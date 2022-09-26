Enagás S A : Enagás one of the leading companies in its sector in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Press release

Enagás among the leading companies in its sector of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Enagás scores 87 points and is among the companies with the highest level of performance in its sector according to the evaluation carried out by S&P Global on 23 September 2022.

Madrid, 23 September 2022. According to the results published by S&P Global for the September 23 assessment, Enagás has achieved one of the highest scores in its sector in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI), the world's leading sustainability index.

With 87 points out of 100, the company is among the most sustainable companies in its sector, the Gas Utilities sector. Enagás obtained the highest possible score (100 points) in the aspects of Environmental and Social Reporting, Environmental Policy and Management Systems, and Materiality, among others.

These results are recognition of the company's commitment to decarbonisation, a key element of the Sustainability Roadmap of the company's 2022-2030 Strategic Plan. The setting of ambitious emission reduction targets, as well as the commitment to the development of hydrogen and other renewable gases, are key elements in its strategy to become carbon neutral.

Furthermore, in the social and corporate governance sphere, Enagás has a strong commitment to people, to maintaining employment and to its Diversity and Inclusion Policy. In this regard, the company already has 40% of women on its Board of Directors and will continue to make progress in terms of diversity and equal opportunities at all organisational levels of the company.

S&P Global has evaluated 3,000 companies eligible for inclusion in the DJSI or other S&P ESG indices. These companies include the most relevant companies in the Gas Utilities sector in terms of their performance in sustainability. After a rigorous analysis process by S&P, which will be completed in December, only the most sustainable companies will be included in the index.

Leadership in sustainability

This recognition reinforces Enagás' leadership in sustainability. The company has the highest ESG rating in its sector in the FTSE4Good sustainability index and is the only company in its sector in the world to be included in CDP Climate Change's "A List 2021". Moreover, it is one of the companies that has spelled out its climate commitments in the European Climate Pact initiative, which forms part of the European Green Deal.

In addition, as a benchmark company in terms of work-life balance, Enagás has approved recently its second equality plan and has achieved the highest level of excellence, A+, in its certification as a Family Responsible Company (EFR).

Communication,

Public Affairs & Investor Relations General Management

(+34) 91 709 93 40 dircom@enagas.es www.enagas.es

1