal. This is key to meet the growing end user demand for transparency and eco-friendliness, across automotive, electronics, consumer, and sporting goods market segments.

RUSAL's ALLOW brand comes with an average carbon footprint of 2.4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of aluminium produced (direct and indirect energy emissions from aluminium smelters are taken into account). This is in line with the evolving market requirement for low-carbon aluminium of no more than 4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of aluminium produced. The global average is around 12.5 tonnes. Every shipment of ALLOW comes with independently verified carbon footprint statements from its smelter of origin, providing full traceability to source for customers.

Lord Barker, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of En+ Group, said:

'I am delighted that RUSAL is continuing to partner with innovative companies such as Hodaka. We are working to decarbonise the aluminium industry from the front and recently announced our commitment to reduce emissions by at least 35% by 2030, reaching net zero by 2050. This will involve the whole value chain, from initial bauxite mining through to alumina melting leading to minimal, ultimately zero, emissions in the final products reaching consumers.'

Disclaimer

EN+ Group International PJSC published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 07:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY
02:32aEN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group's Metals segment and Hodaka agree l..
PU
01/19EN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group's Metals segment and Mingtai Alumin..
PU
2020EN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group Metals segment becomes a member of ..
PU
2020EN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group commences trading International ren..
PU
2020EN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group statement regarding Bloomberg publi..
PU
2020EN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group replaces power transformers at its ..
PU
2020EN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group receives top rating from CDP
PU
2020EN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group replaces the second hydroelectric u..
PU
2020EN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : The Metal segment of En+ Group extends AS..
PU
2020EN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group launches new Hydroelectric Unit No...
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 994 M - -
Net income 2020 802 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,04x
Yield 2020 1,63%
Capitalization 5 023 M 5 023 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
En+ Group International public joint-stock company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 11,56 $
Last Close Price 10,00 $
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vladimir Alekseevich Kiryukhin Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Leonard George Barker Executive Chairman
Vyacheslav Alekseevich Solomin Chief Operating Officer
Mikhail Yuryevich Khardikov Chief Financial Officer
Andrey Vladimirovich Lymarev Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY-3.85%5 023
NORSK HYDRO ASA-4.94%9 042
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-6.20%7 849
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED6.24%7 335
ALUMINA LIMITED-8.99%3 705
ALCOA CORPORATION-17.09%3 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