Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enact Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACT   US29249E1091

ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.

(ACT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
23.75 USD   +0.59%
02:41pBiden comes under pressure over expected easing of U.S. asylum rules
RE
12/15Tunisia's Saied unpicks 'Arab spring' democracy
RE
12/14U.S. Senate passes bill to bar federal employees from using TikTok on government-owned devices
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden comes under pressure over expected easing of U.S. asylum rules

12/18/2022 | 02:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Migrants released by CBP out on the street in El Paso

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, on Sunday pressed Democratic President Joe Biden to take action to manage an expected wave of asylum seekers at America's southern border when COVID-era restrictions are set to end this week.

U.S. border cities are bracing for an influx of asylum seekers after a U.S. judge in November moved to strike down a policy enacted by the Trump administration in 2020 that has allowed migration authorities to rapidly send asylum seekers back to Mexico and other countries.

The policy, known as Title 42, is due to end on Dec. 21, and thousands of asylum seekers have been lining up at the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of the easing of restrictions.

On Saturday, the west Texas border city of El Paso declared a state of emergency, citing hundreds of migrants sleeping on the streets in cold temperatures and the thousands being apprehended every day.

"It's a very dire situation," U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales of Texas, a Republican, told CBS's "Face the Nation".

Gonzales called on Biden to revive past policies that tried to speed up asylum review and expedite deportations.

U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar, a Democrat who also represents Texas, urged Biden to enact a policy requiring people to only request asylum at official border crossing points.

"And if they don't follow that pathway they need to go back," Cuellar told "Face the Nation".

Republicans made calls for tighter immigration policies a key message in their 2022 midterm election campaigns.

After winning a narrow majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in November, some Republican lawmakers are calling for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for what they see as a failure of border policy under Biden.

One of the loudest Republican voices for tighter border policy, Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, on Sunday told ABC news the end of Title 42 would bring "total chaos."

While Gonzales, the Republican lawmaker, said America was poised to receive a "hurricane of migrants," the Biden administration has pushed back at arguments that ending Title 42 amounted to an opening of U.S. borders to illegal immigrants.

"These aren't people who are attempting to illegally cross the border," Keisha Lance Bottoms, a White House aide, said on "Face the Nation". "These are people who are presenting themselves, asking that they be processed in accordance with the laws of the United States."

Still, pressure appeared to be growing on the Biden administration, even within his own party. U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, also appearing on "Face the Nation," urged Biden to ask for an extension of Title 42.

"The president needs to find a way," Manchin said.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Mary Milliken and Bill Berkrot)

By Jason Lange


© Reuters 2022
All news about ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
02:41pBiden comes under pressure over expected easing of U.S. asylum rules
RE
12/15Tunisia's Saied unpicks 'Arab spring' democracy
RE
12/14U.S. Senate passes bill to bar federal employees from using TikTok on government-owned ..
RE
12/13Serbian PM sees no chance for reviving Rio Tinto lithium project
RE
12/13Alabama, Utah become the latest U.S. states to ban TikTok on state devices
RE
12/12Colombia's central bank set for December rate hike, under pressure for more
RE
12/09Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp. Plans Liquidation
DJ
12/08Explainer-What happens to Peru's former president Castillo now?
RE
12/07Republican bid to transform elections heard at SCOTUS
RE
12/07Bank of Canada increases rates by 50 bps, says hikes may be over
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 087 M - -
Net income 2022 702 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,52x
Yield 2022 6,48%
Capitalization 3 868 M 3 868 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 503
Free-Float -
Chart ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Enact Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 23,75 $
Average target price 26,71 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rohit Gupta Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hardin Dean Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dominic James Addesso Chairman
Brian Gould Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
John D. Fisk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.14.90%3 868
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.10.04%46 488
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES16.86%42 839
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.32.75%41 620
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.44%34 793
SAMPO OYJ9.37%26 329