rotation, on track to meet annual targets in the high range of both metrics

Growth in EBITDA and Net profit in the first half of the year, excluding the impact of asset

Note 1: Includes the collection associated with the sale of the Morelos gas pipeline for €73 million.

FFO/ND 18.7%: FFO does not include the payment of taxes associated with the sales of GNL Quintero and Morelos for €72 M. The ratio does not include Rating Agencies' methodology adjustments.

Note 2: Incorporates the net capital gain from the closure of the sale of the Morelos gas pipeline for +€42.2M.

Note 1: Corresponds to the accounting loss on the sale of Tallgrass Energy and includes +€47M of translation differences, estimated at June 30, which will be recorded at the closing of the TGE sale transaction, updating the amount with the exchange rate at the closing of the transaction.

Solid financial structure and high liquidity position

(Data at June 30 before the sale of Tallgrass Energy)

Leverage and liquidity

EBITDA adjusted by dividends received from affiliates. FFO/ND 18.7%: FFO does not include the payment of taxes associated with the sales of GNL Quintero and Morelos for €72M. The ratio does not include Rating Agencies' methodology adjustments.

Debt type

The solid financial position of Enagás remains one of our strengths

Fixed rate debt at 90% including interest rate hedging instruments

Sustainability

Enagás maintains its leadership in the main sustainability indices, notably the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, in which it remains for the 16th consecutive year, with one of the highest scores in its sector and the Top 5% S&P Global ESG Score 2023. It has also been included on the CDP A List for Climate Change for the fourth year running, and it maintains the highest ESG rating in its sector in the FTSE4Good sustainability index.

Enagás is a world leader in its sector in Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index and is positioned in the Top 20 of the Equileap ranking of leading companies in gender equality. Enagás has been awarded the highest excellence level (A+) in its certification as an EFR Family- Responsible Company, a leader in work-life balance. Furthermore, Enagás has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a 2024 Top Employers Spain company.

Enagás has defined its decarbonisation path to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 with emission reduction targets aligned with the 1.5ºC temperature increase scenario. Since 2014, Enagás has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 50%. It has also established the commitment of positive impact on nature and has adhered to the new Pact for biodiversity and natural capital, promoted by the Spanish Business and Biodiversity Initiative (IEEB).

In April, Enagás received its highest recognition from AENOR, the Good Corporate Governance Index 2.0 certificate, which shows the strength of its corporate governance model and its commitment to transparency

In June, the company obtained the t*** seal of transparency awarded by the Haz Foundation to the most transparent companies in the IBEX 35. This recognition confirms that the company has the highest standards of transparency and fiscal responsibility.