Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Enagás, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENG   ES0130960018

ENAGÁS, S.A.

(ENG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:23:03 2023-04-25 am EDT
17.59 EUR   -1.80%
03:08aEnagás S A : 2023 First Quarter Results Presentation
PU
02:28aEnagás S A : Enagás advances in the fulfilment of its Strategic Plan and obtains results as planned
PU
02:08aEnagás S A : 2023 First Quarter Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enagás S A : 2023 First Quarter Results Presentation

04/25/2023 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1Q 2023 Results

25 April 2023

1Q2023 Results

Index

01

02

03

04

Milestones

1Q 2023

ESG

2023 Targets

1Q 2023

Results

positioning

and Conclusions

1Q2023 Results

01

1Q2023 Milestones

Milestones

1Q2023

ESG

2023 Targets and

1Q2023 Results

01

02

03

04

1Q2023

Results

positioning

Conclusion

1.1 Execution of the Strategic Plan

High level of Strategic Plan 2022 - 2030 execution

Morelos

TAP

  • On 24 April, Enagás completed the sale of its entire stake in the Mexican company Gasoducto de Morelos for ~$95 million.
  • This transaction represents a net capital gain of
    ~€40 million for Enagás.
  • This transaction is part of the asset rotation process announced by Enagás in its 2022-2030 Strategic Plan, whose strategic priorities are security of supply in Spain and Europe and decarbonisation.
  • On 27 January 2023, Enagás agreed to acquire a further 4% stake in TAP in addition to the 16% it already holds in TAP.
  • The final shareholding in TAP would be balanced with an equal shareholding of 20% of all partners.
  • Additional 4% stake investment: 168 million euros
  • In 2023 TAP will contribute dividends to Enagás amounting to ~€70 M
  • TAP is included in the European Hydrogen Backbone (EHB)map and could be adapted for green hydrogen transport, thus contributing to Europe's decarbonisation goals

Note: The transaction is expected to be completed in H2 2023

4

Milestones

1Q2023

ESG

2023 Targets and

1Q2023 Results

01

02

03

04

1Q2023

Results

positioning

Conclusion

1.1 Execution of the Strategic Plan

High level of Strategic Plan 2022 - 2030 execution

Reganosa / El Musel

El Musel

  • On 28 February 2023, Enagás and Reganosa reached an agreement in which: Enagás acquired Reganosa's 130 km gas pipeline network for €54 M, and Reganosa bought 25% of the El Musel regasification plant in Gijón for €95 M.
  • The operation strengthened the Spanish Gas System.
  • Enagás became the developer for the Guitiriz- Zamora hydrogen pipeline scheduled for 2030.
  • It will allow the synergies of the two companies to be exploited and new opportunities for cooperation to be explored in order to contribute to security of supply and advance the decarbonisation goals of Spain and Europe.

Note: The transaction is expected to be completed in H2 2023

  • On 17 February, the El Musel terminal received the approval of the unique economic regime as a plant for logistical use by the CNMC.
  • On 6 March, the capacity allocation process (Open Season) for logistics services of the plant began, awakening high interest from the involved operators
  • The terminal, which is part of the Government's More
    Energy Security Plan, will reinforce the security of European energy supply with its role as a logistics service provider with LNG unloading, storage and loading operations

5

Disclaimer

Enagas SA published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 07:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENAGÁS, S.A.
03:08aEnagás S A : 2023 First Quarter Results Presentation
PU
02:28aEnagás S A : Enagás advances in the fulfilment of its Strategic Plan and obtains results a..
PU
02:08aEnagás S A : 2023 First Quarter Results
PU
01:55aEnagas' first quarter net profit falls 21% from same period in 2022
RE
04/04Enagás S A : Rueda reaffirms Galicia's commitment to be a key player in the energy product..
PU
03/30Enagás S A : Resolutions adopted by the 2023 General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/30Enagás S A : Enagás publishes its 2022 Annual Report
PU
03/24Enagás S A : Enagás participates in the CEOE's biodiversity conference
PU
03/22Enagás S A : Major milestones in infrastructures and services in 2022
PU
03/02Enagás S A : Enagás begins the process of assigning logistics services at El Musel termina..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENAGÁS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 935 M 1 031 M 1 031 M
Net income 2023 311 M 343 M 343 M
Net Debt 2023 3 712 M 4 092 M 4 092 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,1x
Yield 2023 9,72%
Capitalization 4 678 M 5 157 M 5 157 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,97x
EV / Sales 2024 9,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 396
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart ENAGÁS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Enagás, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENAGÁS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 17,91 €
Average target price 16,82 €
Spread / Average Target -6,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luis Romero Urrestarazu Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Llardén Carratalá Executive Chairman
José Blanco López Independent Director
Cristobal José Gallego Castillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENAGÁS, S.A.15.36%5 157
ENBRIDGE INC.0.81%79 752
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.11.19%58 320
TC ENERGY CORPORATION1.69%41 442
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-2.54%39 490
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-9.03%36 967
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer