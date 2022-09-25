Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enact Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACT   US29249E1091

ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.

(ACT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
22.53 USD   -1.62%
09/22SEC Backs Chairman's Testimony on Revisiting Payment-for-Order-Flow Rules
DJ
09/22Brokerages jump on report SEC stops short of banning PFOF deals
RE
09/22Brokerages jump on report SEC stops short of banning PFOF deals
RE
Lebanon's banks to reopen on Monday - statement

09/25/2022 | 06:31am EDT
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's banks will reopen on Monday, the banking association said, after five days of closure following a wave of holdups in the country by depositors seeking access to their frozen savings.

The association said in a statement on Sunday that the decision to reopen "was taken after consideration of the current difficult security conditions and the need to maintain the safety of customers and employees alike, in the absence of adequate protection by the state".

It added each bank would determine its own channels for banking operations with commercial and educational institutions, and the health care sector amongst others.

A top Lebanese banker on Friday criticised politicians for failing to enact a capital control law, saying this was the way to avoid bank raids by savers demanding funds from frozen accounts and to stop banks' "discretionary practices".

The holdups reflect savers' desperation three years after Lebanon's financial system collapsed due to decades of state corruption and waste, and unsustainable financial policies.

The government has agreed neither a financial recovery plan nor enacted reforms deemed vital to get Lebanon out of the crisis. While the government says it is committed to reforms, the International Monetary Fund says progress remains very slow.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari; Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by David Clarke, Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 079 M - -
Net income 2022 657 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,60x
Yield 2022 6,70%
Capitalization 3 669 M 3 669 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 503
Free-Float 18,3%
Chart ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Enact Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 22,53 $
Average target price 26,71 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rohit Gupta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hardin Dean Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Dominic James Addesso Chairman
Brian Gould Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
John D. Fisk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.9.00%3 669
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-12.47%37 846
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.23.83%37 004
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.61%36 897
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION8.77%34 495
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION20.01%25 500