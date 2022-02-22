Log in
ENAGÁS, S.A.

(ENG)
Enagas's 2021 net profit falls 9% but surpasses target
RE
02/04Naturgy unsure if Spain could help bolster Europe's gas supply
RE
02/01Denmark's CIP to lead giant green hydrogen project in Spain
RE
Enagas's 2021 net profit falls 9% but surpasses target

02/22/2022 | 02:03am EST
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish gas grid operator Enagas said on Tuesday its net profit fell 9% to 404 million euros ($457 million), though it surpassed the company's target for the year thanks to the contribution from its businesses abroad.

The company's profitability was hurt by a change of regulations in 2020 that forced it to charge lower fees in its home market.

Enagas expected its net profit would fall to 380 million euros in 2021, down from 444 million euros in 2020.

Profits from its foreign units, mainly Tallgrass Energy in the United States and Trans Adriatic Pipeline, rose 24% to 218 million euros, partly offsetting the cost of the new regulation.

The company said demand for gas in Spain in 2021 rose 5.1% from the year before, lifted by consumption from households and industries, which rose a combined 6.2%.

($1 = 0.8845 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro)


Financials
Sales 2021 991 M 1 124 M 1 124 M
Net income 2021 391 M 444 M 444 M
Net Debt 2021 4 146 M 4 700 M 4 700 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 9,23%
Capitalization 4 811 M 5 455 M 5 455 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,04x
EV / Sales 2022 8,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 357
Free-Float 79,3%
Managers and Directors
Marcelino Oreja Arburúa Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Borja García-Alarcón A. General Manager-Finance
Antonio Llardén Carratalá Executive Chairman
Antonio Hernández Mancha Independent Director
Isabel Tocino Biscarolasaga Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENAGÁS, S.A.-9.80%5 455
ENBRIDGE INC.6.36%83 542
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.56%51 421
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.6.97%51 258
KINDER MORGAN, INC.4.67%37 640
WILLIAMS COMPANIES13.75%35 989