Enagás S A : APM 2022 Full Year Results

The financial information disclosed by Enagás contains figures and measurements prepared in line with applicable accounting legislation, in addition to a series of measurements prepared in accordance with the reporting standards established and developed internally, known as Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).

These APMs are considered to be adjusted figures with respect to those presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU), which is the accounting framework applicable to the Enagás Group's consolidated financial statements, and the reader should therefore consider them as supplementary information, not replacements.

APMs are important for users of financial information because they are the measures used by Enagás management to assess the Group's financial performance, cash flows or financial position for making operational or strategic decisions. These APMs are consistent with the main indicators used by the investment and analyst community in capital markets.

In this regard, and in accordance with the provisions of the Guideline issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), in force since July 3, 2016 on the transparency of Alternative Performance Measures, Enagás provides the following information relating to those APMs included in the management information for Q4 2022 that it considers significant.

Furthermore, in line with what was reported in 2021 and 2020 in relation to the general situation arising from Covid-19 and in order to comply with the ESMA recommendations issued in 2020, it is indicated that no significant effects have arisen as the Enagás Group has continued to operate normally throughout this situation. On this basis, it was not necessary to introduce new APMs or to modify or adjust the APMs currently presented in these financial years.

1. Alternative Performance Measures relating to the Income Statement

EBITDA

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization)) is an indicator that measures the company's operating income before interest, taxes, impairments and amortisation. By stripping out financial and tax figures and accounting costs that do not involve cash outflows, it is used by management to assess results over time, allowing comparisons with other companies in the sector.

EBITDA is calculated as operating income plus depreciation and amortisation, impairment losses, if any, and other items that do not represent cash inflows or outflows in Enagás' operations (such as capital gains or losses on divestments, provisions, etc.).

The reconciliation based on the Operating Income shown in the Consolidated Financial Statements as at December 31, 2022 is shown below:

Q4 2022 Operating revenue 970.3 Results from Affiliates 201.2 (*) Operating Expenses -374.1 EBITDA 797.4

For management purposes, "Results from affiliates" presented as part of the operating income, in the amount of 201.2 million euros, does not include the impact of the amortisation of the PPAs, for the sum of 54.4 million euros, which is considered to be a higher amortisation expense and is therefore excluded from EBITDA. Considering the two items together, the amount would be 146.8 million euros.

