Enagás S A : 2023 First Quarter Results Presentation
04/25/2023 | 03:08am EDT
1Q 2023 Results
25 April 2023
1Q2023 Results
1.1 Execution of the Strategic Plan
High level of Strategic Plan 2022 - 2030 execution
Morelos
TAP
On 24 April, Enagás completed thesale of its entire stake in the Mexican company Gasoducto de Morelos for ~$95 million.
This transaction represents anet capital gain of
~€40 million for Enagás.
This transaction is part of theasset rotation process announced by Enagás in its 2022-2030 Strategic Plan, whose strategic priorities are security of supply in Spain and Europe and decarbonisation.
On 27 January 2023, Enagás agreed toacquire a further 4% stake in TAP in addition to the 16% it already holds in TAP.
The final shareholding in TAP would be balanced with an equal shareholding of 20% of all partners.
Additional 4% stake investment: 168 million euros
In 2023TAP will contribute dividends to Enagás amounting to ~€70 M
TAP is included in the European Hydrogen Backbone(EHB)map and could be adapted for green hydrogen transport, thus contributing to Europe's decarbonisation goals
Note: The transaction is expected to be completed in H2 2023
4
Milestones
1Q2023
ESG
2023 Targets and
1Q2023 Results
01
02
03
04
1Q2023
Results
positioning
Conclusion
1.1 Execution of the Strategic Plan
High level of Strategic Plan 2022 - 2030 execution
Reganosa / El Musel
El Musel
On 28 February 2023, Enagás and Reganosa reached an agreementin which: Enagás acquired Reganosa's 130 km gas pipeline network for €54 M, and Reganosa bought 25% of the El Musel regasification plant in Gijón for €95 M.
The operation strengthened the Spanish Gas System.
Enagás became the developer for theGuitiriz- Zamora hydrogen pipeline scheduled for 2030.
It will allow the synergies of the two companies to be exploited and new opportunities for cooperation to be explored in order to contribute to security of supply and advance the decarbonisation goals of Spain and Europe.
Note: The transaction is expected to be completed in H2 2023
On 17 February, the El Musel terminal received theapproval of the unique economic regime as a plant for logistical use by the CNMC.
On 6 March, the capacity allocation process (Open Season) for logistics services of the plant began, awakening high interest from the involved operators
The terminal, which is part of the Government's More Energy Security Plan, will reinforce the security of European energy supply with its role as a logistics service provider with LNG unloading, storage and loading operations