Enable Midstream Partners LP : to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) announced today that members of its senior management are scheduled to meet with investors at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 MUFG Oil & Gas Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020

on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

The presentation materials used at these conferences will be available for download on the investor page of Enable's website at https://investors.enablemidstream.com.

ABOUT ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable's assets include approximately 14,000 miles of natural gas, crude oil, condensate and produced water gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of natural gas processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50 percent), approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines and seven natural gas storage facilities comprising 84.5 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. For more information, visit https://enablemidstream.com.

