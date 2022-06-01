en japan : 〔Delayed〕Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022, Earnings Announcement (Consolidated)

Scheduled date for submission of Securities Report
June 29, 2022
Preparation of Summary Supplementary Explanatory Materials
Yes
Earnings Briefing
Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)
(Figures rounded down to nearest million yen)
1. FY Ended March 2022 Consolidated Earnings (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages indicate percent change from the prior fiscal year)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit Attributable to
Owners of Parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
FYE 03/2022
54,544
27.7
9,633
24.0
10,138
27.7
6,628
89.3
FYE 03/2021
42,725
-24.8
7,771
-29.4
7,939
-28.2
3,502
-50.9
(Note) Comprehensive income FYE 03/2022: 7,242 million yen (115.7%) FYE 03/2021: 3,357 million yen (-52.3%)
EPS
Fully Diluted EPS
ROE
Ordinary Income
Operating Income to
to Total Assets
Net Sales
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
FYE 03/2022
147.71
147.38
17.2
19.7
17.7
FYE 03/2021
78.19
77.96
9.5
16.1
18.2
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per Share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
FYE 03/2022
56,215
41,160
72.2
903.89
FYE 03/2021
46,644
36,856
77.8
810.66
(Reference) Equity
FYE 03/2022
40,603 million yen
FYE 03/2021
36,311 million yen
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Net Cash Provided by
Net Cash Provided by
Net Cash Provided by
Cash and Cash
(Used in) Operating
(Used in) Investing
(Used in) Financing
Equivalents
Activities
Activities
Activities
at End of Period
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
FYE 03/2022
11,453
-3,086
-1,813
33,389
FYE 03/2021
5,652
-2,150
-4,983
26,835
2. Dividends
Annual Dividend
Total
Dividend
Dividend to
Dividend
Payout Ratio
Net Asset Ratio
1st
2nd
3rd
Year End
Total
Amount
Quarter-end
Quarter-end
Quarter-end
(Full year)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
FYE 03/2021
－
0.00
－
37.10
37.10
1,750
47.5
4.5
FYE 03/2022
－
0.00
－
70.10
70.10
3,314
47.5
8.2
FYE 03/2023
－
0.00
－
70.10
70.10
－
(projected)
3. FY Ending March 2023 Projected Consolidated Operating Results (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (Percentages indicate percent change from the prior fiscal year)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit Attributable to
EPS
Owners of Parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
62,000
13.7
3,085
-68.0
3,086
-69.6
2,118
-68.0
47.20
Notes
Change in major subsidiaries during the fiscal year under review (Change in specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation): No
Addition (Name):
None
Exclusion (Name)
None
(2) Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, or restatement due to correction
Yes
a.
Changes in accounting policy accompanying amendment of accounting principles:
b.
Changes in accounting policy other than "a.":
No
c.
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
d.
Restatement due to correction:
No
Number of shares issued (common share)
a. Number of shares issued at fiscal year-end (including treasury shares)
FYE 03/2022 49,716,000 shares
FYE 03/2021
49,716,000 shares
Number of shares of treasury share at fiscal year-end
FYE 03/2022 4,795,377 shares
FYE 03/2021
4,923,672 shares
Average number of shares issued during the period
FYE 03/2022 44,874,206 shares
FYE 03/2021
44,791,225 shares
(Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Operating Results
1. FYE 03/2022 Non-Consolidated Earnings (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages indicate percent change from the prior fiscal year)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
FYE 03/2022
35,281
31.1
7,393
8.8
10,292
52.2
7,341
138.2
FYE 03/2021
26,919
-28.9
6,792
-30.1
6,763
-30.6
3,082
-52.6
EPS
Fully Diluted EPS
Yen
Yen
FYE 03/2022
163.61
163.24
FYE 03/2021
68.83
68.62
(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per Share
FYE 03/2022
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
51,347
41,496
80.6
921.00
FYE 03/2021
45,565
36,698
80.2
816.26
(Reference) Equity
FYE 03/2022
41,372 million yen
FYE 03/2021
36,562 million yen
[This Earnings Announcement [under Japanese GAAP] is outside the scope of audits by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.]
