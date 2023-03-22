Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enact Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACT   US29249E1091

ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.

(ACT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:38:55 2023-03-22 pm EDT
22.09 USD   -1.14%
03:31pEnact Announces Integration with Blend to Digitally Enhance the Mortgage Application Process
GL
03/14Insider Buy: Enact Holdings
MT
03/09GSEs Confirm Satisfaction of the GSE Conditions and Lifting of the GSE Restrictions
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enact Announces Integration with Blend to Digitally Enhance the Mortgage Application Process

03/22/2023 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enact Rate Quotes Now Available in Blend

RALEIGH, N.C., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact) a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries announced today that they have integrated with Blend, a leading provider of digital banking and mortgage solutions.

Through Blend’s digital mortgage platform, lenders can quickly and easily access rate quotes for private mortgage insurance (PMI). This ability to order PMI rate quotes without leaving the Blend platform creates a seamless and more efficient experience for the lender, as they are working directly through technology they already know and use.

“Enact is committed to providing an exceptional experience for all of our customers, and integrations with technology platforms are an integral component of that,” said Neenu Kainth, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Enact, “Each of our customers has different technological needs, and partnering with companies like Blend allows us to support our customers in the environments that work best for them.”

”We look forward to creating more seamless PMI rate-quoting experiences for mortgage lenders to deliver consumers a superior borrower experience,” said Erik Wrobel, head of product at Blend. “This integration partnership is another step in the direction of improving financial access and transparency to all consumers.”

Blend’s cloud banking platform is used by more than 300 clients, and processes more than $5 billion in loans each day.

About Enact Holdings, Inc.
Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Blend
Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers— from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend's platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.


All news about ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
03:31pEnact Announces Integration with Blend to Digitally Enhance the Mortgage Application Pr..
GL
03/14Insider Buy: Enact Holdings
MT
03/09GSEs Confirm Satisfaction of the GSE Conditions and Lifting of the GSE Restrictions
GL
03/09GSEs Confirm Satisfaction of the GSE Conditions and Lifting of the GSE Restrictions
AQ
03/08Enact Mortgage Insurance Completes XOL Reinsurance Transaction as Part of its Diversifi..
GL
03/08Enact Mortgage Insurance Completes XOL Reinsurance Transaction as Part of its Diversifi..
AQ
03/07Enact Announces Integration with Polly's Product and Pricing Engine
GL
03/02Enact Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
03/02Enact Welcomes Jerome Upton to its Board of Directors
GL
03/02Enact Welcomes Jerome Upton to its Board of Directors
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 124 M - -
Net income 2023 512 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,08x
Yield 2023 6,43%
Capitalization 3 631 M 3 631 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 496
Free-Float 18,3%
Chart ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Enact Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 22,34 $
Average target price 26,43 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rohit Gupta Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hardin Dean Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dominic James Addesso Chairman
Brian Gould Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
John D. Fisk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.-7.38%3 631
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-8.40%39 862
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-9.73%38 512
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-18.96%37 784
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-17.01%29 635
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.7.06%24 803
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer