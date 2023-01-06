Advanced search
ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.

(ACT)
2023-01-06
24.35 USD   +2.48%
04:17pEnact to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call February 7th
04:16pEnact to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call February 7th
03:02pU.S. likely headed for economic 'soft landing' -White House's Boushey
Enact to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call February 7th

01/06/2023
RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact) announced it will issue its fourth quarter earnings release after the market closes on February 6, 2023. Enact will host a conference call to review fourth quarter 2022 financial results on February 7, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Enact’s earnings release, summary presentation and financial supplement will be available through the company's website, https://ir.enactmi.com/, at the time of their release to the public.

Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking here to obtain your dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended to join at least 15 minutes in advance, although you may register ahead of the call and dial in at any time during the call. If you wish to join the call but do not plan to ask questions, a live webcast of the event will be available on our website, https://ir.enactmi.com/news-and-events/events.

The webcast also will be archived on the company’s website for one year.

About Enact Holdings, Inc.
Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 087 M - -
Net income 2022 702 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,53x
Yield 2022 6,47%
Capitalization 3 869 M 3 869 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 503
Free-Float 18,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 23,76 $
Average target price 26,57 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Rohit Gupta Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hardin Dean Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dominic James Addesso Chairman
Brian Gould Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
John D. Fisk Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.0.87%3 869
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.0.43%47 187
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.14%43 952
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.96%41 646
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION2.48%36 954
SAMPO OYJ-0.18%26 366