Enagás S A : In 2022, demand for natural gas in Spain reached 364.3 TWh

Press release

In 2022, demand for natural gas in Spain reached 364.3 TWh

In a year of high volatility in the energy markets, the Spanish Gas System has operated with 100% availability 24 hours a day, every day of the year

Spain has received natural gas from 19 different countries thanks to the regasification terminals, which position our country as a strategic entry point for liquefied natural gas within Europe

The role of natural gas has been key to power generation, in a year of low hydro production

Natural gas exports through interconnections with France have reached an all-time annual record, contributing to the security of supply of the rest of Europe

Madrid, 30 December 2022. Total natural gas consumption in 2022 reached 364.3 TWh, 3.7% less than in 2021, due to lower conventional consumption (-21.4%) partly offset by increased gas demand for power generation (+52.6%).

Conventional demand, for household, commercial and industrial consumption, has decreased by 21.4% compared to the previous year, totalling 226.4 TWh. This decrease is mainly due to lower industrial consumption, especially in sectors such as cogeneration.

Gas demand for power generation has increased by 52.6% versus 2021, to 138 TWh, the highest value since 2010. This growth has been due to lower hydro and with cogeneration, and highlights the role of natural gas in power generation as a back-up energy for renewables.

In addition, the increase in demand for power generation has been influenced by electricity exports to France and Portugal, which have helped strengthen the security of supply of the European electricity system.

Security of supply

In an environment of high volatility in international energy markets, resulting from the conflict in Ukraine, the Spanish Gas System has enjoyed a high diversification of supply - with 19 different origins of supply in 2022 - thanks to the regasification terminals, which position Spain as a strategic entry point for liquefied natural gas (LNG) within Europe.

In addition, Spain has contributed to the security of supply of the rest of Europe by sending gas, both through interconnections and by reloading LNG carriers to other countries.

Exports through interconnections with France have broken historical records, exceeding 35 TWh. In total, through interconnections with France and Portugal, exports have reached 41 TWh, the highest figure since 2016.

The loading of LNG carriers from Spanish terminals has increased by 40% compared to the previous year. Many of them have been destined for other EU countries, such as Italy or Germany.

