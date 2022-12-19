Advanced search
    ES0130960018

ENAGÁS, S.A.

(ENG)
2022-12-19
16.03 EUR   +0.10%
ENAGÁS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Enagás S A : HNOs, operators for the transmission and storage of hydrogen in Europe
PU
Enagás S A : Saggas loads the first vessel to operate as a floating regasification plant in Germany
PU
Enagás S A : Scale Gas and Disfrimur team up to decarbonise heavy road transport with hydrogen

12/19/2022 | 01:41pm EST
Scale Gas and Disfrimur team up to decarbonise heavy road transport with hydrogen

Madrid, 19 December 2022. Enagás subsidiary Scale Gas has signed an agreement with Disfrimur whereby the Murcia-based road transport company will decarbonise its operations by incorporating new heavy transport vehicles powered by renewable hydrogen into its fleet. The agreement includes that Scale Gas will supply this fleet through a new network of hydrogen stations located at Disfrimur's operational bases throughout Spain.

The first refuelling station resulting from this agreement will be located in San Isidro (Alicante) and is expected to start operating in 2024. It will enable hydrogen to be supplied to the first

20 hydrogen-powered vehicles in the fleet. Following the commissioning of this first facility, a further 13 refuelling stations will be deployed in areas where Disfrimur has operational bases.

The agreement responds to the commitment of both companies to the decarbonisation of transport and the promotion of sustainable, competitive and quality mobility. Disfrimur will incorporate hydrogen into its portfolio of alternative fuels, allowing it to offer its customers logistics services tailored to their needs and with a zero carbon footprint. Scale Gas will carry out the necessary studies and develop a network of hydrogen stations nationwide to meet the demand of Disfrimur and interested third party companies.

In 2021 Scale Gas developed and inaugurated the first hydrogen refuelling station in Spain for long-range electric fuel cell vehicles (700 bar/Mpa) The Enagás subsidiary specialises in management of small and medium-scale infrastructures for the supply of alternative fuels to sectors that are difficult to electrify, thereby contributing to their decarbonisation.

Disfrimur has recently received the Lean&Green award from the Association of Manufacturers and Distributors (AECOC) in recognition of its sustainable action plan for the reduction of CO2 emissions. For years the company has been implementing measures as part of its Invisible Transport strategy to decarbonise the operations of its fleet of more than 600 vehicles, 16 percent of which already use alternative fuels to diesel such as natural gas and electricity, and now renewable hydrogen.

Corporate Communication, Public Affairs

& Investor Relations General Management

(+34) 91 709 93 40 dircom@enagas.es www.enagas.es

Daniel Sigüenza/ comunicacion@disfrimur.com / 661 100 278

Disclaimer

Enagas SA published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 17:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
