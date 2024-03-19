Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2024) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a leading provider of photonics semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for datacom, telecom, automotive and industrial automation applications, is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special shareholders' meeting held on March 7, 2024 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, each of the matters described in the management information circular of the Company dated January 30, 2024 (the "Circular") were overwhelmingly approved by the shareholders of the Company, being:

the adoption of a resolution of the majority of disinterested shareholders of the Company approving Pinnacle Island LP as a new "Control Person" (for purposes of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange);

the adoption of a resolution of the majority of disinterested shareholders of the Company to amend and restate the convertible debenture issued to Pinnacle Island LP;

the election of Mr. Louis De Jong, Mr. Derek J. Burney, Mr. Daniel Huff and Mr. Oded Tal as the directors of Company; and

the reappointment of MNP LLP as the auditor of the Company,

each as more particularly described in the Circular, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile.

Following the meeting, Mr. Derek J. Burney was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, who replaces Mr. Derek H. Burney who did not stand for re-election at the Meeting.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company, the management team and the staff of Enablence, I would like to thank Mr. Derek J. Burney for his valued contributions and commitment to Enablence over his years of service," said Mr. Louis De Jong, Director, and Chair of the Audit Committee of Enablence. "We wish Mr. Derek J. Burney all the best in his future endeavours."

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA). The Company designs, manufactures, and sells optical components, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLC), LiDAR and AI technologies on silicon-based chips. Enablence products support a broad range of customers in the multi-billion, datacenter, telecom, automotive, and industrial automation industries. Enablence operates a wafer fab in Fremont, California, with design centers in Canada and China supported by sales and marketing operations worldwide.

For more information visit: www.enablence.com.

For more information, contact:

Todd Haugen, CEO

Enablence Technologies Inc.

+1 (510) 226-8900

todd.haugen@enablence.com

Ali Mahdavi, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

am@spinnakercmi.com

