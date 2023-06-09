Enagás S A : El Musel LNG terminal receives Administrative Authorisation for its start-up

rn

El Musel LNG terminal has received a favourable resolution from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge - in accordance with the provisions of the first additional provision of Royal Decree 335/2018 of 25 May - for the Administrative Authorisation of El Musel liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Gijón. The Ministerial Order TED/578/2023 of 7 June establishes the technical conditions for the provision of liquefied natural gas logistics services at the terminal.

Previously, on 17 February, the plant received approval from the National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC) for the special economic regime for its logistical use.

For its commissioning, and in accordance with the usual process for the approval of this type of infrastructure, the only step pending is the Certificate of Commissioning by the Industry and Energy Department of the Government Delegation in the Principality of Asturias.

The start-up of El Musel is a milestone for the start of commercial operations of the terminal, which is part of the Government's More Energy Security Plan, and will strengthen the security of energy supply in Europe.

On 6 June, Enagás began the binding phase of the capacity allocation process(Open Season) for logistics services at El Musel liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Gijón, following the high level of participation and interest shown by 16 shippers during the non-binding phase, held between 6 and 26 March 2023. The process will end in July with the allocation of long-term logistics services.

The logistics services offered for this infrastructure are LNG unloading, storage and loading operations. Under the regulated access regime, El Musel terminal will only offer minimal regasification service for the proper management of the terminal, as well as the truck loading service.

The Gijón terminal could contribute up to 8 bcm (billion cubic metres) of LNG capacity per year to Europe's security of energy supply. It will allow the berthing of vessels of between 50,000 and 266,000 m3, has two tanks of 150,000 m3 of LNG storage capacity, two truck loading bays with a capacity to load a maximum of 9 GWh/d and a maximum emission capacity of 800,000 Nm3/h.

On 28 February, Enagás and Reganosa signed an agreement whereby Enagás acquired Reganosa's 130 km gas pipeline network and Reganosa 25% of El Musel terminal. This operation will make it possible to take advantage of their synergies and work together on the services offered by the terminal and on new possibilities for collaboration to strengthen security of supply and advance the decarbonisation targets of Spain and Europe.

