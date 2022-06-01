en japan : 〔Delayed〕Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022, Earnings Announcement (Consolidated)

(2) Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, or restatement due to correction

Change in major subsidiaries during the fiscal year under review (Change in specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation): No

Forward-looking statements including projected operating results contained in this report and supplementary materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed as rational, and are not intended to guarantee achievements by the Company. Actual results may differ significantly from such projections due to various factors.

[Explanation regarding appropriate use of operating results projections and other special notes]

[This Earnings Announcement [under Japanese GAAP] is outside the scope of audits by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.]

1. Overview of Operating Results

Overview of Operating Results for the Current Fiscal Year

1) Operating Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022

Net sales in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 increased to ¥54,544 million (up 27.7% year on year) mainly due to the steady recovery in the domestic job board and overseas businesses. Total costs increased to ¥44,911 million (up 28.5% year on year) due primarily to an increase in costs accompanied by higher sales in the IT-related temporary staffing business in India, strengthening of advertising on the domestic job board in line with the recovery of demand in job openings, and upfront investment of advertising expenses in core businesses such as engage and AMBI.

As a result of the above, operating income was ¥9,633 million (up 24.0% year on year). Ordinary income was ¥10,138 million (up 27.7% year on year) mainly due to gain on investments in partnership, and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥6,628 million (up 89.3% year on year).

(Unit: Million yen) Prior Fiscal Year Current Fiscal Year Change Percent change (%) (From April 1, 2020 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021) to March 31, 2022) Net Sales 42,725 54,544 11,819 27.7% Operating Income 7,771 9,633 1,861 24.0% Ordinary Income 7,939 10,138 2,199 27.7% Profit Attributable to 3,502 6,628 3,126 89.3% Owners of Parent

2) Summary of Major Businesses (Managerial accounting basis)

(Unit: Million yen) Prior Fiscal Year Current Fiscal Year Percent change (%) Net Sales (From April 1, 2020 (From April 1, 2021 Change to March 31, 2021) to March 31, 2022) Domestic Job Board 21,774 29,460 7,686 35.3% Domestic Permanent 9,385 9,649 264 2.8% Recruitment Overseas 8,011 10,975 2,963 37.0% HR-Tech 1,215 3,920 2,705 222.6% Other Business/ 2,694 976 -1,718 -63.8% Subsidiaries

The difference between the combined net sales of each business and the consolidated net sales is attributable to the adjustment made among the businesses and consolidated adjustments.

(Domestic Job Board)

Hiring demand, which had declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, recovered moderately in the Domestic Job Board. In the full-time employment domain, unit price of postings rose in mainly client companies with large hiring budgets, and the number of job openings increased as client companies resumed hiring. In addition, hiring demand for high-class staff such as specialists and those in managerial positions increased to a level that exceeded the pre-COVID-19 level. While the supply-demand balance in the overall recruitment market is gradually becoming tight, net sales increased significantly as the Company has been strengthening acquisition of job seekers through active investment in advertising expenses.

As a result of the above, net sales of Domestic Job Board amounted to ¥29,460 million up 35.3% year on year.

(Domestic Permanent Recruitment)

Hiring demand for high-class staff continued to be solid and net sales increased steadily. As for young people, or those with potential, hiring demand for those without experience recovered in all industries and job types against

-5-