    ES0130960018

ENAGÁS, S.A.

(ENG)
02:27 2022-10-25 am EDT
15.17 EUR   -0.10%
02:10aEnagas' 9-month net profit rises 15% on asset sales
RE
10/19Enagás Sells Minority Stake in Enagás Renovable to Navantia
MT
10/19Enagás S A : Enagás gives Navantia a 5% stake in the capital of Enagás Renovable
PU
Enagas' 9-month net profit rises 15% on asset sales

10/25/2022 | 02:10am EDT
A view shows the terminal of Spanish gas grid operator Enagas (ENAG.MC) at the port of Barcelona

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish gas grid operator Enagas said on Tuesday its net profit rose 15% to 353 million euros ($348.55 million) in the first nine months of the year from the same period a year earlier thanks to capital gains on the sale of assets.

Total income at Enagas fell 1% in the first nine months, while core operating profit or earnings before interest and taxes declined 16%.

The company booked capital gains worth 249 million euros on the sale of a stake in GNL Quintero, a gas port terminal and a regasification plant in Chile, and 50 million euros on the sale of a minority stake in its renewable unit.

Enagas also booked an impairment worth 138 million euros on its U.S. unit, Tallgrass Energy.

($1 = 1.0128 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Inti Landauro; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 994 M 982 M 982 M
Net income 2022 416 M 412 M 412 M
Net Debt 2022 3 740 M 3 696 M 3 696 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,45x
Yield 2022 11,0%
Capitalization 3 967 M 3 921 M 3 921 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,75x
EV / Sales 2023 8,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 386
Free-Float 79,1%
Managers and Directors
Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luis Romero Urrestarazu Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Llardén Carratalá Executive Chairman
José Blanco López Independent Director
Cristobal José Gallego Castillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENAGÁS, S.A.-25.56%3 921
ENBRIDGE INC.4.57%76 245
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.16%54 503
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-0.17%43 312
KINDER MORGAN, INC.8.95%39 380
WILLIAMS COMPANIES19.43%38 408