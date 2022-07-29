Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enact Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACT   US29249E1091

ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.

(ACT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
23.04 USD   +0.57%
07/29Proposed U.S. corporate tax hike won't save global minimum tax deal
RE
07/29Calif. can't impose 'sprawling' enviro regs on Tribes' casino plans
RE
07/29World Bank says no new plans for financing for Sri Lanka
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Abortion ban passes West Virginia senate, heads back to house

07/29/2022 | 10:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protest during a special session debating on banning abortion, in Indianapolis

(Reuters) - The Republican-controlled West Virginia senate on Friday passed a bill that would be the first to restrict abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled there is no constitutional right to the procedure.

But instead of now going to the governor who has indicated he would sign it, the bill must return to the house, where it passed earlier this week, to reconcile a Senate amendment stripping the possibility of prison time for doctors who perform abortions outside narrow exemptions.

Several senators expressed concern about the state's ability to attract doctors if they could be hit with prison time for medical decisions they might make. Doctors could still have their licenses to practice revoked if found to violate the ban.

Thirteen other Republican-controlled states previously passed so-called trigger laws intending to enact bans of most abortions after the June 24 decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

West Virginia still had a law on its books from the 1800s that banned abortions except where a pregnant person's life was at risk, but a state judge earlier this month blocked officials from enforcing it.

In response, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice ordered lawmakers back from recess for an emergency session.

Abortions are legal at West Virginia's lone abortion clinic up to 20 weeks post-fertilization. The bill would ban abortions except in the case of a serious threat to the life of a pregnant woman or of a fetus that is not medically viable.

It also makes exceptions for rape or incest up to eight weeks of pregnancy for an adult and up to 14 weeks for a minor if the victim can show they have reported the assault to law enforcement.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Additional reporting by Nate Raymond and Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Lincoln Feast.)

By Jonathan Allen


© Reuters 2022
All news about ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
07/29Proposed U.S. corporate tax hike won't save global minimum tax deal
RE
07/29Calif. can't impose 'sprawling' enviro regs on Tribes' casino plans
RE
07/29World Bank says no new plans for financing for Sri Lanka
RE
07/22Wheat Plunges Following Russia-Ukraine Deal Signing -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
07/22Enact Receives Ratings Upgrade from Moody's
GL
07/22Enact Receives Ratings Upgrade from Moody's
AQ
07/21Justice Kagan warns U.S. Supreme Court must maintain public confidence
RE
07/20ADRs End Lower; Valneva, Tokio Marine Trade Actively
DJ
07/19Corn, soybeans ease for 2nd day on forecasts of favourable U.S. weather
RE
07/19Italy faces parliamentary showdown on government survival
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 072 M - -
Net income 2022 567 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,62x
Yield 2022 4,11%
Capitalization 3 752 M 3 752 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 503
Free-Float 18,3%
Chart ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Enact Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 23,04 $
Average target price 25,57 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rohit Gupta Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hardin Dean Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dominic James Addesso Chairman
Brian Gould Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
John D. Fisk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.11.47%3 731
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-11.20%39 998
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.22.45%39 238
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.44%36 959
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-1.62%31 827
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION11.36%25 034