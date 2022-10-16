Advanced search
    ACT   US29249E1091

ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.

(ACT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
23.27 USD   -0.64%
01:33aXi says China will seek to lift birth rate in face of ageing population
RE
10/12ADRs End Mostly Lower; Philips, Barratt Developments Trade Actively
DJ
10/11Analysis-Brazil's new pro-gun lawmakers aim to advance Bolsonaro's firearms agenda
RE
Xi says China will seek to lift birth rate in face of ageing population

10/16/2022 | 01:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Resident pushes a wheelchair while holding a Chinese national flag at a care home for the elderly, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will enact policies to boost its birth rate, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday, as policymakers worry that an imminent decline in China's population could hurt the world's second-biggest economy.

"We will establish a policy system to boost birth rates and pursue a proactive national strategy in response to population ageing," Xi told some 2,300 delegates in a speech opening the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing.

Although China has 1.4 billion people, the most in the world, its births are set to fall to record lows this year, demographers say, dropping below 10 million from last year's 10.6 million babies - already down 11.5% from 2020.

The authorities imposed a one-child policy from 1980 to 2015, later switching to a three-child policy, acknowledging the nation is on the brink of a demographic downturn.

Its fertility rate of 1.16 in 2021 was below the 2.1 OECD standard for a stable population and among the lowest in the world.

Over the past year or so, authorities have introduced measures such as tax deductions, longer maternity leave, enhanced medical insurance, housing subsidies, extra money for a third child and a crackdown on expensive private tutoring.

Still, the desire among Chinese women to have children is the lowest in the world, a survey published in February by think-tank YuWa Population Research showed.

Demographers say measures taken so far are not enough. They cite high education costs, low wages and notoriously long working hours as issues that still need to be addressed, along with COVID-19 policies and economic growth concerns.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian, Additional reporting by David Stanway, Farah Master and Martin Quin Pollard; Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by William Mallard)

By Yew Lun Tian and Martin Quin Pollard


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 078 M - -
Net income 2022 654 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,81x
Yield 2022 6,49%
Capitalization 3 789 M 3 789 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 503
Free-Float 18,3%
Technical analysis trends ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 23,27 $
Average target price 26,14 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rohit Gupta Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hardin Dean Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dominic James Addesso Chairman
Brian Gould Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
John D. Fisk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.12.58%3 789
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES4.39%38 753
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-10.82%38 561
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION14.71%35 798
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.22.52%35 318
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.00%24 451