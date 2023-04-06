Advanced search
    ACT   US29249E1091

ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.

(ACT)
03:59:50 2023-04-06 pm EDT
22.94 USD   +0.66%
04:21pEnact to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call May 4th
GL
04:20pEnact to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call May 4th
AQ
04/03Enact Announces Integration with Vesta's Loan Origination System
GL
Enact to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call May 4th

04/06/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
RALEIGH, N.C., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact) announced it will issue its first quarter earnings release after the market closes on May 3, 2023. Enact will host a conference call to review first quarter 2023 financial results on May 4, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Enact’s earnings release, summary presentation and financial supplement will be available through the company's website, https://ir.enactmi.com/, at the time of their release to the public.

Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking here to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended to join at least 15 minutes in advance, although you may register ahead of the call and dial in at any time during the call. If you wish to join the call but do not plan to ask questions, a live webcast of the event will be available on our website, https://ir.enactmi.com/news-and-events/events.

The webcast also will be archived on the company’s website for one year.

About Enact Holdings, Inc.
Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 124 M - -
Net income 2023 512 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,23x
Yield 2023 6,30%
Capitalization 3 695 M 3 695 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,29x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 496
Free-Float 18,4%
Chart ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Enact Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 22,79 $
Average target price 26,43 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rohit Gupta Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hardin Dean Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dominic James Addesso Chairman
Brian Gould Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
John D. Fisk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.-5.51%3 695
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-10.06%39 528
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-10.72%38 481
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-20.56%36 859
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-15.28%30 251
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION1.40%25 722
