Enagás S A : 2023 First Quarter Results Presentation

On 28 February 2023, Enagás and Reganosa reached an agreement in which: Enagás acquired Reganosa's 130 km gas pipeline network for €54 M, and Reganosa bought 25% of the El Musel regasification plant in Gijón for €95 M.

The operation strengthened the Spanish Gas System .

Enagás became the developer for the Guitiriz- Zamora hydrogen pipeline scheduled for 2030.