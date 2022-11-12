Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enact Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACT   US29249E1091

ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.

(ACT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
25.75 USD   -1.27%
01:43pGlobal debt levels rose 'substantially' in 2021 - World Bank's Malpass
RE
11/11United Airlines to Reportedly Give Pilots 5% Pay Raise Ahead of Schedule
MT
11/10U.S. judge declares Biden's student debt relief plan unlawful
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global debt levels rose 'substantially' in 2021 - World Bank's Malpass

11/12/2022 | 01:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: World Bank President David Malpass holds a news conference at the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Debt levels among low- and middle-income countries rose sharply in 2021, with China accounting for 66% of lending by official bilateral creditors, World Bank President David Malpass said, underscoring the need to reduce the debt of poorer countries.

The World Bank's annual report on global debt statistics, due out next month, makes clear that private sector creditors also needed to participate in debt reductions, Malpass told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

The Group of 20 major economies and the Paris Club of official creditors created a common framework for debt treatments in late 2020 to help countries weather the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, but its implementation has been halting.

The creditors of Chad reached the first agreement negotiated under the framework this week, but it leaves the country's longer-term debt sustainability in question because it does not include actual debt reduction, Malpass warned on Friday.

The World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and Western officials have become increasingly vocal about their frustration with China, now the world's biggest official bilateral creditor, and private sector lenders for not moving forward more quickly.

Preliminary data released by the World Bank in June showed the external debt stock of low- and middle-income countries rose, on average, 6.9% in 2021 to $9.3 trillion, outpacing the 5.3% growth seen in 2020.

Malpass said the bank's forthcoming International Debt Statistics report was troubling, but gave no specific numbers.

"It shows that the amount of debt grew substantially ... and the amount owed to China is some 66% of the total for the official bilateral creditors," he said, adding that Chinese entities were also big commercial creditors.

"The report makes clear that debt reduction needs to extend broadly to include the private sector and China," Malpass said, adding that the overall debt issue would be a big topic at the upcoming meeting of G20 leaders.

"There will be a recognition of the severity of the problem," Malpass said, although he said there had been "little uptake" of his push for an immediate freeze in debt payments when countries sought relief under the G20 common framework and other reforms aimed at speeding up debt restructuring efforts.

IMF and World Bank officials say 25% of emerging market and developing economies are in or near debt distress, and the number rises to 60% for low- and middle-income countries. Climate shocks, interest rate increases and inflation had heightened pressures on economies still recovering from COVID.

Malpass said China had been a reluctant player in the slow-moving process to date. "They're mostly an observer," he said.

Malpass also called for faster work on a debt restructuring for Zambia, which first requested help under the common framework in early 2021.

"There's an urgency to getting it done so that the debt reduction can occur and Zambia can begin attracting the new investment that's needed," he said.

For both Chad and Zambia, it was critical to speed up the process and enact real debt reductions, he said. "The longer the process goes on, the harder it is for the for the country and the people in the country to get back on their feet."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2022
All news about ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
01:43pGlobal debt levels rose 'substantially' in 2021 - World Bank's Malpass
RE
11/11United Airlines to Reportedly Give Pilots 5% Pay Raise Ahead of Schedule
MT
11/10U.S. judge declares Biden's student debt relief plan unlawful
RE
11/10LONDON MARKET OPEN: Centrica helps FTSE 100 outperform ahead of US CP..
AN
11/09Ukraine minister: Blackouts could lead to bigger GDP contraction in 202..
RE
11/09Analysis-Power vacuum adds to risks for crisis-hit Lebanon
RE
11/07Poland's Foreign Exchange Reserves Edge Up in October
MT
11/04ENACT HOLDINGS, INC. Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
11/03ENACT HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
11/03JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Enact Holdings to $27 From $26, Maintains Neutral Rati..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 084 M - -
Net income 2022 708 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,00x
Yield 2022 5,97%
Capitalization 4 193 M 4 193 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 503
Free-Float 18,3%
Chart ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Enact Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 25,75 $
Average target price 26,71 $
Spread / Average Target 3,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rohit Gupta Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hardin Dean Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dominic James Addesso Chairman
Brian Gould Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
John D. Fisk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.24.58%4 193
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.6.21%44 869
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES16.17%42 588
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.32.24%40 662
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.27%35 032
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION17.83%25 543