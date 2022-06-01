Log in
    4849   JP3168700007

EN-JAPAN INC.

(4849)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/01 02:00:00 am EDT
1929.00 JPY   -3.36%
05:12aEN JAPAN : 〔Delayed〕Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022, Earnings Announcement (Consolidated)
PU
04/22EN JAPAN : Notice of Transition to Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee
PU
03/30EN-JAPAN INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
en japan : 〔Delayed〕Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022, Earnings Announcement (Consolidated)

06/01/2022 | 05:12am EDT
en Japan Inc.

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022, Earnings Announcement [under Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated)

May 13, 2022

Company Name

en Japan Inc.

Listing Exchanges

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code

4849

URL

https://corp.en-japan.com/

Representative (Title)

President

(Name)

Takatsugu Suzuki

Contact (Title)

Administration Division Director

(Name)

Toshio Hijikata

Telephone +81-3-3342-4506

Regular General Shareholders' Meeting

June 28, 2022

Scheduled date to begin dividend payments

June 29, 2022

Scheduled date for submission of Securities Report

June 29, 2022

Preparation of Summary Supplementary Explanatory Materials

Yes

Earnings Briefing

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Figures rounded down to nearest million yen)

1. FY Ended March 2022 Consolidated Earnings (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate percent change from the prior fiscal year)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit Attributable to

Owners of Parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FYE 03/2022

54,544

27.7

9,633

24.0

10,138

27.7

6,628

89.3

FYE 03/2021

42,725

-24.8

7,771

-29.4

7,939

-28.2

3,502

-50.9

(Note) Comprehensive income FYE 03/2022: 7,242 million yen (115.7%) FYE 03/2021: 3,357 million yen (-52.3%)

EPS

Fully Diluted EPS

ROE

Ordinary Income

Operating Income to

to Total Assets

Net Sales

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

FYE 03/2022

147.71

147.38

17.2

19.7

17.7

FYE 03/2021

78.19

77.96

9.5

16.1

18.2

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

FYE 03/2022

56,215

41,160

72.2

903.89

FYE 03/2021

46,644

36,856

77.8

810.66

(Reference) Equity

FYE 03/2022

40,603 million yen

FYE 03/2021

36,311 million yen

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Net Cash Provided by

Net Cash Provided by

Net Cash Provided by

Cash and Cash

(Used in) Operating

(Used in) Investing

(Used in) Financing

Equivalents

Activities

Activities

Activities

at End of Period

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

FYE 03/2022

11,453

-3,086

-1,813

33,389

FYE 03/2021

5,652

-2,150

-4,983

26,835

2. Dividends

Annual Dividend

Total

Dividend

Dividend to

Dividend

Payout Ratio

Net Asset Ratio

1st

2nd

3rd

Year End

Total

Amount

Quarter-end

Quarter-end

Quarter-end

(Full year)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

FYE 03/2021

0.00

37.10

37.10

1,750

47.5

4.5

FYE 03/2022

0.00

70.10

70.10

3,314

47.5

8.2

FYE 03/2023

0.00

70.10

70.10

(projected)

3. FY Ending March 2023 Projected Consolidated Operating Results (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (Percentages indicate percent change from the prior fiscal year)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit Attributable to

EPS

Owners of Parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

62,000

13.7

3,085

-68.0

3,086

-69.6

2,118

-68.0

47.20

  • Notes
  1. Change in major subsidiaries during the fiscal year under review (Change in specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation): No

Addition (Name):

None

Exclusion (Name)

None

(2) Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, or restatement due to correction

Yes

a.

Changes in accounting policy accompanying amendment of accounting principles:

b.

Changes in accounting policy other than "a.":

No

c.

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

d.

Restatement due to correction:

No

  1. Number of shares issued (common share)
    a. Number of shares issued at fiscal year-end (including treasury shares)

FYE 03/2022 49,716,000 shares

FYE 03/2021

49,716,000 shares

  1. Number of shares of treasury share at fiscal year-end

FYE 03/2022 4,795,377 shares

FYE 03/2021

4,923,672 shares

  1. Average number of shares issued during the period

FYE 03/2022 44,874,206 shares

FYE 03/2021

44,791,225 shares

(Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Operating Results

1. FYE 03/2022 Non-Consolidated Earnings (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate percent change from the prior fiscal year)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FYE 03/2022

35,281

31.1

7,393

8.8

10,292

52.2

7,341

138.2

FYE 03/2021

26,919

-28.9

6,792

-30.1

6,763

-30.6

3,082

-52.6

EPS

Fully Diluted EPS

Yen

Yen

FYE 03/2022

163.61

163.24

FYE 03/2021

68.83

68.62

(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share

FYE 03/2022

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

51,347

41,496

80.6

921.00

FYE 03/2021

45,565

36,698

80.2

816.26

(Reference) Equity

FYE 03/2022

41,372 million yen

FYE 03/2021

36,562 million yen

[This Earnings Announcement [under Japanese GAAP] is outside the scope of audits by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.]

