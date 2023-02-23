Enagás S A : Notice of Call and Agenda of the Shareholders Meeting 2023

Enagás S.A. Convening of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting At its meeting of February 20, 2023, the Board of Directors of Enagás, S.A. (hereinafter, the "Company") agreed to call an Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, to be held upon first call on March 29, 2023 at 12.00 pm at Paseo de la Castellana 33, Madrid (premises of Mutua Madrileña) and, if the shareholders then present fail to constitute a quorum as required by law and the Company's Articles of Association, to be held upon second call on March 30, 2023 at 12.00 pm, also at Paseo de la Castellana 33, Madrid (premises of Mutua Madrileña), whereupon the cards issued for the original date and time will still be valid. Shareholders are advised that the General Shareholders' Meeting is expected to be held upon second call. Should this not be the case, adequate advance notice will be given. MEETING AGENDA To examine and, if appropriate, approve the 2022 Annual Accounts (Balance Sheet, Income Statement, Statement of Changes in Equity, Cash Flow-Statement and Notes) and Management Report of Enagás S.A. and its Consolidated Group. To approve the Consolidated Non-Financial Information Statement included in the Enagás Group Management Report for financial year 2022. To approve, if applicable, the proposed distribution of Enagás, S.A.'s profit for 2022. To approve, if appropriate, the performance of the Board of Directors of Enagás, S.A. for financial year 2022. Re-election of members of the Board of Directors. The following proposals shall be put to vote separately: To re-elect Ms Eva Patricia Úrbez Sanz as Director for the four-year period. Ms Eva Patricia Úrbez Sanz has the role of Independent Director. To re-elect Mr Santiago Ferrer Costa as Director for the four-year period. Mr Santiago Ferrer Costa has the role of Proprietary Director. Establishment of the number of members of the Board of Directors at fifteen. Amendment of the following articles of the Articles of Association in order to expressly provide for the Sustainability and Appointments Committee and the Remuneration Committee in coordination with the amendment already made to the Rules and Regulations on the Board of Directors in 2022. The following proposals shall be put to vote separately: In the event of any discrepancy between the Spanish version and this translation into English, the Spanish version shall prevail. 1

Amendment of Articles 22 ("Convening the general meeting"), 36 ("Remuneration of the Board of Directors") and 37 ("Posts") to adapt the names of the Remuneration Committee and the Sustainability and Appointments Committee. Amendment of Article 45 ("Sustainability, Appointments and Remuneration Committee") to reflect the composition, powers and functioning of the Sustainability and Appointments Committee. Addition of a new Article 45 BIS ("Remuneration Committee") on the composition, powers and functioning of the Remuneration Committee. Amendment of Article 5 ("Convening the General Meeting") of the Regulations of the General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company in coordination with the proposed amendment of the Articles of Association. To submit the annual report on directors' remuneration referred to in Article 541 of the Corporate Enterprises Act to an advisory vote. To report on the amendments not subject to vote made to the "Rules and Regulations of the Organisation and Functioning of the Board of Directors of Enagás, S.A." since the last General Meeting, in order to adapt them to the separation of the Sustainability, Appointments and Remuneration Committee into a Remuneration Committee and a Sustainability and Appointments Committee. To delegate authorisation to supplement, develop, implement, rectify and formalise the resolutions adopted at the General Shareholders' Meeting. SUPPLEMENT TO NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING AND SUBMISSION OF NEW PROPOSALS In accordance with Article 519 of the Corporate Enterprises Act, shareholders holding at least three percent of the company's share capital are hereby advised that they may, by certified notice received at the registered office of the company (Enagás, S.A. Secretary to the Board of Directors, Paseo de los Olmos 19, 28005 Madrid) within five days of publication of this Notice, require that a supplement to the Notice be published adding one or more items to the Agenda, providing that the new items are accompanied by the rationale for each item or, where appropriate, by a proposed resolution and its rationale. Any such supplement to the Notice shall be published at least fifteen days in advance of the scheduled date of the General Shareholders' Meeting. Shareholders representing at least this same percentage may, within the time limit and in the manner indicated in the foregoing paragraph, present well-founded proposals for resolutions on matters already included or that should be included on the Agenda. PRESENCE OF A NOTARY AT THE MEETING In accordance with Article 203 of the Corporate Enterprises Act, Article 33 of the Articles of Association and Article 14 of the Rules and Regulations of General Shareholders' Meetings, the Board of Directors has arranged for a civil-law notary to be present to take the minutes of the General Shareholders' Meeting. ATTENDANCE AND VOTING RIGHTS In accordance with Article 27 of the Articles of Association and Articles 9 and 11.1 of the Rules and Regulations of General Shareholders' Meetings, the right to attend and vote at In the event of any discrepancy between the Spanish version and this translation into English, the Spanish version shall prevail. 2

