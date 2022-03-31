Log in
    ENG   ES0130960018

ENAGÁS, S.A.

(ENG)
  Report
Italy's Draghi discussed idea of Italy-Spain pipeline with Sanchez

03/31/2022 | 09:55am EDT
European Union leaders summit amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he had discussed the idea of building a gas pipeline to Spain with his Spanish counterpart as part of plans to wean Europe off Russian gas.

"There is the idea of the Italy-Spain gas pipeline, which we discussed with (Prime Minister Pedro) Sanchez in Rome and also at the European Council," Draghi said on Thursday.

Spain has the largest regasification capacity in Europe but transporting the gas into Europe across the Pyrenees has been a problem because of bottlenecks.

Europe, which sources about 40% of gas supplies from Russia, has been scrambling to find alternatives and diversify its supply mix following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"The southern Mediterranean countries of Europe are now realizing they can be very important hubs for gas today but also, and above all, for hydrogen tomorrow," Draghi said at a press conference.

On Thursday, Spanish gas transporter Enagas said it was weighing options with Madrid and operators in neighbouring countries to beef up Spain's interconnections to transport gas and hydrogen.

Draghi said that while replacing 30-40% of Russian supplies could be done immediately, it would be much harder to replace the rest.

Italy, which has pipeline connections to Algeria, Libya and Azerbaijan, is keen to increase LNG imports to cut its reliance on Russia.

"There is another hypothesis, the EastMed gas pipeline... The EU Commission is studying the feasibility of the pipeline," Draghi said.

State-controlled energy group Eni has in the past said gas projects in east Mediterranean countries such as Egypt, Cyprus and Israel could be key to helping Europe diversify.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer, additional reporting by Isla Binnie in Madrid, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENAGÁS, S.A. 0.50% 20.04 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
ENI S.P.A. 0.60% 13.448 Delayed Quote.9.51%
SNAM S.P.A. 1.20% 5.216 Delayed Quote.-2.75%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.37% 82.6114 Delayed Quote.18.75%
Financials
Sales 2022 963 M 1 075 M 1 075 M
Net income 2022 423 M 472 M 472 M
Net Debt 2022 3 981 M 4 443 M 4 443 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 8,63%
Capitalization 5 214 M 5 819 M 5 819 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,55x
EV / Sales 2023 9,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 328
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart ENAGÁS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Enagás, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENAGÁS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 19,94 €
Average target price 18,61 €
Spread / Average Target -6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francisco Borja García-Alarcón A. General Manager-Finance
Antonio Llardén Carratalá Executive Chairman
Antonio Hernández Mancha Independent Director
Isabel Tocino Biscarolasaga Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENAGÁS, S.A.-2.25%5 819
ENBRIDGE INC.16.96%93 823
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.18.72%56 738
TC ENERGY CORPORATION21.30%56 098
KINDER MORGAN, INC.20.37%43 286
WILLIAMS COMPANIES28.42%40 963