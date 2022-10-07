Lebanese banks close again after holdups by depositors seeking their own money

BEIRUT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Lebanese banks have
unanimously decided to close their doors to clients indefinitely
after a series of holdups by depositors seeking funds frozen in
the banking system because of the country's financial meltdown,
two bankers told Reuters.
Banks will continue urgent operations for clients and
back-office services for businesses, the bankers said, but
front-office services will remain suspended after more than a
dozen holdups in less than a month.
Banks closed for about a week last month in similar
circumstances, but reopened at the beginning of October to allow
employees to withdraw salaries.
Lebanon's banks association has previously called on the
government to enact formal capital controls to replace the
informal controls banks adopted in 2019, but parliament has
repeatedly failed to pass the law.
The government has made little progress towards reforms
that would unlock an International Monetary Fund bailout to help
ease a crisis caused by decades of wasteful spending and
corruption.
Now in its third year, Lebanon's financial meltdown has
sunk the currency by more than 90%, spread poverty, paralysed
the financial system and frozen depositors out of their savings
in Lebanon's most destabilising crisis since the 1975-90 civil
war.
(Reporting by Timour Azhari
Editing by David Goodman and Nick Macfie)