Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  En+ Group International public joint-stock company    ENPL

EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY

(ENPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

En+ International public joint stock : Group's Metals segment and Mingtai Aluminium partner to produce low-carbon products

01/19/2021 | 04:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RUSAL, Metal business of En+ Group, the world's leading producer of low carbon aluminium and largest private sector generator of hydropower, is pleased to announce its partnership with Henan Mingtai Aluminum Co., Ltd, a large-scale modern aluminium processing enterprise, to deliver low-carbon aluminium products in response to the growing market demand.

This partnership will build on both companies' expertise, underpinning the drive towards low-carbon future. RUSAL's strategic supply of low-carbon primary aluminium under ALLOW brand will be delivered to Mingtai's plants, including the new Gwangyang rolling mill in South Korea. The Gwangyang complex will commence its operations in Q3 2021, delivering products with reduced carbon footprint.

ALLOW, crafted using renewable hydropower generated by En+ Group's assets, will enable Mingtai Aluminium to offer products with a carbon footprint several times lower than the industry average. En+ Group is the world's largest producer of low-carbon aluminium. ALLOW average carbon footprint of 2.4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of aluminium produced (Scope 1&2, at smelter). This is in line with the evolving market requirement for low-carbon aluminium of no more than 4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of aluminium produced, which is several times lower than the global average of around 12 tonnes (Scope 1&2, at smelter).

In addition to this, Mingtai and RUSAL will work together as part of a collaborative undertaking on their research and development activities to produce innovative alloys and develop new mould dimensions.

Lord Barker, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of En+ Group, said:

'I am pleased that En+ Group Metals segment represented by RUSAL has partnered with Mingtai. This clearly indicates China and South Korea's forward-looking drive towards carbon neutrality. This is a transformational business opportunity generated by the growing market demand for more sustainable aluminium products. This partnership will deliver excellent quality while providing substantial societal and environmental benefits'.

Disclaimer

EN+ Group International PJSC published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 09:15:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY
04:16aEN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group's Metals segment and Mingtai Alumin..
PU
2020EN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group Metals segment becomes a member of ..
PU
2020EN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group commences trading International ren..
PU
2020EN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group statement regarding Bloomberg publi..
PU
2020EN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group replaces power transformers at its ..
PU
2020EN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group receives top rating from CDP
PU
2020EN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group replaces the second hydroelectric u..
PU
2020EN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : The Metal segment of En+ Group extends AS..
PU
2020EN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group launches new Hydroelectric Unit No...
PU
2020EN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group installs electric vehicle charging ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 992 M - -
Net income 2020 800 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 085 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,87x
Yield 2020 1,48%
Capitalization 5 526 M 5 526 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
En+ Group International public joint-stock company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 11,52 $
Last Close Price 11,00 $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vladimir Alekseevich Kiryukhin Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Leonard George Barker Executive Chairman
Vyacheslav Alekseevich Solomin Chief Operating Officer
Mikhail Yuryevich Khardikov Chief Financial Officer
Andrey Vladimirovich Lymarev Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY5.77%5 526
NORSK HYDRO ASA1.30%9 631
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-3.28%8 580
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED1.10%7 389
ALCOA CORPORATION1.00%4 328
ALUMINA LIMITED-3.81%3 934
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