[Explanation regarding appropriate use of operating results projections and other special notes]
Forward-looking statements including projected operating results contained in this report and supplementary materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed as rational, and are not intended to guarantee achievements by the Company. Actual results may differ significantly from such projections due to various factors.
Attachments Table of Contents
1. Overview of Operating Results............................................................................................................................................................
5
(1)
Overview of Operating Results for the Current Fiscal Year ......................................................................................................
5
(2)
Overview of Financial Position for the Current Fiscal Year......................................................................................................
6
(3)
Overview of Cash Flows for the Current Fiscal Year................................................................................................................
7
(4)
Business Outlook ......................................................................................................................................................................
7
(5)
Material Events Relating to the Going Concern Assumption....................................................................................................
8
2. Basic Approach to the Selection of Accounting Standards ..................................................................................................................
8
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes .............................................................................................................................
Overview of Operating Results for the Current Fiscal Year
1) Operating Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022
Net sales in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 increased to ¥54,544 million (up 27.7% year on year) mainly due to the steady recovery in the domestic job board and overseas businesses. Total costs increased to ¥44,911 million (up 28.5% year on year) due primarily to an increase in costs accompanied by higher sales in the IT-related temporary staffing business in India, strengthening of advertising on the domestic job board in line with the recovery of demand in job openings, and upfront investment of advertising expenses in core businesses such as engage and AMBI.
As a result of the above, operating income was ¥9,633 million (up 24.0% year on year). Ordinary income was ¥10,138 million (up 27.7% year on year) mainly due to gain on investments in partnership, and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥6,628 million (up 89.3% year on year).
(Unit: Million yen)
Prior Fiscal Year
Current Fiscal Year
Change
Percent change (%)
(From April 1, 2020
(From April 1, 2021
to March 31, 2021)
to March 31, 2022)
Net Sales
42,725
54,544
11,819
27.7%
Operating Income
7,771
9,633
1,861
24.0%
Ordinary Income
7,939
10,138
2,199
27.7%
Profit Attributable to
3,502
6,628
3,126
89.3%
Owners of Parent
2) Summary of Major Businesses (Managerial accounting basis)
(Unit: Million yen)
Prior Fiscal Year
Current Fiscal Year
Percent change (%)
Net Sales
(From April 1, 2020
(From April 1, 2021
Change
to March 31, 2021)
to March 31, 2022)
Domestic Job Board
21,774
29,460
7,686
35.3%
Domestic Permanent
9,385
9,649
264
2.8%
Recruitment
Overseas
8,011
10,975
2,963
37.0%
HR-Tech
1,215
3,920
2,705
222.6%
Other Business/
2,694
976
-1,718
-63.8%
Subsidiaries
The difference between the combined net sales of each business and the consolidated net sales is attributable to the adjustment made among the businesses and consolidated adjustments.
(Domestic Job Board)
Hiring demand, which had declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, recovered moderately in the Domestic Job Board. In the full-time employment domain, unit price of postings rose in mainly client companies with large hiring budgets, and the number of job openings increased as client companies resumed hiring. In addition, hiring demand for high-class staff such as specialists and those in managerial positions increased to a level that exceeded the pre-COVID-19 level. While the supply-demand balance in the overall recruitment market is gradually becoming tight, net sales increased significantly as the Company has been strengthening acquisition of job seekers through active investment in advertising expenses.
As a result of the above, net sales of Domestic Job Board amounted to ¥29,460 million up 35.3% year on year.
(Domestic Permanent Recruitment)
Hiring demand for high-class staff continued to be solid and net sales increased steadily. As for young people, or those with potential, hiring demand for those without experience recovered in all industries and job types against