[Explanation regarding appropriate use of operating results projections and other special notes]

Forward-looking statements including projected operating results contained in this report and supplementary materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed as rational, and are not intended to guarantee achievements by the Company. Actual results may differ significantly from such projections due to various factors.

Attachments Table of Contents

1. Overview of Operating Results............................................................................................................................................................

5

(1)

Overview of Operating Results for the Current Fiscal Year ......................................................................................................

5

(2)

Overview of Financial Position for the Current Fiscal Year......................................................................................................

6

(3)

Overview of Cash Flows for the Current Fiscal Year................................................................................................................

7

(4)

Business Outlook ......................................................................................................................................................................

7

(5)

Material Events Relating to the Going Concern Assumption....................................................................................................

8

2. Basic Approach to the Selection of Accounting Standards ..................................................................................................................

8

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes .............................................................................................................................

9

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets ....................................................................................................................................................

9

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income..............................................

11

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets ................................................................................................................

13

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.................................................................................................................................

15

(5)

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements .....................................................................................................................

17

(Notes Relating to the Going Concern Assumption) ............................................................................................................

17

(Changes in Accounting Policies).........................................................................................................................................

20

(Change in Presentation Method).........................................................................................................................................

21

(Consolidated Balance Sheets) .............................................................................................................................................

22

(Consolidated Statements of Income)...................................................................................................................................

22

(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income).........................................................................................................

24

(Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows)............................................................................................................................

24

(Segment Information, etc.)..................................................................................................................................................

24

(Per-Share Information)........................................................................................................................................................

26

1. Overview of Operating Results

  1. Overview of Operating Results for the Current Fiscal Year

1) Operating Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022

Net sales in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 increased to ¥54,544 million (up 27.7% year on year) mainly due to the steady recovery in the domestic job board and overseas businesses. Total costs increased to ¥44,911 million (up 28.5% year on year) due primarily to an increase in costs accompanied by higher sales in the IT-related temporary staffing business in India, strengthening of advertising on the domestic job board in line with the recovery of demand in job openings, and upfront investment of advertising expenses in core businesses such as engage and AMBI.

As a result of the above, operating income was ¥9,633 million (up 24.0% year on year). Ordinary income was ¥10,138 million (up 27.7% year on year) mainly due to gain on investments in partnership, and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥6,628 million (up 89.3% year on year).

(Unit: Million yen)

Prior Fiscal Year

Current Fiscal Year

Change

Percent change (%)

(From April 1, 2020

(From April 1, 2021

to March 31, 2021)

to March 31, 2022)

Net Sales

42,725

54,544

11,819

27.7%

Operating Income

7,771

9,633

1,861

24.0%

Ordinary Income

7,939

10,138

2,199

27.7%

Profit Attributable to

3,502

6,628

3,126

89.3%

Owners of Parent

2) Summary of Major Businesses (Managerial accounting basis)

(Unit: Million yen)

Prior Fiscal Year

Current Fiscal Year

Percent change (%)

Net Sales

(From April 1, 2020

(From April 1, 2021

Change

to March 31, 2021)

to March 31, 2022)

Domestic Job Board

21,774

29,460

7,686

35.3%

Domestic Permanent

9,385

9,649

264

2.8%

Recruitment

Overseas

8,011

10,975

2,963

37.0%

HR-Tech

1,215

3,920

2,705

222.6%

Other Business/

2,694

976

-1,718

-63.8%

Subsidiaries

The difference between the combined net sales of each business and the consolidated net sales is attributable to the adjustment made among the businesses and consolidated adjustments.

(Domestic Job Board)

Hiring demand, which had declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, recovered moderately in the Domestic Job Board. In the full-time employment domain, unit price of postings rose in mainly client companies with large hiring budgets, and the number of job openings increased as client companies resumed hiring. In addition, hiring demand for high-class staff such as specialists and those in managerial positions increased to a level that exceeded the pre-COVID-19 level. While the supply-demand balance in the overall recruitment market is gradually becoming tight, net sales increased significantly as the Company has been strengthening acquisition of job seekers through active investment in advertising expenses.

As a result of the above, net sales of Domestic Job Board amounted to ¥29,460 million up 35.3% year on year.

(Domestic Permanent Recruitment)

Hiring demand for high-class staff continued to be solid and net sales increased steadily. As for young people, or those with potential, hiring demand for those without experience recovered in all industries and job types against

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

En-Japan Inc. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
