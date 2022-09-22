Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enact Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACT   US29249E1091

ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.

(ACT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-21 pm EDT
23.21 USD    0.00%
09/19Enact Holdings Says Unit Secured $201 Million of Additional Excess of Loss Reinsurance Coverage
MT
09/19Enact Mortgage Insurance Completes XOL Reinsurance Transaction as Part of its Diversified Credit Risk Transfer Program
GL
09/19Enact Mortgage Insurance Completes XOL Reinsurance Transaction as Part of its Diversified Credit Risk Transfer Program
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

With an eye on the U.S. ballot box, Democrats to push policing bills on Thursday

09/22/2022 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building is lit at sunset in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats, accused by Republicans of being soft on crime, hope to burnish their crime-fighting credentials before the Nov. 8 midterm elections with a vote on Thursday on a major policing bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The "Invest to Protect Act" aims to beef up federal funding for community policing activities in smaller jurisdictions, which often lack the money for officer body cameras and "de-escalation" training aimed at avoiding death or injury during law enforcement activities.

Funds would help smaller police departments attract and retain officers and help local governments develop mental health programs to lower crime rates, including gun murders.

The party's progressive and moderate wings resolved differences on the proposals on Wednesday in the face of Republican accusations they were the "defund the police" party.

Prospects for the legislation were unclear in the Senate, split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, where 60 of the chamber's 100 votes would be needed for passage.

Congressional Democrats have yet to find a way to enact legislation making it easier to hold police departments and their officers accountable for the use of excessive force, especially against minorities.

Democratic voters have been clamoring for such laws.

"It doesn't take away the call for real accountability. This is not a substitute for that in any way," Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal said of the legislation being debated on Thursday.

Jayapal chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Representative Josh Gottheimer, the main sponsor of the bill, said it will ensure that local police departments "have what they need to recruit and retain the finest officers, to provide training and invest in providing mental health resources."

Jayapal said a key change in the bill reduced to 125, from 200, the maximum size of small police departments qualifying for federal funds under the bill.

The bill is part of a package of public safety legislation.

Three other bills will also get votes on Thursday - one that would make it easier for governments to create mental health emergency response units; one that would create federal grants for violence intervention programs; and one that would establish a Department of Justice program to train police departments on investigating shootings.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton and Richard Cowan; Additional reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Howard Goller)

By Moira Warburton


© Reuters 2022
All news about ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
09/19Enact Holdings Says Unit Secured $201 Million of Additional Excess of Loss Reinsurance ..
MT
09/19Enact Mortgage Insurance Completes XOL Reinsurance Transaction as Part of its Diversifi..
GL
09/19Enact Mortgage Insurance Completes XOL Reinsurance Transaction as Part of its Diversifi..
GL
09/19ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.(NASDAQGS : ACT) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
09/15NY Public Service Commision initiates act to decarbonise buildings
RE
09/14Factbox-Just how bad is Lebanon's economic crisis?
RE
09/12EU wants to assess media mergers for media pluralism, editorial independence
RE
09/11EXCLUSIVE : Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports - sources
RE
09/09Explainer-Republicans push to restrict mail-in voting ahead of U.S. November midterms
RE
09/08Fed Likely to Enact 75 Basis-Point Raise in September Amid Accelerated Growth, Labor Im..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 079 M - -
Net income 2022 657 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,77x
Yield 2022 6,51%
Capitalization 3 780 M 3 780 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 503
Free-Float 18,3%
Chart ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Enact Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 23,21 $
Average target price 26,71 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rohit Gupta Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hardin Dean Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dominic James Addesso Chairman
Brian Gould Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
John D. Fisk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.12.29%3 780
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-8.04%39 762
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES0.40%37 272
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.23.58%36 990
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION8.67%34 557
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION22.21%26 065