Enagás S A : Klima Energy Transition Fund reaches hard cap at 210 million

"Representing approximately three quarters of greenhouse gas emissions, the energy space needs smart money to scale up impactful innovation." says Alain Godard, Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund. "We are proud to be backing Klima, an experienced and skilled team located in Spain and Germany, who will target promising companies in this field across Europe."

"Over the last two years, we have analyzed more than 300 companies in Klima's investment strategy sweet spot. The market opportunity is huge and growing fast given the urgent need for solutions to help decarbonize the economy," said Bastien Gambini, Managing Partner at Klima.

The investment team comprises six professionals based in France, Germany, and Spain, combining 40 years of investment track record in the energy sector across Europe and North America.

The Fund has already completed three investments with diversification in terms of countries and sectors: US power generator Mainspring, Swiss weather forecast predictor Meteomatics, and Swedish decentralized integrated solar company SunRoof.

About Alantra

Alantra is a global alternative asset management, investment banking, and credit portfolio advisory firm focusing on providing high-value-added services to companies, families, and investors operating in the mid-market segment. The Group has over 540 professionals across Europe, the US, Latin America, and Asia.

In Alternative Asset Management, Alantra offers its clients unique access to a wide range of investment strategies in seven highly specialized asset management classes (private equity, active funds, private debt, infrastructure, real estate, transition energy, and technology). As of June 30, 2022, assets under management from consolidated businesses stood at €2.2bn, while assets under management from Strategic Partnerships in which Alantra holds a significant stake were €13.7bn.

About Enagás

Enagás is a TSO (Transmission System Operator) with 50 years of experience in the development, operation and maintenance of energy infrastructures. It has more than 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, three strategic storage facilities, eight regasification plants and operates in eight countries: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Albania, Greece and Italy, and. In Spain, it is the main natural gas transporter and the Technical Manager of the Gas System.

In accordance with its commitment to the energy transition, Enagás has announced that it is bringing forward its goal of becoming carbon neutral to 2040. The company is committed to the development of renewable gases (such as biomethane or green hydrogen), sustainable mobility and energy efficiency, among other areas. The company is a world leader in its sector in the main sustainability indices, as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World, is included in the CDP Climate Change A List 2021, and has obtained the highest ESG rating in its sector in the FTSE4Good sustainability index.

Enagás Emprende is the corporate venturing program of Enagás, dedicated to the investment and acceleration of startups and innovative technologies in the field of energy transition and decarbonization with a special focus on impact projects. Since 2015, Enagás Emprende has invested in a total of 17 companies (7 of them created by employees) and promoted the Klima energy transition fund.

