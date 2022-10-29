Advanced search
    ACT   US29249E1091

ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.

(ACT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
25.75 USD   +2.34%
Tunisia to start difficult economic reforms soon - cbank governor

10/29/2022 | 11:05am EDT
Tunisia's Central Bank governor Marouane El Abassi attends a news conference in Tunis

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia will soon enact difficult economic reforms that have been delayed for years, the central bank governor said on Saturday, adding that financial authorities were trying to keep the dinar currency stable.

Tunisia this month reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $1.9 billion rescue package that could be finalised in December.

Tunisia has been in need of international help for months as it grapples with a crisis in public finances that has raised fears it may default on debt and has contributed to shortages of food and fuel.

The IMF agreement is also critical to unlock bilateral aid from country donors that want reassurance Tunisia will put its finances on a more sustainable footing.

The reforms are expected to include reducing food and energy subsidies, in addition to reforming public companies and reducing public sector wages in real terms, according government officials.

?"?In times of crisis, we find serious solutions. We did not take difficult reforms for years. During this period, we will,?"? Marouan Abassi, the central bank governor, told reporters.

He added that Tunisia aimed to keep the dinar stable and to give clarity to investors.

Opposition politicians and Tunisia's powerful UGTT labour union have warned of a "social explosion" if painful reforms are implemented.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 081 M - -
Net income 2022 649 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,47x
Yield 2022 5,86%
Capitalization 4 193 M 4 193 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 503
Free-Float 18,3%
Chart ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Enact Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 25,75 $
Average target price 25,71 $
Spread / Average Target -0,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rohit Gupta Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hardin Dean Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dominic James Addesso Chairman
Brian Gould Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
John D. Fisk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.24.58%4 193
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-0.11%43 192
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES16.32%42 642
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.24.16%36 021
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION7.43%34 163
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION25.95%26 640