Enable Midstream Partners LP : Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Some of the information in this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition, or forecasts of future events. Words such as "could," "will," "should," "may," "assume," "forecast," "position," "predict," "strategy," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "budget," "potential," or "continue," and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained
in this presentation include our expectations of plans, strategies, objectives, growth and anticipated financial and operational performance, including our 2020 outlook presented in our first quarter 2020 financial results press release dated May 6, 2020, as updated by this presentation. In particular, our statements with respect to continuity plans and preparedness measures we have implemented in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its expected impact on our business, operations, earnings and results are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be affected by assumptions used or by known or unknown risks or uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed.
A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, when considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in this presentation, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (March 31 Quarterly Reports), and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019 (Annual Report). Those risk factors and other factors noted throughout this presentation and in our March 31 Quarterly Report and Annual Report could cause our actual results to differ materially from those disclosed in any forward-looking statement. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted interest expense, Distributable cash flow (DCF) and Distribution coverage ratio are not financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Enable has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation based on information in its consolidated financial statements.
Gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted interest expense, DCF and Distribution coverage ratio are supplemental financial measures that management and external users of Enable's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies may use, to assess:
Enable's operating performance as compared to those of other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis;
The ability of Enable's assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to its partners;
Enable's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and
The viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.
This presentation includes a reconciliation of Gross margin to total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF to net income attributable to limited partners, Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities and Adjusted interest expense to interest expense, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as applicable, for each of the periods indicated. Distribution coverage ratio is a financial performance measure used by management to reflect the relationship between Enable's financial operating performance and cash distributions. Enable believes that the presentation of Gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted interest expense, DCF and Distribution coverage ratio provides information useful to investors in assessing its financial condition and results of operations. Gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted interest expense, DCF and Distribution coverage ratio should not be considered as alternatives to net income, operating income, revenue, cash flow from operating activities, interest expense or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted interest expense, DCF and Distribution coverage ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Additionally, because Gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted interest expense, DCF and Distribution coverage ratio may be defined differently by other companies in Enable's industry, Enable's definitions of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.
Business Highlights
As of Sept. 1, 2020, all wells that were shut-in due to depressed commodity prices have been brought back online
Recently received the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission's (FERC) Environmental Assessment for the
Gulf Run Pipeline, a key milestone for the project
Released Enable's inaugural sustainability report, highlighting the partnership's commitment to transparency and sustainable business practices
COVID-19safety protocols remain in place; continue to monitor local, state and federal guidelines and recommendations from health organizations to ensure the safety of our employees, customers and communities
Continue to benefit from significant scale, diversified assets, integrated systems, unique market solutions and a strong base of firm, demand-driven transportation and storage contracts
