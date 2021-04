The company said its net profit in the quarter fell 22% from a year earlier to 93 million euros ($112.14 million) while revenues fell 15% to 241 million euros.

The company said profits at its foreign units, which rose to 48.8 million euros from 35 million euros a year earlier, partly offset the negative effect of the regulatory changes in Spain.

($1 = 0.8293 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)