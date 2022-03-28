Log in
    ES0130960018

ENAGÁS, S.A.

(ENG)
Spain's Enagas sells stake in Chile's Quintero to Fluxys for $661 million

03/28/2022
The terminal of Spanish gas grid operator Enagas ENAG.MC is seen at the port of Barcelona

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Enagas and Canadian pension fund Omers agreed to sell their holdings in Chile's GNL Quintero, which represent an 80% stake, to Belgian gas utility Fluxys and investment fund EIG, Enagas said on Monday.

The Spanish gas pipeline operator which owns 45.4% in GNL Quintero, said it sold its stake for $661 million and said the sale was part of a wider strategic plan to "rotate" assets.

GNL Quintero operates a gas port terminal and a regasification plant in Valparaiso in Chile.

Enagas did not give a sale price that Omers secured for its stake in GNL Quintero.

Gas shipping infrastructure assets have attracted investors after several European countries said they intended to diversify from gas pumped out of Russia through pipelines in reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine last month.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENAGÁS, S.A. 1.40% 20.31 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA 0.00% 30 Real-time Quote.-5.96%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.52% 100.375 Delayed Quote.34.11%
Financials
Sales 2022 963 M 1 059 M 803 M
Net income 2022 416 M 457 M 347 M
Net Debt 2022 4 002 M 4 397 M 3 334 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 8,47%
Capitalization 5 311 M 5 835 M 4 425 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,67x
EV / Sales 2023 9,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 328
Free-Float 79,2%
Enagás, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 20,31 €
Average target price 18,42 €
Spread / Average Target -9,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francisco Borja García-Alarcón A. General Manager-Finance
Antonio Llardén Carratalá Executive Chairman
Antonio Hernández Mancha Independent Director
Isabel Tocino Biscarolasaga Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENAGÁS, S.A.-0.44%5 835
ENBRIDGE INC.16.96%93 656
TC ENERGY CORPORATION23.02%56 791
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.98%55 432
KINDER MORGAN, INC.20.24%43 241
WILLIAMS COMPANIES30.11%41 243