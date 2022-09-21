Enagás S A : Klima Energy Transition Fund reaches hard cap at 210 million
09/21/2022 | 06:22am EDT
Press release - 21 September 2022
Klima Energy Transition Fund reaches hard cap at €210 million
Alantra and Enagás have achieved a final €210 million close for their Energy Transition Fund, Klima, above the initial target size of €150 million and with oversubscription
The European Investment Fund, which is a part of the European Investment Bank Group, committed €30 million. Other commitments to the Fund comprise North American and European institutional investors, corporate investors from the energy field, public institutions, and family offices
The Fund, which is a partnership between Alantra and Enagas and is an Article 9 compliant strategy with a clear sustainable objective, has already completed three investments
Madrid, 21 September 2022 - Alantra and Enagás, through its affiliate Enagás Emprende, announced today that it has reached the final close of their Energy Transition Fund, Klima Energy Transition Fund ("Klima"), with €210 million in commitments, above its initial target of €150 million and with oversubscription. The European Investment Fund, which is a part of the European Investment Bank Group, committed €30 million. Other commitments to the Fund include institutional investors, energy-related companies, public and European institutions, and family offices. Alantra and its shareholders, Enagas, and the investment team have made a significant joint commitment of approximately €50 million to the Fund, reflecting the strong alignment of interests with its investors.
Klima takes minority stakes in companies with high growth potential in energy transition sectors such as low carbon solutions, smart power grids, energy storage, renewables and enabling technologies, digitalization of the whole energy equation, energy efficiency in hard-to-abate sectors, and sustainable transportation.
"We have seen strong demand for Klima. Investors are looking for experienced partners who can guide their contribution to transform our energy model by accessing new and clean energy sources," said Jacobo Llanza, CEO of Alantra Asset Management. "We are delighted to have built, together with Enagás, an investment vehicle that is not only a capital provider but also an operating partner to fast-growing companies aiming to decarbonize the economy."
According to Arturo Gonzalo, CEO of Enagas, "Klima fund is anticipating the decarbonization challenges arising from the new global energy paradigm and is aligned also with the European strategy REPowerEU to reach a self-dependent and decarbonized market. Throughout this Fund, Enagás is playing a role to help these objectives come true".
"Representing approximately three quarters of greenhouse gas emissions, the energy space needs smart money to scale up impactful innovation." says Alain Godard, Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund. "We are proud to be backing Klima, an experienced and skilled team located in Spain and Germany, who will target promising companies in this field across Europe."
"Over the last two years, we have analyzed more than 300 companies in Klima's investment strategy sweet spot. The market opportunity is huge and growing fast given the urgent need for solutions to help decarbonize the economy," said Bastien Gambini, Managing Partner at Klima.
The investment team comprises six professionals based in France, Germany, and Spain, combining 40 years of investment track record in the energy sector across Europe and North America.
The Fund has already completed three investments with diversification in terms of countries and sectors: US power generator Mainspring, Swiss weather forecast predictor Meteomatics, and Swedish decentralized integrated solar company SunRoof.
About Alantra
Alantra is a global alternative asset management, investment banking, and credit portfolio advisory firm focusing on providing high-value-added services to companies, families, and investors operating in the mid-market segment. The Group has over 540 professionals across Europe, the US, Latin America, and Asia.
In Alternative Asset Management, Alantra offers its clients unique access to a wide range of investment strategies in seven highly specialized asset management classes (private equity, active funds, private debt, infrastructure, real estate, transition energy, and technology). As of June 30, 2022, assets under management from consolidated businesses stood at €2.2bn, while assets under management from Strategic Partnerships in which Alantra holds a significant stake were €13.7bn.
About Enagás
Enagás is a TSO (Transmission System Operator) with 50 years of experience in the development, operation and maintenance of energy infrastructures. It has more than 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, three strategic storage facilities, eight regasification plants and operates in eight countries: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Albania, Greece and Italy, and. In Spain, it is the main natural gas transporter and the Technical Manager of the Gas System.
In accordance with its commitment to the energy transition, Enagás has announced that it is bringing forward its goal of becoming carbon neutral to 2040. The company is committed to the development of renewable gases (such as biomethane or green hydrogen), sustainable mobility and energy efficiency, among other areas. The company is a world leader in its sector in the main sustainability indices, as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World, is included in the CDP Climate Change A List 2021, and has obtained the highest ESG rating in its sector in the FTSE4Good sustainability index.
Enagás Emprende is the corporate venturing program of Enagás, dedicated to the investment and acceleration of startups and innovative technologies in the field of energy transition and decarbonization with a special focus on impact projects. Since 2015, Enagás Emprende has invested in a total of 17 companies (7 of them created by employees) and promoted the Klima energy transition fund.
About the European Investment Fund
The European Investment Fund (EIF) is part of the European Investment Bank Group. Its central mission is to support Europe's micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by helping them to access finance. The EIF designs and develops venture and growth capital, guarantees and microfinance instruments which
specifically target this market segment. In this role, the EIF fosters EU objectives in support of innovation, research and development, entrepreneurship, growth, and employment.