Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enact Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACT   US29249E1091

ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.

(ACT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-23 pm EST
24.63 USD   +0.53%
01:40pUN committee urges China to free Xinjiang detainees, recommends reparations
RE
11/22OECD Expects UK to Fall Behind Other European Countries in Looming Global Economic Slowdown
MT
11/22UBS on Possible Impact of Strike on US Rail Companies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UN committee urges China to free Xinjiang detainees, recommends reparations

11/24/2022 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman cooks in her house next to the remnants of other houses, demolished as part of a building renovation campaign in the old district of Kashgar

GENEVA (Reuters) - A United Nations committee urged China on Thursday to release people held in detention facilities in its Xinjiang region and recommended that it provide victims with "remedies and reparation".

The committee's statement adds to pressure on China, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, to enact reforms following a report from the global body's human rights chief in August which said its treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslims may constitute crimes against humanity.

Rights groups accuse Beijing of abuses against Uyghurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic minority that numbers around 10 million in Xinjiang, including the mass use of forced labour in internment camps. China denies any rights abuses.

Its spokesperson at the diplomatic mission in Geneva, Liu Yuyin, said Beijing firmly opposes the U.N. committee's move, saying it "smears and slanders China's human rights situation based on disinformation fabricated by Western countries and anti-China separatist forces".

The 18-member committee regularly monitors countries' compliance with a 1965 international convention on racial discrimination which China and some 180 other countries are party to.

The committee said the "lack of improvement in the human rights situation in Xinjiang" spurred it to adopt the recommendations, known as a decision.

The document also called for China to "undertake a full review of its legal framework governing national security, counter terrorism and minority rights in (Xinjiang)" to ensure compliance with the convention.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
01:40pUN committee urges China to free Xinjiang detainees, recommends reparations
RE
11/22OECD Expects UK to Fall Behind Other European Countries in Looming Global Economic Slow..
MT
11/22UBS on Possible Impact of Strike on US Rail Companies
MT
11/21Japan finance minister urges swift adoption of more spending measures
RE
11/14U.S. Democrats aim at vote reform, gay marriage, debt ceiling in 'lame duck' Congress
RE
11/13Global debt levels rose 'substantially' in 2021 - World Bank's Malpass
RE
11/12Global debt levels rose 'substantially' in 2021 - World Bank's Malpass
RE
11/11United Airlines to Reportedly Give Pilots 5% Pay Raise Ahead of Schedule
MT
11/10U.S. judge declares Biden's student debt relief plan unlawful
RE
11/10LONDON MARKET OPEN: Centrica helps FTSE 100 outperform ahead of US CP..
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 084 M - -
Net income 2022 700 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,74x
Yield 2022 6,24%
Capitalization 4 011 M 4 011 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 503
Free-Float 18,3%
Chart ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Enact Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 24,63 $
Average target price 26,71 $
Spread / Average Target 8,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rohit Gupta Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hardin Dean Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dominic James Addesso Chairman
Brian Gould Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
John D. Fisk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.19.16%4 011
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.7.21%45 292
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES20.19%44 060
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.33.17%40 866
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION14.19%35 631
SAMPO OYJ9.71%25 936