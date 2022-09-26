Advanced search
    ES0130960018

ENAGÁS, S.A.

(ENG)
2022-09-26
16.63 EUR   -1.60%
Enagás S A : Enagás one of the leading companies in its sector in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

09/26/2022
Press release

Enagás among the leading companies in its sector of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

  • Enagás scores 87 points and is among the companies with the highest level of performance in its sector according to the evaluation carried out by S&P Global on 23 September 2022.

Madrid, 23 September 2022. According to the results published by S&P Global for the September 23 assessment, Enagás has achieved one of the highest scores in its sector in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI), the world's leading sustainability index.

With 87 points out of 100, the company is among the most sustainable companies in its sector, the Gas Utilities sector. Enagás obtained the highest possible score (100 points) in the aspects of Environmental and Social Reporting, Environmental Policy and Management Systems, and Materiality, among others.

These results are recognition of the company's commitment to decarbonisation, a key element of the Sustainability Roadmap of the company's 2022-2030 Strategic Plan. The setting of ambitious emission reduction targets, as well as the commitment to the development of hydrogen and other renewable gases, are key elements in its strategy to become carbon neutral.

Furthermore, in the social and corporate governance sphere, Enagás has a strong commitment to people, to maintaining employment and to its Diversity and Inclusion Policy. In this regard, the company already has 40% of women on its Board of Directors and will continue to make progress in terms of diversity and equal opportunities at all organisational levels of the company.

S&P Global has evaluated 3,000 companies eligible for inclusion in the DJSI or other S&P ESG indices. These companies include the most relevant companies in the Gas Utilities sector in terms of their performance in sustainability. After a rigorous analysis process by S&P, which will be completed in December, only the most sustainable companies will be included in the index.

Leadership in sustainability

This recognition reinforces Enagás' leadership in sustainability. The company has the highest ESG rating in its sector in the FTSE4Good sustainability index and is the only company in its sector in the world to be included in CDP Climate Change's "A List 2021". Moreover, it is one of the companies that has spelled out its climate commitments in the European Climate Pact initiative, which forms part of the European Green Deal.

In addition, as a benchmark company in terms of work-life balance, Enagás has approved recently its second equality plan and has achieved the highest level of excellence, A+, in its certification as a Family Responsible Company (EFR).

Communication,

Public Affairs & Investor Relations General Management

(+34) 91 709 93 40 dircom@enagas.es www.enagas.es

1

Disclaimer

Enagas SA published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 09:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 986 M 959 M 959 M
Net income 2022 415 M 404 M 404 M
Net Debt 2022 3 706 M 3 603 M 3 603 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 10,2%
Capitalization 4 414 M 4 292 M 4 292 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,24x
EV / Sales 2023 8,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 386
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart ENAGÁS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Enagás, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENAGÁS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 16,90 €
Average target price 18,87 €
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Borja García-Alarcón A. General Manager-Finance
Luis Romero Urrestarazu Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Llardén Carratalá Executive Chairman
José Blanco López Independent Director
Cristobal José Gallego Castillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENAGÁS, S.A.-17.18%4 292
ENBRIDGE INC.4.51%77 079
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.56%51 474
TC ENERGY CORPORATION0.65%44 169
KINDER MORGAN, INC.4.22%37 242
WILLIAMS COMPANIES11.94%35 520