a General Shareholders' Meeting rests with those shareholders who, five days prior to the Meeting, are holders of the shares registered in the corresponding accounting ledger. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the shareholders entitled to attend cannot vote on the resolutions in which they have a conflict of interest. Shareholders entitled to attend must prove their entitlement by any of the following forms of evidence: a) The appropriate attendance, proxy and voting card to be issued by member entities of Sociedad de Gestión de los Sistemas de Registro, Compensación y Liquidación de Valores (Spanish Central Securities Depository) or such body as may replace it in the future, properly filled out for the purpose, or b) the electronic attendance and voting certificate issued by the entity entrusted with the register of dematerialised shares or the authorised share certificates depository entity, properly filled out for the purpose. The share capital is divided into TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTY-ONE MILLION, NINE HUNDRED AND NINETY THOUSAND, SEVENTY-FOUR voting shares of the same class and series. Pursuant to the thirty-first additional provision of the Hydrocarbons Industry Act 34/1998 of October 7 and Article 6 bis of the Articles of Association, no natural person or body corporate may hold voting rights of over 3% in Enagás, S.A., and under no circumstances may shares be syndicated. Those parties that operate within the gas sector, including those natural or legal persons that directly or indirectly possess equity holdings in the former of more than 5%, may not exercise voting rights in Enagás, S.A. in excess of 1%. These restrictions do not apply to direct or indirect interests held by public sector enterprises. Shareholders with the right to vote can do so in person or by proxy by any of the procedures set forth in Article 11 of the Rules and Regulations of the General Shareholders' Meeting: 1.- By attending and voting at the meeting in person, with an attendance, proxy and voting card properly filled out and signed for the purpose. Registration of attendance, proxy and voting cards shall start at 10.00 am. Accreditations shall be accepted up to 12.00 pm, when the meeting is scheduled to begin. 2.- Attending and voting remotely in real time, in accordance with the procedure established in the section "Attendance, proxy and voting in the event of remote attendance at the General Meeting" of this notice. 3.- By postal vote, prior to the General Meeting, enclosing a duly signed and completed attendance, proxy and voting card, or by means of electronic communication according to the established procedures, making use of the forms available for this purpose on the Company's website (www.enagas.es). 4.- By voting, prior to the General Meeting, at the Shareholder Information Office, submitting an attendance and voting card duly signed and filled out. A vote cast by either of the last two procedures above will only be null and void if: It is later expressly revoked by the same means used for originally casting the vote, within the time limit established for casting votes. The shareholder casting the vote in person or by telematic means is present at the General Shareholders' Meeting in person. Any sale of voting shares effected at least five days before the scheduled date of the Meeting shall render votes cast prior to such sale null and void. In the event of any discrepancy between the Spanish version and this translation into English, the Spanish version shall prevail. 3

If shareholders validly cast their vote on one or more occasions using the same or different means of remote communication, the vote received last will prevail and override any votes received previously. PROXY RIGHTS Any shareholder entitled to attend the meeting may procure to be represented at the General Shareholders' Meeting by another person, who need not be a shareholder, provided that the established requirements and formalities are fulfilled. Representation will be valid only for the particular meeting in question, conferred in writing, by post or through electronic means, and provided that the identity of the proxy is properly assured and the security of the electronic communications is guaranteed. Proxies must identify themselves by their Spanish national identity card (DNI) or their passport and produce a printed copy of the postal or electronic delegation, duly signed by both the proxy and the principal. A proxy may be revoked at any time. A proxy granted will be considered to be revoked if the principal is present at the Meeting in person or by telematic means. Any votes cast by telematic means of communication will render any proxy granted electronically or by post ineffective, and the proxy will be deemed to have been revoked if granted previously, or not to have been granted at all if granted subsequently. Shareholders who are legally under-age or incapacitated and body corporate shareholders will be represented by persons vested with duly documented powers of representation. A shareholder may not have more than one representative at a meeting, whether as an appointed proxy or as a representative as determined by law. If the principal has given voting instructions, the proxy will cast the principal's vote according to said instructions and will be bound to safeguard the instructions for one year starting from the date of the meeting convened. The proxy may represent more than one shareholder, and there are no restrictions on the number of shareholders that can be represented. When a proxy represents various shareholders, the proxy may vote in more than one direction based on the instructions of each shareholder. In accordance with the provisions of Article 523 of the Corporate Enterprises Act and Article 10 of the Rules and Regulations of General Shareholders' Meetings, proxies must inform the respective principal in detail of any conflict of interest prior to their designation. If the conflict arises after the appointment and the proxy holder had not advised the represented shareholder of the possible existence thereof, the proxy holder must inform the shareholder immediately. In both cases, if the proxy holder does not receive new precise voting instructions for each of the matters upon which the proxy holder must vote on behalf of the shareholder, the proxy holder must abstain from casting a vote. In accordance with Article 526 of the Corporate Enterprises Act concerning potential conflict of interest situations, a Director to whom a shareholder has granted proxy may not exercise the voting rights corresponding to the amount of share capital represented on items on the Agenda where there exists a conflict of interest in the case of that Director, unless the Director has received specific voting instructions concerning said items from the principal. For the purposes of the provisions of Articles 523 and 526 of the Corporate Enterprises Act, it is stated that all members of the Board of Directors are in a situation of conflict of interest with regard to items 4 and 8 of the Agenda. Likewise, a conflict of interest exists with respect to items 5.1 and 5.2 of the agenda, in the case of the director only, whose re-election is proposed; and (ii) in the cases set forth in sections b) or c) of article 526.1 In the event of any discrepancy between the Spanish version and this translation into English, the Spanish version shall prevail. 4